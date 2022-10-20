Bhediya Release Date: The Horror Comedy Movie Is Based On The Legendary Tales Of Arunachal Pradesh

Dinesh Vijan is the producer of the film Bhediya, which centres on the story of a werewolf, is based on popular folklore, and is influenced by traditions from Arunachal Pradesh, which is also where the film was shot.

This is the second time that Vijan has worked with the filmmaker Amar Kaushik on a project, and the film is set in the horror comedy world that he has created. Recently, Varun Dhawan published the first look poster for his upcoming film “Bhediya” on his Instagram account.

Along with the announcement of the film’s poster, he also revealed the date that the eagerly anticipated movie will finally be in theatres. When speaking about the poster, Varun provided his followers with a glimpse of his character; however, it was his wolf eyes that drew the attention of everyone.

The hashtag #BHEDIYA was included in the caption he provided for the post. A little portion of myself #Bhediyafirstlook. He captioned the post as, ”#BHEDIYA A piece of me #Bhediyafirstlook

Release Date Of Bhediya

It is planned that Bhediya’s Movie will be made available in theatres on November 25th, 2022. According to News, Cinema Halls is the film’s partner for its digital streaming service. Very soon, the movie will be shown in theatres around the country.

In addition to Amar Kaushik and Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal will play a role in the spooky thriller that he is directing. The initial release date for it was set for April 14 of the next year. The filming of the movie started in March of this year in the town of Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh.

Cast Of Bhediya

Varun Dhawan as Bhaskar

Kriti Sanon as Dr. Anika

Deepak Dobriyal

Abhishek Banerjee

Bhediya Starcast: Varun Dhawan

In Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, on April 24, 1987, Varun Dhawan was born. David Dhawan, his father, is a well-known film director. Karuna Dhawan is the name of his mother. Rohit, his older brother, is a film director.

The role he played in the crime drama “Badlapur” has made Indian actor Varun Dhawan quite well-liked. He is the famous director David Dhawan’s (of the successful movies “Mujhse Shaadi Karogi” and “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”) son.

Varun, an Indian native who was born in Mumbai, started his career as an assistant director on the movie “My Name is Khan.” In the romantic comedy “Student of the Year,” in which he played one of the lead roles, he made his acting debut.

Dhawan received a “Filmfare” nomination for “Best Male Debut” because of the film’s enormous commercial success. His involvement in the movie “Main Tera Hero” helped him get more popularity. He played a privileged young man who relentlessly pursued a college girl in the movie.

In terms of sales, the movie did well. He was nominated for “Filmfare”Best “‘s Actor” award the following year for his performance in the criminal drama “Badlapur.”

His best effort to date can be said to be the movie. Later, he appeared in the comedy movie “Judwaa 2,” where he played a dual part. Dhawan has hosted award shows in addition to acting. His comedic performance in the movie “Main Tera Hero” earned him the “International Indian Film Academy Award,” one of several honours he has received thus far in his career.

Bhediya Starcast: Kriti Sanon

On December 5th, 1988, Kriti Sanon was born. India’s New Delhi is where she was born. Her dad goes by the name of Rahul Sanon. While Geeta Sanon, her mother, teaches physics at the University of Delhi, her father is a chartered accountant.

Kriti Sanon attended DPS (Delhi Public School), located in R K Puram, New Delhi, for her entire academic career before earning her B.Tech degree from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Kriti Sanon has promoted companies including Vivel, Close Up, Samsung, Amul, and Himalaya in a number of television ads from her modelling days. She participated in the runway show during the 2010 Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in Mumbai. She appeared at the 2012 Chennai International Fashion Week and the India International Jewelry Week.

Sanon has additionally walked the catwalk for designers like Ritu Beri, Suneet Varma, and Niki Mahajan. In the psychological thriller 1: Nenokkadine, directed by Sukumar, Kriti Sanon made her acting debut. She played Sameera, a journalist who also happens to be Mahesh Babu’s character’s love interest.

Critics had differing opinions about the movie. Sanon “looks lovely” and “acts effectively,” according to a reviewer for The Times of India. while a Sify.com critic said she “looks stunning” and thought her performance was “decent” for a debutante.

Sanon and Kartik Aaryan co-starred in the romantic comedy Luka Chuppi in 2019, which is about a couple who live together. According to Devesh Sharma of Filmfare, “Sanon is spontaneous throughout and seems to be finding her feet in comedy, while having a ball doing it all.”

It turned out to be profitable commercially. The comedies Arjun Patiala and Housefull 4 were her next two releases of the year. Despite earning unfavourable reviews, the latter turned out to be a commercial triumph.

Sanon played Parvatibai opposite Arjun Kapoor’s Sadashivrao Bhau in Ashutosh Gowariker’s historical drama Panipat, which is based on the Third Battle of Panipat, in her final movie release of the year. It ended up being a box office dud. Sanon was ranked 38th with an estimated yearly income of 80.9 million (US$1.1 million) on that year’s Forbes India Celebrity 100 list.

Bhediya Starcast: Deepak Dobriyal

In the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand, Deepak Dobriyal was born on September 1st, 1975. His parents are from the Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, villages of Kabra close to Rithakhal and Satpuli.

His family moved to Delhi when he was five years old. Govt. Boys Senior Secondary School Begumpur is where Deepak completed his education. In Delhi’s Katwariya Saray, he resided. Dobriyal’s wife is Lara Bhalla.

With the renowned theatre director Arvind Gaur, Deepak started his acting career in 1994. Tughlaq, Final Solution, Rakt Kalyan, Three Star, and many more are his notable plays with director Arvind Gaur.

Following his completion of six years at Asmita Theatre, he joined Act One under the direction of pt. N.K. Sharma. He appeared in Aksar Maine Socha Hai, Aao Saathi Sapna Dekhen, and Hamaare Baabuji Ki Chhattri as well.

For his role as “Rajju” in Omkara, Deepak Dobriyal won praise and acclaim. He also played a supporting role as a “Pappi” in the 2011 film Tanu Weds Manu, and was praised once more for his work in Tanu Weds Manu: Returns.

Bhediya Starcast: Abhishek Banerjee

Actor, director of casting, and author Abhishek Banerjee is from India. He made an appearance in the year 2020’s Paatal Lok, an Amazon Prime Original series, in which he played the part of Vishul Hathoda Tyagi.

On November 15, 1988, in New Delhi, Abhishek Banerjee was born. He is now 31 years old (as of 2019). At KV Andrews Ganj in New Delhi, he completed his education. For his graduation, he attended Delhi’s Kirori Mal College (KMC).

Acting in plays was how he began his career. In Delhi, he joined an acting company. He was one of the students trying out for a role in a documentary in the Bollywood movie “Rang De Basanti” (2006), when he received his big break.

In 2016, he became incredibly well-known thanks to The Screen Patti and Jitendra Kumar, nicknamed Jeetu Bhaiya, in the YouTube video “Daaru Pe Charcha- Vijay Maal Legaya.”

He has worked as an actor and casting director in several Bollywood movies, including “No One Killed Jessica” (2011), “The Dirty Picture” (2011), “Do Lafzon Ki Kahani” (2016), “Secret Superstar” (2017), and “Kalank” (2019).

He has received praise for his playing abilities in several well-known Hindi web series, including “TVF Pitchers” (2015), “Mirzapur” (2018), “Typewriter” (2019), “Mirzapur Season 2” (2020), and “Paatal Lok” (2020).

The Storyline Of Bhediya

In this cross-genre film, which was shot in the remote region of Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh, Varun Dhawan gives a performance as the character Bhaskar. The story told in Bhediya is one that is packed with scenes that inspire feelings of awe.

Every single member of the cast and crew was aware that we were in the process of casting something quite unique. It is not just the ground-breaking VFX; the movie is a revels for the eyes in every element within reach, the director of the movie, Amar Kaushik, stated in a prepared announcement.

The principal characters in the monster comedy and horror film Bhediya are played by Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon.

Amar Kaushik is the one who came up with it. Bhediya movie Dinesh Vijan is the producer of the film Bhediya, which tells the narrative of a demon, has its origins in popular mythology, and was inspired by the legendary tales of Arunachal Pradesh, which is also the location of the filming for Bhediya.

It is Vijan’s second collaboration with the film’s creator, Amar Kaushik, and the Bhediya movie is an integral element of his horror comedy universe. Varun Dhawan just lately posted his first look Banner of Bhediya to his Instagram account. In addition to the Banner, he also announced the announcement date of the eagerly anticipated film.

Trailer Of Bhediya

You will be astonished, frightened, scared, and amused after watching the trailer for ‘Bhediya,’ which was directed by Amar Kaushik of ‘Stree’ fame and which has now been unveiled.

Varun Dhawan is bitten by a wolf one night, and as a result, he begins to gradually gain wolf traits. Later on, he begins to resemble an actual wolf at night and behaves in a threatening manner.

The preview gives us a peek of how terrible it may be for someone if he transforms into a wolf every night, while Kriti Sanon, aka Dr. Anika, plays the role of his doctor.

Dealing with one’s own personal demons is another aspect of the film’s overarching theme, which explores this theme. Although it is possible for the trailer to make one feel afraid, it also includes some amusing one-liners that make you laugh.

The song “Jungle Jungle Baat Chali Hai,” which is featured at the very end of the trailer, is a huge win and remains with you. Even just from the teaser, it’s clear that Varun has undergone a remarkable shift to play this role.

This is probably going to go down as one of the most difficult jobs he’s ever had to do. The movie is being hailed as India’s very first creature comedy. The images of the woods in the trailer appear so beautiful that it makes you want to go see this movie in a theatre.

