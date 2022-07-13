Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Release Date, Cast, Plot Everything We Know So Far

On Monday, July 11, at 8/7c on Bravo, Mediterranean returns for Season 7 with a supersized episode that will take viewers into uncharted territory. Season 7 of Peacock will be released one week early, starting on Monday, July 4.

Captain Sandy Yawn is about to embark on a brand-new adventure aboard the 163-foot motor yacht Home in Malta, a completely new setting for the franchise. This is my first time in Malta,” she declares at the beginning of the Season 7 teaser above. A new boat and a new set of department heads await me this season.

In the clip, Captain Sandy confidently declares, “Challenge accepted,” in the face of all of that.

New crew members include chef Dave White, sailor Raygan Tyler, bosun Natalya Scudder, and deckhands Storm Smith and Jason Gaskell, as well as new crew members Natasha Webb and Natalya Scudder.

Mzi “Zee” Dempers, who served as a deckhand on Season 6 of Below Deck Med, will be a familiar face to Captain Sandy. This season, he’s back as a deckhand.

When Is ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 7 Releasing?

Bravo has yet to announce when (or even if) Season 7 of “Below Deck Mediterranean” will begin production, which may have something to do with the fact that the Season 6 finale aired only in October.

According to an Instagram post from Lovin Malta published in September, Season 7 of The Bachelor was reportedly filmed in Malta, but Bravo or the show’s producers have not confirmed this. In spite of the new season’s focus on Croatia, some keen-eyed Maltese fans caught a glimpse of the crew working while having fun in Mellieha in an Instagram photo. The premiere of Season 7 of the show is scheduled for the second quarter of 2022.

Similar to previous seasons, the sixth season of “Below Deck Mediterranean” had more drama than one person could handle. Stewardess Lexi Wilson was fired for joking around with chef Mathew Shea, according to The Cinemaholic, which was one of the more dramatic moments of the season. Season 7 of the show is yet to be scripted, but one thing is for certain: there will be plenty of dramatic scenes to look forward to.

Season 7 Of “Below Deck Mediterranean” Will Feature Which Actors?

As previously stated, Season 6 had a large number of new cast members. There were no other characters from season one except for Captain Sandy Yawn and Bosun Malia White. Bravo stated that Katie Flood, Mathew Shea, Lexi Wilson, Courtney Veale, and David Pascoe, Lloyd Spencer, and Mzi “Zee” Dempers were the new crew members.

Captain Sandy is the ship’s captain, as is customary. Despite the fact that she works in a field that is overwhelmingly male, she has made a name for herself as an intelligent, sassy, and strict leader. Captain Sandy discussed her experiences as a female captain in the industry in an interview with Bravo.

It’s both challenging and inspiring for her to be a female captain in this industry, she said, because she thrives on solving problems. Having the advantage of being a woman in the traditionally male-dominated yachting industry is a result of my ability to multi-task while also managing the emotions of my crew members. As a result of this decision, I have found it to be extremely effective in my own experience,” he writes.

Hannah Ferrier, Ben Robinson, Adam Glick, and Brooke Laughton have all been prominent characters on “Below Deck Mediterranean,” which recently finished its fifth season.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Plot

It was exhausting to watch the sixth season of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ because of the uncontrollable tension between Lexi Wilson and Mathew Shea. When the stew and the chef would get into an endless back and forth, it would have a negative effect on the team’s dynamic. Consequently, Lexi was fired at the end of the season, leaving Katie and Courtney as the only two people responsible for the design of the interior spaces. Using only their willpower and patience, they made it through the final four charters.

Captain Sandy celebrated the end of the season by taking the crew out to dinner in the final moments of the Season 6 finale. Due to a lack of personnel, they will be adding new members to the team for the upcoming episode. We’ll see who stokes the fires of hostility and aggression in the upcoming season, given how well-liked the current cast seems to get along.

A Recap Of The Season Six Finale Of Below Deck Mediterranean: What Happens In Split

Chef Mathew Shea is still in a spiral as the season finale of Below Deck Mediterranean approaches. And it’s over the nemesis of every yacht chef: eggs. To be more precise, the cooking of them. The vast majority of average home cooks, commuting adults, and those who are at least a little bit grown-up do this on a regular basis.

Why do eggs seem to be the death knell of nearly every chef on every franchise at some point? What really ails Mathew is his inability to shake the thoughts he’s been having in his head. He’s whiny, he’s mopey, and he can’t seem to take hold of the wheel and right the sinking ship when he receives even the smallest amount of negative feedback.

There are many other concerns for the crew, such as Mathew’s mental toughness. Today is the final day. From the previous charter. They also have a ton of work to do. Malia White brings Courtney Veale ashore to set up for the final beach picnic while the crew entertains the demanding guests with water toys.

Atop an ancient Croatian fortress that serves as a film set, of course. Laundry, housekeeping, and guests’ constant requests for alcoholic beverages are all Katie Flood has to deal with. Right now, the chief stew is wishing she hadn’t worked her way through the entire pot! Of course, she doesn’t have the time or energy to soothe Mathew during his latest meltdown.

To show her appreciation for David Pascoe’s hard work this season, Malia decides to let him help out at the beach picnic with Katie. Disaster strikes and the anchor begins dragging almost as soon as he steps off the boat. In fact, the situation is so dire that Malia removes the swim platform without even packing it away because Lady Michelle has sunk to the bottom of the pool.

He has to get on a jet ski and attach all of the water toys to it before he can get out of the water on his own. Fortunately, the crew reacts quickly and successfully hauls anchor without causing any damage to the superyacht. Fortunately, the worst has passed. The deck team has come a long way since the start of the season…

Capt. Sandy Yawn decides to pick up the guests at the fortress rather than re-dropping anchor. As soon as everyone returns to the boat, Chef Mathew begins grilling Katie about the evening’s meal.

No, I don’t think that’s necessary. (It’s a resounding no.) Is shrimp tempura a good place to start? In her mind, she doesn’t give a hoot. The chief stew has gone to great lengths to treat the chef like a baby. Every day is the “worst day ever” for him if he doesn’t have someone to validate him. Take charge of your own decisions and responsibilities.

The crew returns to the boat for one final night of wild revelry. The clothes begin to fall off. Shotgunned are the enormous canisters of alcohol that were left over from Oktoberfest. Mzi Dempers slams into the back of a couch head-first. The crew mess’s lazy Susan is the heaviest-used in kitchen accessory history. Wet, drunk, and happy, the night is a shambles. Chef Mathew, on the other hand, falls asleep and has to be escorted to his bunk bed while the rest of the party is going on.

When you wake up the following morning, it will be time to say your goodbyes. However, this is only true for Captain Sandy. Even the boat itself. They are in Split for a few days with the rest of the cast and crew. I’m wondering if there’s ever been a crew on Below Deck that got along this well.

Without Lexi Wilson’s toxic influence, there is almost no need for a reunion at this point. There will still be a new episode just a minute after the end of the last one. Thus, the campaign comes to a successful conclusion. When the cameras were not rolling, however, no one is talking about what happened in Split behind closed doors. Fortunately, Andy Cohen has the ability to get it out of them…

FAQs – People Frequently Ask

When does ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ season 7 premiere?

Season 7 of “Below Deck Mediterranean” will premiere on Bravo on July 11 at 8/7c. It hasn’t been announced how many episodes there will be in this season, but they’ll be released weekly. “Below Deck Mediterranean” Season 7 is about what?

What happened in the below deck Med Season 7 trailer?

Season 7 of Below Deck Med teased a major emergency during the charter season in the trailer, which premieres on Bravo on Monday, July 11 at 8/7c.

Is this the most chaotic yacht crisis ever on ‘below deck med’?

Captain Sandy Yawn and her crew are expected to face one of the most chaotic yacht crises in the show’s seven-season history during Season 7. Season 7 of Below Deck Med, which premieres on Bravo on Monday, July 11 at 8/7c, teased a major emergency to come during the charter season in the trailer for the season opener.

