Black Myth: Wukong’s Release Date: Journey To the West, A 16th-Century Chinese Story, Is The Idea For A Future Action Role-Playing Game

Future action role-playing game Black Myth: Wukong is being created by Chinese firm Game Science. The game’s announcement and initial gameplay presentation occurred in August of last year, and it quickly piqued gamers’ curiosity.

The Chinese independent developer Game Science’s first major undertaking appears to be extremely ambitious. So much so that Game Science CEO Feng Ji wants viewers to “forget” the footage that was made public because he believes it was created to get developers to work for his studio and does not reflect the greatest work of the group.

As some of the fandoms for the game faded after that, the developer stayed dark for a period. However, a recent gameplay demonstration has reignited excitement among fans, who now want to know everything about Black Myth: Wukong.

Black Myth: Wukong’s Release Date

Game Science has, sadly, not provided a definitive date for when Black Myth: Wukong will be made available to consumers. Despite this, Game Science stated in an interview with IGN China in the year 2020 that they intend to release Black Myth: Wukong by the year 2023.

Even though this may come as a letdown to some, the developers have made it clear on their website (as translated by Gematsu) that they will not release the game until they have reached a stage where they are entirely satisfied with the overall experience.

Since Black Myth Wukong is planned for release on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and personal computers, it’s possible that this will be the first game that genuinely takes advantage of the capabilities of the next generation of consoles.

Friends, say a prayer every day that you do not have to wait until 2019 to get your hands on a PlayStation 5 because you will not want to pass up the opportunity to play this amazing game.

Black Myth: Wukong’s Gameplay

Black Myth: The gameplay of Wukong appears to be remarkably similar to that of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Bloodborne from the same developer.

However, upon closer examination, the skills and acrobatics reveal that it is quite comparable to a game like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It has been compared to Souls, but it also has a lot of things going for it on its own.

In a lengthy 10-minute teaser that showed off all the components in play, the game unveiled its first gameplay demonstration in August of last year.

The fighting in Black Myth: Wukong is faster and equally divided between methodically attacking one at a time and creating massive combinations.

In addition, there are a few incredibly nasty boss battles, one of which has a strong resemblance to the Guardian Ape, one of Sekiro’s best bosses. Both the gameplay and the locations that players will visit appear to have a lot of variety.

Recently, a second trailer that emphasizes the game’s scale more than anything else was unveiled. It is a cinematic trailer with gameplay clips. With this version, some fans have begun to wonder about some sort of downgrade, however much of this seems to be caused by the video’s frame rate.

Black Myth: WuKong, the action-adventure game developed by Game Science, reveals its 12 Minutes UE5 Gameplay Test today.



The video is recorded real-time in Unreal 5 Engine, and supported by NVIDIA DLSS technology.



Check here: https://t.co/KlnbdeIOwk — Black Myth (@BlackMyth_GS) August 20, 2021

The combat appears a little rougher in the newest trailer because it is a theatrical one with a locked 24 frames per second rather than the original’s 60.

Nevertheless, players are pleased to find that the game is continuously being improved, as more locations can be seen along with novel transformations like one that resembles a grasshopper.

Black Myth: Wukong seems to have a tremendously broad scope, and from what has been seen, the game seems to have great potential. Fans will have to wait a while before drawing any firm conclusions, though.

Black Myth: Wukong’s Story

Currently, we don’t have a lot of information regarding the game’s plot. We are limited to what we have seen in the game’s two primary trailers because Game Science has been coy about that aspect of the game.

We do know that the game is based on the book “Journey to the West” and that Sun Wukong, a famous Chinese mythological figure, is the main character. Wukong is a strong beast renowned for his strength, speed, and capacity to change into other forms.

Game Science unquestionably has a wonderful story and environment for players to explore; let’s hope we find out more about it soon.

Black Myth: Wukong’s Character Abilities

Transforming oneself into many people, animals, and objects

Self-cloning or creating several versions of oneself

Somersaulting clouds

He had an amazing leaping ability that allowed him to do jumps of 108,000 li (or more than 33,000 miles) at once.

Weather engineering

Spells to influence ghosts and gods

Various types of martial arts conflict, both armed and unarmed

He has a unique breathing technique that makes him immortal.

Black Myth: Wukong’s Trailer

Despite the fact that we still don’t know much about the game itself, Black Myth: Wukong has already been given some exposure through the release of official gameplay and gameplay-demo trailers.

First up in the official trailer are frame rates that almost make us gasp for air: sandy landscapes from a made-up universe that almost seem too real to be in a video game. Additionally, Black Myth: Wukong’s battles and animations are shown to us.

The little things, like how the character causes a conflict to kick up dust, are really charming. Everything seems absurdly lifelike, from the flames that shoot from the hot blades to the monster jaws of the foes to the weapons themselves. It looks amazing as our hero continuously employs a variety of combos and special techniques to defeat his opponents.

