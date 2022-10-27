Comedian And Actor Ben Feigin Passed Away Due To Cancer

Ben Feigin, the producer of the Schitt’s Creek television show, passed away on October 24, 2022, at the age of 47. In addition to that, he established Equation Unlimited, LLC and served as its Chief Executive Officer.

The information was divulged by his old employer, United Talent Agency, which is also the place where his wife currently works. It was commonly known that Feigin was instrumental in obtaining licences for Schitt’s Creek all over the world.

Additionally, he contributed to the making of the documentary “Best Wishes, Warmest Regards:” A Sentimental Journey Through Schitt’s Creek The wake and funeral for Ben are both set to take place at Mount Sinai Cemetery in the Hollywood Hills on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Donations can be made in his honor to the Stand Up to Cancer organization.

Who Is Ben Feigin?

Feigin, who was educated at the University of California, Santa Barbara, and was raised in Maryland, when he left Warner Bros to work for other organizations like William Morris and UTA, his career had already begun. Later, he went back to Warner Bros. and was in charge of managing programmes like “Friends,” “The West Wing,” and “ER.”

He also founded Equation Unlimited, LLC, a production company, and served as its CEO. Schitt’s Creek was created by Dan and Eugene Levy, but during its six seasons, Ben played a crucial role.

All eighty episodes of his show were executive produced by him. Creating the show’s finance and licencing as well as overseeing initiatives like the series’ farewell documentary were some of the producer’s most significant accomplishments.

Ben produced TV specials for comedians like the late Ralphie May, Lavell Crawford, Carlos Oscar, and Cheech and Chong. He worked on a wide range of TV shows during his career while employed by William Morris and UTA. According to IMDb, he also produced rap-related films such From Scratch: The Birth of Hip Hop and the brief Words by Rakim.

Ben was nominated for Emmy Awards in 2019 and 2020 for his work on Schitt’s Creek. For the final season of the show, he earned the Outstanding Comedy Series award in 2020 with the Levys and his other producers. For the programme, he further received four Canadian Screen Awards and a Producers Guild Award.

Ben not only created the business Equation Unlimited but also worked in production. On the website, his biography cites a number of his additional “eclectic endeavours,” one of which was “facilitating creative artistic commission” for then-President Barack Obama.

Additionally, he worked behind the scenes on the big Chicano Art Movement exhibit that resulted in artwork being shown all over the world. He also assisted in bringing an instrument exhibit to the Grammy Museum. He also taught at UCLA, NYU, and UC Santa Barbara. In addition, he had a long-standing relationship with a number of philanthropic groups, notably Stand Up To Cancer, to which his family has requested donations in his memory.

Ben Feigin Died

Executive producer of “Schitt’s Creek,” Ben Feigin, passed away at the age of 47. Tuesday night, a spokeswoman from his company Equation Unlimited LLC confirmed to Fox News Digital that “Ben passed suddenly on Monday at his home in Los Angeles with his wife and daughter by his side.”

Feigin, an Emmy winner who helped to start the comedy series, died his fight with pancreatic cancer, according to a report from Deadline. In 2020, the programme and Feigin won the Emmy Award for “Outstanding Comedy Series.” The comedy centres on the wealthy and out-of-touch Rose family, who are forced to relocate to Schitt’s Creek after falling prey to fraud.

We were saddened to hear the news of Ben Feigin’s passing. The Schitt’s Creek family extend our most heartfelt condolences to his wife Heidi, his daughter Ellie, and all of his family and friends. He will be missed. — Eugene Levy (@Realeugenelevy) October 26, 2022

Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy starred in it, which lasted from 2015 through 2020. Jonathan Allen, a political correspondent for NBC News, tweeted on Tuesday alongside a picture of himself and Ben Feigin when they were little, “My very first buddy, Ben Feigin, died Monday.”

My very first friend, Ben Feigin, died Monday. The world knew him as an Emmy-award-winning executive producer of Schitt’s Creek and a creative genius. I will never forget our countless one-on-one baseball games. His memory is a blessing.https://t.co/VBAffx7wUB pic.twitter.com/L3CNPR0Oi1 — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) October 26, 2022

“He was well-known across the world as a brilliant creator and Schitt’s Creek executive producer who had won an Emmy. We played several baseball games against each other that I will never forget. His legacy is a gift.” His wife, UTA talent agent Heidi Feigin, and their 11-year-old daughter are left to carry on his charitable work and his legacy.

