When Will the 12th Episode Of Better Call Saul Season 6 Be Available To Watch On AMC And Netflix?

Fans of the series were still clamouring for more episodes even after “Breaking Bad” was a huge hit. With “Better Call Saul,” the series’ writers were able to offer the audience what they wanted. Saul Goodman, a criminal defence attorney, was the focus of the spinoff series. However, as we all know, everything good must come to an end eventually. Season 6 of Better Call Saul will mark the end of Saul Goodman’s saga.

The show first debuted in 2015, and millions of fans have been adoring it ever since. In April 2022, the programme will make one final appearance on television. On April 18, 2022, specifically at 9:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) in the United States.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 12 Release Date

Every week, anyone living outside of the United States—whether they call the United Kingdom, France, India, the Netherlands, or any of the other 36 nations home—will be able to watch new episodes.

The first two episodes will debut on Netflix on Tuesday, April 19 at 8 a.m. GMT, and subsequent episodes will be released every week, according to the Twitter account for Netflix UK. The next week, six more episodes will be released on the same schedule, one month and a half after episode 7.

Episode 1: April 18, 2022

Episode 2: April 18

Episode 3: April 25

Episode 4: May 2

Episode 5: May 9

Episode 6: May 16

Episode 7: May 23

Episode 8: July 11

Episode 9: July 18

Episode 10: July 25

Episode 11: August 1

Episode 12: August 8

Episode 13 (series finale): August 15

Better Call Saul Season 6 Cast

Giancarlo Esposito, Jonathan Banks, Michael Mando, and Patrick Fabian will play major roles in Peter Gould’s Better Call Saul, which he co-wrote with Vince Gilligan, creator of Breaking Bad. Gould, Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, and Thomas Schnauz are the executive producers of the series, which has received 39 Emmy nominations. In the last season, cameos from Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will appear.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Plot and Storyline

The challenging path and development of Jimmy McGill into criminal defence attorney Saul Goodman mark the end of Better Call Saul’s final season. Season six follows Jimmy, Saul, and Gene from the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, as well as Jimmy’s complicated relationship with Kim, who is going through her own existential crisis. In the meantime, a cat-and-mouse game involving the lives of players is being played by Mike, Gus, Nacho, and Lalo.

Better Call Saul Recap

In the Breaking Bad timeline, Jimmy (as Saul) is abducted and dumped by a ditch in the opening scene of episode 11. In Gene’s timeline, Saul reconnects with an old coworker, Francesca, and finds out about Walter’s downfall as well as what happened to Jesse and Skyler. The camera pans out as Saul yells down the phone in frustration as he attempts to call Kim at her place of employment. This discussion is never overheard.

Jeff and Saul exchange words in Gene’s timeline. He desires that he obtain some barbituates. They con rich men. At bars, Saul makes friends with and serves alcohol to morally depraved rich men. The wealthy guys are then driven home by Jeff in his cab while receiving water that has been laced with barbiturates. Then Buddy enters their house and snaps pictures of their identification documents and bank documents. When that’s done, they sell this data to criminals.

Returning to the events of Breaking Bad, Saul is attempting to secure a job with Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in their RV, which also serves as their meth lab. Walter wants to get started, but Saul is fascinated with their compact setup for producing the trendy blue meth. Jesse asks Saul who Lalo is because he uttered that name while he was scared out of his mind as they wait for the gasoline pump to cool down so the motorhome engine can start. Saul disregards it.

As we get closer to the conclusion of episode 11, Saul runs into another affluent man at a pub in the Gene reality. Although the man’s disclosure that he has cancer throws Saul for a moment, he nevertheless directs the man to the cab as part of the plan. The man appears sensible and morally balanced.

In the Breaking Bad timeline, Saul is content with his life as a lawyer when Mike pays him a visit. Mike analyses each of Saul’s customers, including Walter White. Walter is diagnosed with lung cancer, he says. Saul is warned by Mike to avoid him since he is “an amateur.” Saul has a gut feeling about Walter, but Mike discredits it, showing how badly they underrated the chemistry teacher.

When Saul meets his men in the Gene timeline, they decided not to con the wealthy cancer patient. Buddy feels uneasy about it. For refusing to endorse the proposal, Saul fires Buddy. Jeff is instructed to carry out the plan by Saul, so they return to the wealthy man’s home.

As the episode comes to a close, it switches back to the Breaking Bad chronology as the chapter begins to reflect Saul in both the past and the present. Walter’s place of employment is visited by Saul. A science fair is being held. The focus of Episode 11 then shifts to the Gene timeline, where Saul robs the rich man.

