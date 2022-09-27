Bishop TD Jakes And Sarah Jakes Roberts: Who Are They? Latest News About Them

At the conclusion of the Woman, Thou Art Loosed! conference on September 24 in Atlanta, Bishop T.D. Jakes gave Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts control of his well-known women’s empowerment organization. Calling his daughter to the platform, the 65-year-old Jakes announced that she was “going into her destiny.”

He made it clear that he was not anointing her based on her genetic makeup, birth order, preference, or nepotism. He declared, “I would never do this if I did not know that the hand of the Lord was upon you. Jakes prayed to God to grant his daughter strength and power as he applied oil to her head. She remained on stage after collapsing as her father announced “a new season” to the audience.

Father’s Legacy Is Continued By Sarah Jakes Roberts

Sarah Jakes Roberts challenges women to “break up” with their worries and “revolutionise your life” with her Woman Evolve ministry and corresponding book. Along with her husband, Touré Roberts, she serves as co-pastor of two The Potter’s House churches: one in Denver and one in Los Angeles. Thumbnail for Spiritual Rock Seriesincrease.” He disputes the idea that it is “weak” for a male to empower a woman, describing the leadership shift as a beginning rather than a finish.Th umbnail for Spiritual Rock Series

“I have watched you develop from my baby girl into a leader, changemaker, and influencer with a reach well beyond generations of women,” her proud father writes on social media. As your earthly father, I’ve never been more proud of you because you’ve impacted the lives of so many people. It is a great honour for me to hand the torch to you. You deserve it, and you’ll do well wherever God leads you for the advancement of women! For as long as he lives, Jakes promises to be “always there to put my coat over you, and cheerfully so.” Because I shall watch God increase you as I shrink.

Read More: Emily in Paris Season 3 Release Date

Jakes Roberts writes about overcoming obstacles like a 13-year-old pregnancy, a 19-year marriage that ended in divorce, low self-esteem, and more in her 2014 book “Lost and Found.” She was able to change from being insecure and afraid to a “powerhouse” who aids other women in “evolving into the best version of themselves” by coping with guilt and shame.

“I Must Decrease,” Says Bishop T.D. Jakes

The time has come for me to shrink, and you must increase, Jakes told his daughter after 45 years of preaching and 30 years of conferences.increase.” He disputes the idea that it is “weak” for a male to empower a woman, describing the leadership shift as a beginning rather than a finish.

Read More: Motherland Season 4 Release Date

Daughter Of TD Jakes Says She’s A “Mess” Following Divorce



Robert, a former linebacker for the Washington Washington Football Team who is currently a free agent, married Henson when she was just 19 years old. Robert is now the leader of the Women’s Ministry at the Potter’s House in Dallas. A who’s who of celebrities, including Tyler Perry, Emmitt Smith, Tom Joyner, and Dr. Phil McGraw, attended the couple’s opulent wedding.

Henson had a son from a prior relationship, and the two later had a daughter. When Henson became pregnant at age 14, she shook up the Christian community at the time. Ironically, Bishop Jakes is a strong supporter of education on abstinence.

To Know More Latest Updates You Can Visit Our Website:TheWhistlerNews.com