Former VP Joe Biden Lied About His Son’s Beau Biden Death: Claimed “Lost His Life In Iraq”

In a speech on Wednesday in Colorado, President Joe Biden appeared to assert that his late son Beau Biden died in battle.

In a speech near the well-known ski resort of Vail, Colorado, where he had travelled to designate Camp Hale as a national monument, Biden made a transition from a World War II story to a claim that his son had “lost his life in Iraq.”

After describing how Camp Hale taught its trainees how to ski and ascend rock formations, skills they would ultimately use to battle the Nazis in Europe, Biden changed the subject to his late son Beau.

When Did Beau Biden Serve In Iraq?

During the middle of Beau’s first term as Attorney General of Delaware, he was promoted to the rank of major in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps of the Delaware Army National Guard and sent to Iraq. From 2007 till 2015, he was a member of that staff.

Similarly, during Vice President Biden’s year-long deployment, the Deputy Attorney General stood in for him when it was required. In addition to that, he held the rank of major in the Delaware Army National Guard during the Iraq War.

In addition, the Bronze Star Medal was bestowed upon Biden in recognition of his service in Iraq. Raymond Odierno, who served as Chief of Staff of the Army, was the one who delivered the eulogy after he passed away.

Not only that, but it also revealed that he had been posthumously awarded the Legion of Merit for his service in the Delaware National Guard, with the citation reading, “Beau Biden possessed the attributes I have only seen in the finest leaders.”

Biden Says Son Beau Lost His Life In Iraq

Beau Biden, a former Delaware attorney general and military reservist, “lost his life in Iraq,” according to President Joe Biden, who evoked his memory Wednesday when designating the Camp Hale Continental Divide a national monument.

A Bronze Star recipient for his service in Iraq, Biden’s eldest son was a reservist in the Delaware Army National Guard before to his passing.

Beau passed away in 2015 after a fight with aggressive brain cancer that was thought to have been brought on by exposure to toxic burn pits while serving abroad.

While addressing a crowd in Colorado, Biden emphasized the crucial role that Camp Hale played in preparing the renowned 10th Mountain Division for World War II.

President @JoeBiden incorrectly said his late son Beau "lost his life in Iraq." https://t.co/oZ9GRyRjcI pic.twitter.com/8OvjbQgUaT — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 12, 2022

Before addressing Beau, the president said, “At a critical juncture in the battle, American soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division scaled that 1800-foot cliff, at night, caught the Germans by surprise, captured important positions, and broke through the Germans’ defensive line.”

“As the parent of a guy who received the distinguishing service award, the Bronze Star, and lost his life in Iraq, I say this with all sincerity. Just think of the bravery, the audacity, and the real sacrifice they all made.”

Beau Biden’s Cause Of Death

Ever since Beau Biden lost his battle with brain cancer in 2015, news of his passing has been one of the most popular topics on the Internet. As a result of the fact that a lot of people valued his work and his stint there, it’s likely that a lot of them are concerned about what happened to him.

According to his father, he was diagnosed with ankylosing spondylitis in the year 2001 and struggled from the condition. On May 10, after reporting feeling numb and experiencing headaches, he was checked into the emergency room at Christiana Hospital in Newark.

After suffering a stroke that left him immobile, Vice President Joe Biden was sent to the Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, where he remained for a few days under the care of medical professionals.

After that, he was given a diagnosis of glioblastoma multiforme and brain cancer, and physicians excised a lesion from his brain. Treatment with radiation and chemotherapy were both administered to Beau in order to keep his condition under control.

In 2015, he went unexpectedly suddenly at the age of 46. On June 6, 2015, his funeral mass was celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, Delaware, where he was laid to rest next to his maternal grandparents, paternal mother, and sibling.

Beau Biden’s Family

Beau Biden is married and a father. He married Hallie Oliver in 2002, and if he were still living today, they would have been married for twenty years.

Natalie Naomi, a daughter of the couple, was born in 2004. Robert Hunter II, a boy, was born in 2006. His son is now sixteen, while Naomi is now an 18-year-old woman. Little is known about them, and they are now enrolled in school.

Additionally, the sister-brothers have a close relationship with their grandfather and grandmother, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, who routinely visit them and engage in conversation about their lives and days. According to Joe and his wife, their week wouldn’t be complete without spending time with their grandchildren.

