10 Best Free Conference Call Services In 2022 (Must Try)

In the business world, a conference call is the most common form of communication.

It facilitates effective teamwork and communication. Using a conference call service will enhance company communication. It’s a fast and effective method of keeping in touch with the group.

Different Types Of Web Conferencing Services

The reservation-free service allows you to organize the conference call whenever you like. Planning ahead is not necessary.

The operator-assisted service is a type of conference call service that provides a representative to assist in the preparation of the conference call.

Services such as having representatives greet participants and record and transcribe the call are part of the package.

Cost Of Services For Video Conferencing

Web conferencing services are priced differently by different vendors. Some businesses will charge you a flat monthly rate, while others will charge you per call. Prices start at zero and go up to $50 monthly.

Commonalities Amongst Conference Calling Services

Service with no limits and no interruptions.

Audio and visuals are of a high standard.

The utmost confidence in your security.

In-App and Web-Based Interactions.

Accessible even for those who aren’t tech-savvy.

The best conference call services can accommodate webinars with a hundred participants in addition to quick phone calls, video conferences, and team collaboration.

There’s a perfect answer here for every scenario and every size of the team.

The Finest Platforms For Conference Calls

1. Dingtone

Dingtone is available on both Android and iOS devices. Utilizing this product, you can communicate with others for no cost at all via phone calls and text messages.

Features:

Calls to landlines and mobiles are both supported.

Help with real-time video chatting.

Among the best free conference call services, it allows you to send international text messages to up to 200 different countries.

A single button press will convert your phone into a Walkie-Talkie.

Sending images via fax is possible.

Any call can be recorded.

During a conference call, up to one thousand people can participate.

It allows for real-time chatting via a wireless network or data pipe.

Facilitates Call Transfer, Call Waiting, Call Recording, and Call Conference

Local Phone Numbers for the United States, Bangladesh, Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Over a Dozen More Countries

To what extent do you have access to a Larger Number? YES

Virtual Phone Numbers: Where They’re Based

Plan prices start at $9.9 USD monthly.

A Free Trial

2. VirtualPBX

Using a Virtual PBX system allows you to keep tabs on your calls in real time. Automatic Call Distribution (ACD) is provided by this program in order to handle the incoming calls for a certain division.

Features:

Video conferencing is a feature of this app.

You can route calls to any number of devices.

It’s compatible with the customer relationship management (CRM) platform Salesforce.

Your web browser now functions as a phone.

Keeping track of the health of your VirtualPBX platform has never been easier thanks to this handy status indicator.

With VirtualPBX, your web phone keeps a log of all your past calls.

Facilitates Call Transfer, Call Waiting, Call Recording, and Call Conference

Local Phone Numbers for the USA, UK, DE, MX, PH, and More Countries

To what extent do you have access to a Larger Number? Yes.

Virtual phone numbers can be either local or international or even toll-free or vanity.

Pricing begins at $19.00 per month.

A Free Trial for 14 Days

3. Ooma

The Ooma system allows users to hold virtual meetings over the phone. This free teleconference app has features such as voicemail and automatic call distribution.

Features:

This device works in tandem with a cloud-based telephony and enterprise application.

Using a smartphone, you can control your phone calls.

It allows you to pick a local and toll-free number.

Calls made to your Ooma office phone can be transferred to any other office phone in your network.

Ooma’s support staff is available at all hours of the day and night.

The feature lets you ignore incoming calls altogether.

Users can access only one virtual fax service.

Facilitates Call Transfer, Call Waiting, Call Recording, and Call Conference

Local Phone Numbers for Canada, Mexico, China, the UK, and India are now available! Add another 55+ nations

To what extent do you have access to a Larger Number? YES

The Different Types of Virtual Phone Numbers: Phone numbers: both locally and nationally

Prices start at $19.95 per month for the cheapest plan.

30-Day Free Trial Available (30-day money-back guarantee)

4. Grasshopper

Grasshopper is a software program that simulates a telephone system and offers a means of communication for small companies. It provides a single, permanent phone number that works with any existing mobile or fixed phone service.

Features:

To put it another way, it gives you a 360-degree perspective of all of the channels through which your company communicates.

Both desktop and mobile apps support making and receiving calls.

By using this app, you can read your voicemails without having to listen to them first.

You can use this to create polished greetings for your customers.

Your business number is valid for texting responses.

You can attach the fax as a PDF to an email and send it that way.

Compatibility with Call Transfer and Call Routing

Find Local Phone Numbers for the USA and Canada.

To what extent do you have access to a Larger Number? YES

Vanity numbers, toll-free numbers, and local numbers are all examples of virtual phone numbers.

The cheapest monthly plan starts at $26. Annual Payments Save 10%

Money-Back Guarantee: Attempt It Risk-Free For 7 Days

5. 8×8

8×8 is a service that combines a number of different communication options into one convenient cloud-based platform, including voice and video calls, instant messaging, and call centers. Currently, it supports calls to more than 47 countries.

Features:

HD video and screen sharing are both available.

Eight by eight provides sophisticated analytics for both speech and interactions.

With a single click, conversations can transition to audio or video conferences.

There’s a dashboard interface that can be adjusted to your preferences.

Facilitates Call Transfer, Call Waiting, Call Recording, and Call Conference

Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, and 9+ more countries are available with local numbers.

To what extent do you have access to a Larger Number? YES

Toll-free numbers are a specific variety of virtual phone numbers.

Prices for the cheapest plan starting at $15 per month. Save 25% When You Pay Annually.

Get a free 30-day trial today!

6. Nextiva

Nextiva provides VoIP services to businesses of all sizes. The cloud contact center solution enables businesses to manage both outbound and inbound calling campaigns from a single location.

Features:

When a customer calls, you’ll have access to their contact details.

The ability to receive comments from customers in an automated fashion.

You can control all of your data and communications from one place.

A customer’s history of dealings with your company can be monitored.

This app gives you a detailed, real-time look at each of your customers.

Compatibility with Call Transfer and Call Routing

In addition to the USA and UK, you can also get local numbers for Canada, Puerto Rico, and the USA.

To what extent do you have access to a Larger Number? YES

Local and international virtual phone numbers are available.

Pricing begins at $1.99 per month. Savings of 20% for a yearly commitment.

Free Trial for a Whole Month

7. RingCentral

Businesses can take advantage of RingCentral’s cloud-based communication and collaboration solutions. Video chatting, cloud telephone, group chat, and more are rolled into one convenient package.

Features:

To put it simply, it allows you to forward your calls to another number.

The video and web conferencing features of this app are of HD quality.

Online gatherings have a participant cap of 100.

You can use it to handle outgoing and incoming faxes digitally.

The RingCentral PBX supports local dialing plans and international virtual numbers in more than 100 countries.

Files and tasks can be shared digitally.

Facilitates Call Transfer, Call Waiting, Call Recording, and Call Conference

Local Phone Numbers for the United States of America and Canada

To what extent do you have access to a Larger Number? YES

The Different Types of Virtual Phone Numbers: Business or toll-free phone numbers

Mobile Applications: Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS

Prices begin at $29.99 per month. In exchange for making a yearly commitment, we can offer you a 33% savings.

The trial period lasts for 15 days and is completely free.

8. Justcall

More than 60 international phone numbers are available to businesses through JustCall, an online phone service. This program allows you to make and take phone calls from a desktop or web browser.

Features:

The Justcall phone number is a two-way communication system for sending and receiving voicemails.

Your current landline or toll-free number can be transferred to JustCall.

Using this program, you can establish rules for how phone numbers should be distributed or redirected.

When used in conjunction with JustCall, sharing phone numbers, reviewing call logs, and creating recordings can greatly improve teamwork.

Messages can be delivered to staff members via call forwarding.

With this app, you can use your JustCall number to send and receive text messages.

Information about the time, duration, and caller ID of each call are all included.

Facilitates Call Transfer, Call Waiting, Call Recording, and Call Conference

Locate Your Area Code Here There are over sixty-five countries represented, including the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Chile, Russia, Ukraine, and many more.

To what extent do you have access to a Larger Number? YES

Virtual phone numbers can be used for both home and office use.

Rates for the cheapest plan starting at $30 per month. Savings of 20% for a yearly commitment.

Trial: Free for 14 days

9. Aircall

One of the most formidable alternatives to Google Voice is Aircall, a cloud-based phone system, and call center. This all-in-one app features CTI (Cloud Telephony Integration) with other platforms, such as help desk and customer relationship management tools.

Features:

More than a hundred different international dial-in numbers are available to you with this conference calling program.

If you already have a customer relationship management system, you can connect it to ours (Customer Relationship Management).

It gives you a visual representation of who is currently on the line.

A smart directory can be set up to direct incoming calls to the appropriate department.

Call conferencing is an option with Aircall.

You have the option to create individualized timetables for calls to be made during normal business hours.

You can use it to distribute information to your group.

Facilitates Call Transfer, Call Waiting, Call Recording, and Call Conference

Locate Your Area Code Here France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Spain, and at least six other countries

To what extent do you have access to a Larger Number? YES

The Different Types of Virtual Phone Numbers: Non-collecting phone numbers

Starting at $40 per month is the starting price. Savings of 29% with Annual Payment.

Free 7-Day Trial Available (credit card not required)

10. Iplum

Iplum is a virtual receptionist add-on for your teleconference service. It is used to make lots of different add-ons. Using the Advanced Encryption Standard, the data you enter is encrypted.

Features:

This app also supports “number porting,” which means you can transfer your current landline or mobile number to it.

Messages can be sent and received using this teleconference app.

The customer’s response to the call can be recorded.

You can use it to send a person’s voicemail directly to their inbox.

This app can be used with both cellular data and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Includes Call Recording, Call Forwarding, and Conference Calling

The United States and Canada local phone numbers are available here.

To what extent do you have access to a Larger Number? YES

The Different Types of Virtual Phone Numbers: Toll-free

The cheapest monthly plan starts at $11.99. Save 25% When You Pay Annually.

Not a free demo, sorry.

In Conclusion

One important thing to remember is the number of people who can join. In fact, these limits are the most important numbers to look at when deciding which plan to go with. Some free plans only let you have 10 people on the call and talk for 40 minutes at a time. Other paid plans let you have up to 1,000 people on the call and talk for as long as you want.

The best choices are services that let you talk for as long as you want. If you have to cut meetings short because of these things, you won’t get anything done. Video conferencing is being used more than ever in business. In the wake of the global pandemic, it has become an important tool for schools, businesses, families, friends, and more.

Because of this, you should give more value to a conferencing service that includes video. Not only that, but they should also have tools that make your experience better. This could include tools for working together, like the ability to write on the screen or share your screen or audio. It could also include text chats and whiteboard tools.

