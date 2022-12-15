Bill of Rights Day: Everything To You Need To Know

The first amendments to the Constitution were ratified on December 15, 1791. These 10 amendments, together known as the Bill of Rights, ensure that all Americans are afforded basic protections, including the freedoms of religion, expression, the press, assembly, and protest. The freedom to bear arms and the protection from excessive government search and seizure are just two examples of the other amendments that have been added.

History Of Bill Of Rights

In a proclamation issued on December 15, former President Franklin D. Roosevelt commemorated the Bill of Rights. In commemoration of the Constitution and its 150th anniversary, this was created. Eight days after the attack on Pearl Harbor and the United States’ entry into World War II, the inaugural Bill of Rights Day was celebrated.

President Roosevelt announced the first annual Bill of Rights Day in a historic radio address in 1941. On the 15th of December 1791, he said, “No day in the vast history of freedom means more to liberty-loving men in all liberty-loving countries.” Roosevelt further stated that the Bill of Rights has had an impact on every country in the world. The renowned speech criticised Hitler and the Nazis in Germany for violating people’s rights.

When Congress asked to once again mark Bill of Rights Day in 1946, President Harry Truman issued a proclamation for it. A year earlier, in 1945, the United States and its allies had finally won World War II. However, President Truman did not make the annual observance of the Bill of Rights Day official until 1952. The proclamation is frequently issued in conjunction with others marking Human Rights Day and Human Rights Week.

Trump once again designated December 15 as Bill of Rights Day in 2019. Human Rights Week “celebrates the Bill of Rights for protecting us from the abuse of government authority and safeguarding our God-given rights,” Trump said. I urge Americans to hold fitting ceremonies and events in honour of these occasions.

How To Celebrate Bill Of Rights Day

Fly the American flag with pride.

In the office or at home? Passing by a place of public assembly? Today is a great day to show your country some extra love by flying the American flag high.

Examine your knowledge of the Bill of Rights with this quiz.

In what ways are you well-versed in U.S. history? Do you have a firm grasp of the Bill of Rights’ foundational details? It seems sense to try an online test. If you are a student, you may take one for fun at school; if you are an adult, you can choose from a variety of quizzes on the internet. Have a party and put your friends and family to the test. It’s a win-win situation: you get some exercise and you could pick up some interesting facts about the United States’ early history.

Learn about the past by watching a video

In order to better understand the Bill of Rights, you can watch a variety of informative historical documentaries available online. In a ceremony held at the National Archives, President Harry Truman and Chief Justice Fred M. Vinson discuss the significance of the text. Watching panel discussions about the Bill of Rights’ historical context and contemporary relevance is a great way to learn more. A more complete understanding of a subject can be gained through the use of visual narratives.

Some Facts About Bill Of Rights Day

Access to the Bill of Rights is portable

For 18 months, from 1947 to 1949, the Bill of Rights travelled the country through the Freedom Train.

In addition, not all states ratified at once.

Even though the Bill of Rights was officially approved on December 15, 1791, some states didn’t sign on until much later.

Exhibit of the Bill of Rights

Twelve amendments of the Bill of Rights are on display at the National Archives.

Preliminary signs of progress

In 1992, the 27th Amendment was ratified in place of the original proposed Second Amendment.

Meaningful return to the source material

Rather than simply appending them to the end of the document, James Madison integrated the amendments into the body of the Constitution.

Final Thoughts

On December 15th, Americans celebrate the anniversary of the signing of the Bill of Rights. Today is a special occasion to honour the United States Constitution and the social order that protects and promotes individual liberties and safeguards democratic institutions. The National Archives maintains records of the many events held on Bill of Rights Day to honour the tenth anniversary of the Constitution’s ratification.

President James Madison, who introduced the bill, went on to become the nation’s fourth chief executive. As a constant reminder to all Americans of their constitutional freedoms, The Bill of Rights is now on display at The Rotunda of the National Archives Building in Washington, D.C.