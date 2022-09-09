Blake Shelton Net Worth 2022: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Kids, Bio-Wiki

If you’re a fan of country music, you’ve probably seen Blake Shelton on television. He’s one of the most charismatic musicians and songwriters you’ve ever seen. Shelton, in addition to being a well-known figure in country music, has become well-known around the world as a judge on the NBC competition show “The Voice.”

Over the past few years, Shelton’s erratic behavior and top-charting music have made frequent headlines. He just came out with his tenth studio album. There have been rumors that he is dating pop star Gwen Stefani, and if I’m being completely forthright, I wouldn’t be surprised if it were true. It’s understandable that some would be curious about Brake Shelton’s wealth and biography, and if that’s the case, we’ve got you covered.

Early Life And Biography Of Blake Shelton

Celebrated Name: Blake Shelton Real Name/Full Name: Blake Tollison Shelton Gender: Male Age: 46 years old Birth Date: 18 June 1976 Birth Place: Ada, Oklahoma, United States Nationality: American Height: 1.96 m Weight: 96 kg Sexual Orientation: Straight Marital Status: Divorced, In a relationship Wife/Spouse (Name): Miranda Lambert (m. 2011–2015), Kaynette Williams (m. 2003–2006) Children: No Dating/Girlfriend

(Name): Yes (Gwen Stefani (2015–) Profession: American country singer and television personality

When he was born in Oklahoma in 1976, he was given the full name Blake Tollison Shelton. His father, Richard Shelton, was a car salesman, and his mother, Dorothy, worked in the beauty industry.

At the tender age of 12, Shelton began expressing an interest in music, and by the time he was 15, he had written his first song. He moved to Nashville after finishing high school in order to pursue a career in music.

Personal Life Of Blake Shelton

Shelton has been married twice, but both marriages ended in divorce. His first wife was named Kaynette, and he and she divorced in 2006. His second wife was the singer Miranda Lambert, and they wed in 2011 and later divorced two years later. He is currently dating pop singer Gwen Stefani.

Age, Height, And Weight Of Blake Shelton

To put Blake Shelton’s age in perspective, he was born on June 18, 1976 (or September 8, 2022), making him 46 years old. His stature is 1.96 meters, and his mass is 96 kilograms.

Career Of Blake Shelton

His musical career kicked off in 2001 with the release of his debut single, “Austin,” which topped the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart and stayed there for five weeks. The subsequent year saw the release of Blake Shelton’s self-titled debut studio album, which featured the hit singles “Ol’ Red” and “All Over Me.”

There was enough support for the album to earn a platinum award. The Dreamer, his second studio album, was released in 2003 and featured singles like “The Baby” and “Heavy Liftin.” A gold certification has been awarded to the album. His 2004 album, titled Blake Shelton’s Barn & Grill, was his third studio effort and was quickly certified Platinum upon its release. The album’s best singles are “Nobody but me,” “Some Beach,” and “Goodbye Time.”

Pure BS (2007), Startin’ Fires (2008), Red River Blue (2011), Cheers, It’s Christmas (2012), and Based on a True Story (2013) are some of his other studio albums. “2013: The Year the Sun Shines Again” The most recent is Texoma Shore (2017), released in 2017.

Shelton has dabbled in other fields beyond music, including coaching and judging on the NBC singing competition The Voice. In addition to his voice work, he has appeared in a number of movies as an actor, including 2016’s The Angry Birds Movie, 2015’s Pitch Perfect 2, 2015’s The Ridiculous 6, and 2014’s I’ll Be Me.

Awards & Achievements Of Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton has been nominated for and awarded a slew of prizes for his outstanding contributions to both the television and music industries. He’s been nominated for 104 awards and won 89 of them. Among his many accolades are an honorary membership in the Grand Ole Opry and the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, as well as two Rare Country Awards, six CMT Music Awards, nine Country Music Association Awards, twenty-four BMI Awards, and twenty-four ASCAP Awards.

Net Worth & Salary Of Blake Shelton In 2022

As of the month of September 2022, Blake Shelton has a net worth of $90,000,000. It was estimated that Shelton made $28.5 million in 2015 alone. According to reports, Blake Shelton earns $4 million at the end of each competition cycle as a coach on The Voice, contributing significantly to his net worth.

Album sales, tours, and acting roles also contribute to his wealth. He’s one of the most successful country musicians ever with over 10 million album sales, 1.7 billion streams, and 30 million singles sold.

One of the best coaches on The Voice, Blake Shelton has also made history as the first country artist to be named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive in the November 2017 issue. What he has in store for us in 2022 is something we are eagerly anticipating.

FAQs – People Also Ask

How much money does Blake Shelton make from the voice?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Shelton has earned over $180 million in concert ticket sales, television salary, and merchandise sales since 2011. According to the site, the country singer makes around $1 million per show.

How well do you know Blake Shelton?

American singer-songwriter and TV host Blake Shelton is a household name. He is one of the most popular American singers of the modern era, with 11 studio albums to his name. He has been recognized with a slew of trophies and nominations for his outstanding contributions to the worlds of music and television.

How old was Blake Shelton when he started his career?

Blake’s first singing gig was at a bar/café when he was just 16 years old. It was there that he first began to attract widespread notice. At the age of 18, he was already one of the youngest international stars.

