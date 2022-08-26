Big Brother: Who Got Evicted From Big Brother Tonight?

Following the shocking twist that resulted in the house being divided into two different teams, the most recent Big Brother nominations have been made public. The CBS show’s host Julie Chen Moonves announced during the most recent eviction that two separate but concurrent Big Brother games would be played during Week 7. Five Houseguests would spend the entire week indoors at the “Brochella” music festival, while the other five would spend the week in the garden at “Dyre Fest.” There is one Head of Household for each group, and they have each chosen two nominees from their own groupings.

Week 7 Of Big Brother 2022

For his team in “Big Brother” Week 7, Michael Bruner has chosen Jasmine Davis, Brittany Hoopes, Taylor Hale, and Monte Taylor. The couple from every Groupon Thursday, August 25, only those who have not been nominated will be eligible to vote for elimination, and both teams will lose a person, resulting in a double eviction.

So who is in danger of returning home? Newsweek has all the information you require regarding the Big Brother 2022 teams and those who have been nominated for eviction.

Who Participates In Big Brother 2022? Which Team?

Big Brother houseguests competed in a knockout-style tournament to decide who would serve as the Heads of Household after the “split” shock was revealed on the August 18 show.

Terrance came in second and is now residing indoors at “Brochella” as that group’s Head of Household, while Michael was named the winner. is the “Dyre Fest” group’s Head of Household.

Fans Criticize ‘Big Brother’ Show Amid Shock Teams Twist, Live Feeds Viewers of “Big Brother” accuse the editors of shielding a “racist” housemate

The selection of the Houseguests for Michael and Terrance’s teams was then to be done, however, this video was not included in the episode. To find out who would be in which group, fans flocked to the live feeds but were unhappy to see that they had been pulled down.

Since then, it has been confirmed that Michael has chosen Taylor Hale, Monte Taylor, Jasmine Davis, and Brittany Hoopes for his team. While this is going on, Terrance is on a team alongside Matthew “Turner” Turner, Alyssa, Snyder, Kyle Capener, and Joseph Abdin. Fans of “Big Brother” are now aware that Terrance Higgins is a member of a team that also includes Kyle Capener, Alyssa Snider, Joseph Abdin, and Matthew “Turner” Turner.

Who Will Be Evicted From Big Brother In 2022?

Big Brother Houseguests Jasmine and Monte have been nominated for Michael’s squad. Jasmine is Michael’s top target for eviction, but if she is saved during the Power of Veto competition, he is ready to turn on his Leftovers alliance friend Monte. Michael has made this clear to his teammates.

The Leftovers, also known as Turner, Monte, Joseph, Brittany, Michael, and Taylor, have so far been successful in getting Ameerah Jones, Nicole Layog, and Daniel Durston booted out of the house. Terrance, meanwhile, Put Turner and Joseph up. Terrance had considered nominating Alyssa Snider at one point, but changed his mind and nominated Joseph and Turner after Kyle, who has a showmance with Alyssa, revealed the Leftovers alliance to Terrance.

Fans of Big Brother are aware that everything might change following this week’s Power of Veto challenge because the winner will have the authority to alter the nominations.

This Week, “Big Brother” Delivered Up Its First Double Eviction!

Every season, a double eviction takes place. When the houseguests learn that a double eviction is taking place, they are unprepared for it and are forced to hustle to come to a decision right away. The players have a lot on their plates. But that’s the kind of drama that Big Brother fans crave.

With a total of seven votes against her last week, Indy Santos was ousted from her position. The eight remaining contestants were shocked to find that the Big Brother house would be divided into two teams of five.

Viewers have seen both teams compete simultaneously with one team at home and the other in the backyard. to guarantee their place in the contest. As a result, two players from each side were up for eviction on Thursday, August 25, marking the first double eviction of Season 24 of Big Brother. Indy was sent to the Jury House to join others who went home.

