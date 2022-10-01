Bimbisara OTT Release Date: Mallidi Vasishta’s Bimisara Will Be Released Digitally After A Successful Box Office Run

One of the heroes who developed his own personality through appearing in a variety of films as a producer and a hero is Nandamuri Kalyanram.

Despite his popularity, he has had a variety of on-screen roles. “Bimbisara,” his most recent film, performed well at the box office. In this fantasy action comedy, the actor performed the lead role.

On August 5, 2022, Bimbisara was released in theatres to generally favourable reviews from audiences and critics. The film made about 64 crores of rupees. Time travel was a theme in Bimbisara.

The spectacular performance Kalyan Ram gave in the film was adored by the audience. According to some, Kalyan Ram’s career-best film is Bimbisara. At the box office, the movie was a huge hit. Bimbisara had a 40-crore rupee budget, and it produced 24 crores in revenue.

Bimbisara OTT Release Date

The majority of people in today’s script are in a better mood when they view Bimbisara online because they are significantly more interested in the trailer for Bimbisara.

In this mundane situation, people enjoy watching movies that have a unique mystery and a series of events that occur in a certain order. As a result, Bimbisara is more interesting, and people can’t wait to find out when it will be available to buy.

The film Bimbisara, starring Nandamuri Kalyan, was first shown in theatres on August 5 and was an overwhelming success at the box office. The actor’s career-best grossing performance came from the pan-Indian blockbuster.

Now, the creators of the fantasy-action picture have finalised the date that the movie will be available on OTT services. It has been reported that Zee 5 has acquired the rights to broadcast the movie online, and the release date is set for October 7 of this year. At the global box office, the movie made a total of Rs. 37.81 crores from ticket sales.

Bimbisara Cast

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in a dual role as King Bimbisara and Devadutta

Catherine Tresa as Princess Ira

Samyuktha Menon as Vyjayanthi

Prakash Raj as Vishwanandan Varma

Vivan Bhatena as Subramanya Shastri

Vennela Kishore as Prasadam

Srinivas Reddy as Zubeda

Brahmaji as Brahmakamalam

Ayyappa P. Sharma as Kethu

Rajeev Kanakala as Vishwanandan Varma’s second son

Sai Kiran as Vishwanandan Varma’s elder son

Tanikella Bharani as the priest

Viva Harsha as Devadutta’s companion

Bharath Reddy as Subramanya Shastri’s father

Chammak Chandra

Warina Hussain in the item number “Gulebakavali”

Bimbisara Plot

This time-travel-themed film is based on the life of Bimbisara, the emperor of Magadha in the fifth century BC. Nandamuri portrays Bimbisara and Devadatta simultaneously in the film.

The song was written by Keeravani and Chirantan Bhatt and was used in a science fiction and periodical-themed film. Both the project’s director and writer are Mallidi Vashisht.

A group of soldiers chases a traveller and his companion in 500 BCE. They fall into a cave-inducing sinkhole. When the wanderer fights troops, skeletons emerge from mirrors and suck them in. The traveller destroys a mirror to flee, releasing a demon.

The demon gives the traveller a time-traveling mirror. Shastri seeks to open Bimbisara’s riches with magician Kethu. Shastri unintentionally touches the treasure door to save his son. The son becomes Dr. Subramanya Shastri, who wants to open the treasure and fulfil his father’s request.

Bimbisara of the Trigartala Empire was a harsh king. He conquers kingdoms at will and has gotten the reviving Sanjeevani. Bimbisara will next conquer Asmaka. When they refuse, he kills the Asmaka king and imprisons princess Ira. Bimbisara takes the cave mirror he likes to his bedroom.

He strikes a religious village that defies him. He retrieves Dhanvantari, a medical text, and kills a girl and priest who forecast his doom. Later, Bimbisara’s twin brother Devadutta drives him into the mirror and becomes emperor.

Bimbisara arrives in 2022 Hyderabad on a vehicle through the mirror. The trucker dumps him and goes. Bimbisara is bewildered by modern-day life. He travels aimlessly through the city, shattering every mirror he can find. SI Vyjayanthi and policeman Prasadam try to use him.

Kethu tells Shastri Bimbisara has come, so they seek for him. Vyjayanthi and Bimbisara attend a convention where they meet Vishwanandan Varma. They follow him to Bimbisara’s statue’s inauguration.

A construction crane fails, and Bimbisara is saved by a girl who looks like the girl he killed. Bimbisara changes her mind and befriends the girl. Shastri’s men kidnap the girl. Bimbisara defeats them and saves the girl, winning Vishwanandan’s trust.

Shastri kills Bimbisara’s father and blackmails her to find the treasure. Shastri holds the girl’s family prisoner and kills her. Bimbisara must open the wealth and fetch Dhanvantari to save the girl.

Trigartala is famine-stricken. Devadutta appears and opens the treasure. They start a Homam to open the treasure door without Bimbisara’s fingerprint and voice. Bagheera kills Devdutta and seizes the throne.

Zubeda overhears. He uses Bimbisara’s mirror to find her at Salar Jung Museum. Shastri gives Bimbisara until midnight to open the riches because of Homam. Bimbisara prays for a chance.

Zubeda reveals Bagheera’s treachery to Bimbisara. Together, they time travel. Bimbisara kills Bagheera when he attacks Devadutta.

The priest performs the Homam to open the door, but Bimbisara dies. Bimbisara gives Devadutta Dhanvantari’s kingdom and returns to save the girl. Shastri is enraged Bimbisara returned empty-handed.

Bimbisara kills him and his warriors. Shastri shoots and kills Bimbisara. He saves the girl with treatment from Trigartala and dies as Sanjeevani in Trigartala shines.

FAQs- People Also Ask

Where can I watch Bimbisara?

Zee5, a top digital platform, has purchased the digital rights to Bimbisara.

What is the movie Bimbisara?

In the action movie Bimbisara, the main character time travels from his country to the modern day.

Bimbisara’s budget: what is it?

40 billion INR

Is there a sequel to Bimbisara?

Kalyanram Nandamuri is back and doing great business with his most recent movie, Bimbisara. Even in its second week of release in the Telugu states, the movie is still holding strong. The team received a significant lift from the movie’s popularity, and the sequel is now prepared.

