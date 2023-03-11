‘Blac Chyna’ The Eye Candy | Let’s Find Out How Much Fortune She Got!

Black Chyna is a famous person who has taken everyone by surprise with her spectacular and quick rise to stardom. There’s a fair possibility that you’ve heard of Blac Chyna if you follow celebrity news.

She undoubtedly came to your attention because of her two well-known ex-boyfriends and perhaps because she had a child with each of them.

After starting out as a stripper, this stripper-turned-celebrity has now pursued careers in modelling, television, songwriting, and entrepreneurship.

She was successful in whatever career she chose, attracting constant media attention in the process.

Because to the lyrics of Drake’s song “Miss Me” from 2010, she gained instant fame. “Call the King of Diamonds and tell Chyna it’d be worth the flight,” he said in reference.

Since then, Blac Chyna has posed for a number of magazines, including “Dimepiece Magazine,” for which she was the cover model.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians, as well as her own reality TV shows, “Rob & Chyna” and “The Real Blac Chyna,” are among the media appearances she has made.

The information about Blac Chyna shown below is important to know.

Quick Facts

Full Name: Angela Renée White Popular Name: Blac Chyna Gender: Female Birth Date: May 11, 1988 Age: 34 years Parents: Eric Holland (Father) Shalana Hunter (Mother) Siblings: Eric, Brittany, Camille, Dejah, Shanel, Summer, Erica, Piere Birth Place: Washington, D.C. United States Nationality: American Ethnicity: American Education: Henry E. Lackey High School, Johnson & Wales University, Miami, Florida Marital Status: Single Sexual Orientation: Straight Wife/Spouse: N/A Children: Dream Renée Kardashian, King Cairo Stevenson Dating: N/A Net Worth: $10 million Source of Wealth: Entrepreneur, Model, Television personality Height: 5ft2 (1.57 m) Weight: 62kg (136 pounds)

Early Life and Career

Shalana Hunter and Eric Holland welcomed Angela Renee White, also known as Blac Chyna, into the world on May 11, 1988 in Washington, D.C. After graduating from Henry E. Lackey High School, she continued her study at Johnson and Wales University in Miami.

She started stripping at the age of 18 to help support herself while attending college. When she relocated to the King of Diamonds strip club in Miami, she adopted the moniker “Blac Chyna” after previously going by the names “Dora” and “Cream” at Old Diamonds.

In 2010, Chyna became well-known after Drake mentioned her in the song “Miss Me.” Her time working as a dancer at King of Diamonds in Florida was alluded to in the lyrics.

Later that year, she was chosen to replace Nicki Minaj in the music video for Kanye West’s song “Monster,” which also stars Jay-Z, Rick Ross, and Rick Ross.

Her increased popularity led to modelling gigs on the covers of various magazines, including “Dimepiece,” “Straight Stuntin,” and “Black Men’s Magazine.”

Her appearances in hip-hop music videos are many. She had notable appearances on songs by Future, Tyga, Nicki Minaj, and Jay Z, as well as “Monster” by Kanye West featuring Nicki Minaj and Jay Z.

She obtained her certification as a makeup artist in 2013 after graduating from the JLS Professional Makeup Artist School in Los Angeles.

2014 saw the quick debut of “LASHED by Blac Chyna,” her own cosmetics collection. She additionally opened a beauty salon in the Encino district of Los Angeles where she educates makeup artists and offers beauty services.

Chyna has appeared in a variety of media outlets, including her own reality television programmes, “Rob & Chyna” and “The Real Blac Chyna,” which premiered in 2019 on Zeus Network. She won Model of the Year at the 2011 Urban Model Awards as a result of her increasing success.

Chyna started dating Tyga in 2011 while they were filming the “Rack City” music video. King Cairo Stevenson, their first child, was born in 2012, and they split up in 2014. Tyga started dating Kylie Jenner, the younger sister of Kim Kardashian, soon after they split up.

Rob Kardashian and Chyna started dating in January 2016, and three months later, they announced their engagement on Instagram. Yet in December of that same year, after they had Dream, their first child together, their relationship ended.

Blac Chyna’s Net Worth

As of 2023, Blac Chyna, a reality television actress and entrepreneur, is thought to be worth $10 million. She has accumulated her wealth through dabbling in a variety of industries, including modelling, television, social media, and entrepreneurship.

Chyna’s OnlyFans account contributes a large portion of her income. She is the highest-paid user of the adult social media site OnlyFans, with an estimated monthly income of $20 million, according to estimates.

Chyna earns money from her television appearances in addition to OnlyFans. She has been in several reality TV shows, including Rob & Chyna and The Real Blac Chyna, which she also hosts. She has also prospered as a successful businesswoman, running businesses focused on fashion and beauty.

Blac Chyna Achievements

Over her career, Blac Chyna has accomplished a lot of noteworthy feats, such as:

Entrepreneurship: Chyna has created a prosperous business empire that began with her line of fake eyelashes and has now grown to include a variety of beauty goods, apparel, and accessories. Her commercial expertise and entrepreneurial zeal have helped her build a brand that appeals to both fans and customers.

Modeling: Chyna has made considerable progress in her modelling profession. She has adorned the pages of various magazines and several music videos, exhibiting her beauty and modelling prowess.

Reality TV: Chyna’s appearances on programmes like “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and “Rob & Chyna” have helped her become well-known. She has developed a devoted fan base and cemented her place as a pop culture star because to her openness to expose details of her private life on television.

Philanthropy: Chyna has made advantage of her fame to support her neighbourhood. In 2016, she gave a Los Angeles women’s shelter a piece of the money she made from her LASHED by Blac Chyna company. She has also participated in humanitarian activities to help organisations like breast cancer research.

Conclusion

Blac Chyna’s modelling career and business interests have helped her amass a $10 million net worth.

She makes $60,000 a month from personal appearances and sponsored social media posts, according to court documents.

Also, since their divorce, Rob Kardashian has been paying her spousal support in the amount of $20,000 each month.

Also, she charges $20 each month for membership in her Onlyfans account.

Her Zeus Network programme “The Real Blac Chyna” has a $40 admission fee.

She also reportedly made $12,000 per episode for her participation in Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She ultimately earned $750k from the show.

Also, she received $10,000 every episode of the Rob Kardashian and Chyna show.

It’s interesting to note that she offered to pay $950 to virtually interact with her admirers via FaceTime, as well as $250 to follow anyone on Instagram.

