Beetlejuice 2 Release Date: Everything You Need To Know About The Expected Sequel

A sequel film has been finally confirmed, despite the fact that the original Beetlejuice film was released more than three decades ago. Fans, who have been anticipating the release of a sequel for the past three decades, are ecstatic about the news that the film will indeed be made.

Beetlejuice is a film that tells the story of a deceased couple, Adam and Barbara Maitland, played by Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis, who want to frighten away a family that is now residing in their house after they have passed away.

They make touch with an over-the-top bio-exorcist named Betelgeuse, who is portrayed by Michael Keaton; however, his antics only make the situation more complicated. The majority of people, in contrast to Candyman, have a strong desire to call upon Beetlejuice.

He is the Spirit Who Has Appeared the Most Times. In the spring of 1988, when the film Beetlejuice first appeared in theatres, it was immediately hailed as a modern masterpiece. Audiences were mesmerised not only by the stylistic choices made by Burton, but also by the magnificent acting of Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder.

The movie had a budget of about $15 million, but it easily made more than $75 million at the box office. The public took a liking to the figure, and he was even the subject of a successful spin-off cartoon that aired on Saturday mornings.

Also Read: Is American Housewife cancelled?

Beetlejuice 2 Release Date

In 1990, Tim Burton hired screenwriter Jonathan Gems to pen the script for a Beetlejuice sequel titled Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian, which was the first indication of a prospective Beetlejuice sequel.

Gems described Burton’s original concept as follows: “Tim thought it would be humorous to juxtapose the surfing backdrop of a beach movie with some kind of German Expressionism, because they’re absolutely incorrect together.” Due to Burton and Keaton’s attention on 1992’s Batman Returns, the film was ultimately shelved.

Burton continued to work on the project from 1993 to 1997, but despite multiple screenplays emerging, nothing ever came to fruition. When Seth Grahame-Smith was engaged to write the script for a sequel that would take place 26 or 27 years after the first film, the entire concept was revived in 2011.

At the time, the film’s release was anticipated to occur in 2014 or 2015. The film was ready to go, and the original cast and crew agreed to come back, but in 2017, it was stated that Mike Vukadinovich had been engaged to rewrite the script; no specifics have been provided.

A prospective sequel also appeared to have been killed by this action. After receiving almost no updates for two years, Warner Bros. spokeswoman Candice McDonough declared in April 2019 that “the project isn’t in active development,” indicating that the film had been shelved and that the studio would not be pursuing a sequel.

When Tim Burton was questioned about Beetlejuice 2 during the Dumbo filming, he affirmed this as well. He only answered, “I don’t know,” and waved off any more queries. I’m not sure. And that is all we know; Beetlejuice 2 is not currently in production and is not anticipated to be so anytime soon, especially not with the original cast and crew.

Read More: ‘Karthikeya 2’: Release Date Announced!

Beetlejuice 2 Cast

Catherine O’Hara and Jeffrey Jones are featured as Delia and Charles Deetz in the original Beetlejuice, who move into the Maitland’s old home and are plagued by Betelgeuse.

Lydia Deetz, their adolescent goth, is portrayed by Winona Ryder. According to Screen Rant, the two cast members that have been confirmed to return for Beetlejuice 2 are Michael and Winona.

It’s a good thing Michael is returning because the movie wouldn’t be feasible without Betelgeuse. Winona, who is a cast member of the Netflix series Stranger Things, had previously indicated interest in taking on the lead role in a Beetlejuice sequel. “I adore Lydia Deetz a lot.

She was such a significant part of who I was, Winona said to The Daily Beast in 2013. “I’d be incredibly curious to see what she’s doing now, 27 years later.” The announcement of the return of the other cast members is pending.

Because of the uproar surrounding the Rust shooting incident, Alec’s comeback might be in doubt. Although it hasn’t been officially confirmed, Tim is anticipated to be directing the follow-up. Johnny Depp has already stated that he wants to play the lead role in Beetlejuice 2.

On films like Edward Scissorhands, Sleepy Hallow, Charlie & The Chocolate Factory, and Sweeney Todd, the duo has worked together. However, Johnny’s defamation case against Amber Heard, which has affected his career, may jeopardise his potential position. Beetlejuice 2 will be produced by Warner Bros. and Plan B Entertainment, as was previously said.

Beetlejuice 2 Plot

There isn’t a plot for Beetlejuice 2 either, which is something we now know has been put on hold. We do, however, have some knowledge of the narratives of the sequels that were abandoned; while this information may not be relevant to the project’s most recent concepts, it is possible that some of these aspects were employed in the sequel that Vukadinovich abandoned.

In terms of the original sequel, Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian, we know that the family Deetz would have relocated to Hawaii where Charles would establish a resort. They would have quickly learned that his business was erecting on the ancient Hawaiian Kahuna’s burial site.

The troublemaker would then return from the grave, and Beetlejuice would triumph in a surf competition using magic to emerge as an unlikely hero. Although it sounds like a lot of fun, the plan was abandoned, and a movie adaptation is most likely never going to happen.

Regarding the project that was almost completed in the 2010s, all that is known about it is that it was intended to be a direct sequel and that it would have taken place 26 or 27 years after the original. We have no idea what would have been in Vukadinovich’s rewritten version. All we know is that.

To Know More, Visit Our Website: thewhistlernews.com