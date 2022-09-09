Best Documentaries On The 9/11 Attacks: An Absolute Must See

Twenty years have passed since two planes crashed into the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001, in a horrifying attack.

With hundreds of lives killed, the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center remains one of the worst events in history and shocked the whole globe.

Many documentaries have been made over the years about the event and its aftermath, including Turning Point, which Netflix just released, as well as acclaimed shows on BBC, ITV, and Channel 4 in the UK.

While some people need a trigger warning for anything 9/11-related, others find it useful to reflect on what transpired on one of the most important single days in American history.

On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, a number of directors have released new movies or docuseries, some of which offer fresh perspectives on the actual day itself.

Best Documentaries And Explorations Of 9/11

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror – Netflix

A brand new series on Netflix that focuses on the attacks and the fight on terror has just been released, and it has five parts.

Interviews with survivors, troops, former CIA members, and Taliban commanders are included as the filmmakers investigate the origins of Al Qaeda and the effects that 9/11 had on the United States in a series of episodes each lasting an hour.

They also had conversations with Afghan civilians, with many of them relating their experiences for the very first time.

Fahrenheit 9/11 (2004)

Michael Moore, who has never shied away from making a political statement, is the Director of “Fahrenheit 9/11.” This is especially true now that President Donald Trump is in power.

In the film, Moore offers criticism on the situation that existed in America at the time, under the Bush administration. He depicts the 9/11 events and how, in retaliation, the US government invaded Iraq.

Moore believed that the corporate media supported the invasion and lacked accurate information and analysis about it. Of course, “Fahrenheit 9/11” is divisive and may offend a lot of people.

However, the video is enlightening and provides a sharp view of the situation. Utilizing the Showtime pack, you may watch it on Amazon Prime or Fubo TV.

9/11 (2002)

The documentary offers some compelling insider access to the sad series of happenings on that pivotal day. A documentary about a trainee firefighter was the goal of two French filmmakers. The couple persisted in filming at the fire station as the rest of the crew left for a call.

They were suddenly distracted by a low-flying aircraft, and the cameraman switched his camera to the sky to record the fatal moment the plane slammed into the tower.

The documentary is still one of the most powerful accounts of the catastrophe, and it transformed the lives of the spectators. Amazon Prime offers it for purchase and streaming.

9/11: The Falling Man (2006)

The photograph of the falling man is among the most well-known pictures to be taken after the World Trade Center collapsed. It generated an article for Esquire that succinctly but powerfully conveys the horror of the assault.

In “9/11: The Falling Man,” the background of the image is revealed, and we have a better understanding of what transpired on that terrible day. We are asked to look at the image of the man falling from the North Tower and becoming frozen in midair.

The photograph was highly powerful and extensively shared, but it never received much attention in the news. To change that, the documentary aims. By including Xive Tv Documentaries to your current bundle, you can, at your discretion, watch “9/11: The Falling Man” on Amazon Prime.

9/11: Life Under Attack – ITV

ITV aired a documentary that was 90 minutes long and took viewers back in time to the day that altered the world. The show included previously unseen footage that captured the turmoil.

A visceral and unnerving look back at September 11 was provided to viewers, who were shown disturbing phone calls, public broadcasts, and other materials that helped piece together a day that we will never forget.

The episode initially broadcast on ITV on September 7 and is currently available to stream on ITVHub.

NYC Epicenters: 9/11 → 2021 ½ – HBO

In his documentary titled NYC Epicentres: 9/11 2021 12, Spike Lee examines the history of New York as well as the effects that 9/11 had on the city.

He does this by using testimonies from people who were present during the events of 9/11 as well as footage of Dr. Anthony Fauci, Rosie Perez, Chuck Schumer, Bill De Blasio, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The documentary that won an Oscar for Best Documentary was lauded by many for its portrayal of how residents rebuilt their lives and moved on after what had happened to them.

At this time, there is no information regarding when NYC Epicenters will be broadcast in the UK; however, it may be viewed in the US on HBO.

