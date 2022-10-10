The Blue Angels Are Forced To Call Off Their Show Due To The Fog

A flight demonstration squadron of the United States Navy, known simply as the Blue Angels. The unit is the second oldest formal aerobatic squad in the world, having been created in 1946, after only the French Patrouille de France, which was formed in 1931.

The Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornets are used by the demonstration team, which consists of six pilots: five from the Navy and one from the Marine Corps. The Blue Angels made the announcement on Thursday that the team will conclude its air show season in 2022 with the Homecoming Air Show held at Naval Air Station Pensacola on November 11 and 12.

The Naval Air Station Pensacola will host the homecoming show for the first time since 2019 with this event. Since December 2019, access to the base has been restricted to those who are in possession of an official ID card issued by the Department of Defense. This year’s air show will have the celebration of 100 years of carrier aviation as its central focus.

Also Read: What Will Happen If More F1 Races Are Cancelled?

What Are the Blue Angels?

The US Navy and Marine Corps’ Blue Angels is a group of skilled fighter pilots. Throughout the majority of the year, they conduct aerial shows at open exhibitions. Two years following the end of World War II, in 1946, the Blue Angels were established.

The jets and pilots are painted navy blue and yellow. The mission of the Blue Angels is clear. By encouraging an excellence- and nation-serving-oriented culture, they aim to demonstrate the pride and professionalism of the US Navy and Marine Corps. Through a combination of community outreach and flight displays, they expect to succeed in their mission.

From March to December, 60 airshows at 30 venues host over 11 million spectators who watch the Blue Angels perform. Other flight teams, especially those who engage in life-threatening aerobatic acts like loops, may also display their skills at the airshows.

Many pilots wanted to keep using their newly acquired flight talents after World War II. Increasing public interest in naval aviation was another goal. Fleet Admiral Chester Nimitz of the US Navy created a flight demonstration team as a result of this.

The group’s previous name was “Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron.” An initiative to name the squad was run by a neighbourhood newspaper close to the military base in Florida. There were Death-Cheaters, Sea Eagles, Skyscrapers, and Flying Buccaneers suggested.

The recommendations, nevertheless, were rejected by the team. A team member picked up a copy of the New Yorker and noticed an advertisement for the Blue Angel Nightclub in New York City. The group officially established themselves as the Blue Angels a few days later.

Read More: Denver Broncos: Who Are The Team’s Backup Quarterbacks?

Where Are the Blue Angels Based?

US Naval Air Bases are home to the Blue Angels. The Naval Air Facility in El Centro, California is where the Blue Angels team practises from January to March. Following that, the Blue Angels are based at Forrest Sherman Field at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, for the duration of the airshow season.

They do, however, tour the nation and even go abroad to perform flight demonstrations. In addition to hospitals and schools, the Blue Angels frequently stop by community facilities. They connect with the public and encourage young aviation enthusiasts in their capacity as goodwill ambassadors.

Blue Angels 2022 Schedule

March 12 – NAF El Centro, CA

March 19-20 – NAS New Orleans, LA

March 26-27 – MacDill AFB, FL

April 2-3 – NAS Kingsville, TX

April 9-10 – JRB Charleston, SC

April 23-24 – Vidalia, GA

April 30-May 1 – Vero Beach, FL

May 7-8 – McGuire AFB, NJ

May 14-15 – Ellsworth AFB, SD

May 25/27 – Annapolis, MD

May 28-29 – Jones Beach, NY

June 4-5 – Eau Claire, WI

June 11-12 – Chesterfield, MO

June 18-19 – Millington, TN

July 2-4 – Traverse City, MI

July 9-10 – Pensacola Beach, FL

July 16-17 – Ypsilanti, MI

July 23-24 – Milwaukee, WI

July 30-31 – Dayton, OH

August 6-7 – Seattle, WA

August 13-14 – MCAS Kaneohe Bay, HI

August 20-21 – McMinnville, OR

September 3-4 – Cleveland, OH

September 10-11 – Knoxville, TN

September 17-18 – NAS Oceana, VA

September 24-25 – MCAS Miramar, CA

October 1-2 – Minden, NV

October 8-9 – San Francisco, CA

October 22-23 – Jacksonville, FL

October 29-30 – Houston, TX

November 5-6 – Peachtree City, GA

November 11-12 – NAS Pensacola, FL

Due To Fog, Blue Angels Postpone Their Show

The Blue Angels and Fleet Week authorities announced Sunday afternoon that the high-flying Sunday air display had been postponed owing to the weather’s gloomy and foggy conditions. The aerobatic team tweeted that they will not be able to perform at the San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show today due to the weather.

The city of San Francisco deserves a particular thank you for its hospitality, and we are looking forward to San Francisco Fleet Week 2023 with nicer skies! It was partially gloomy and misty on Friday and Saturday, but the Blue Angels still performed. The aircraft were only seen briefly during the Saturday performance as they dipped in and out of low-lying clouds.

It has been assessed that flying is risky on Sunday, according to Fleet Week officials. Our top priority is the safety of both participants and audience members. According to the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels website, visibility is essential for the Blue Angels, who perform manoeuvres where they fly as closely as 18 inches apart from one another.

The team must operate in conditions with a minimum cloud ceiling of 1,500 feet and visibility of at least three nautical miles. According to the Navy, at those altitudes, the Blue Angels may do a “flat” display over the bay. Low shows, some of which involve rolling acrobatics, are allowed due to the 4,500-foot cloud ceiling.

The Blue Angels may complete their entire show with high flying loops and stunts covering much of the bay when the ceiling is higher than 8,000 feet. Many people who had gathered along the waterfront as well as on San Francisco rooftops and balconies to watch the aerial acrobatics were saddened to learn of the postponement.

The majority of the Bay Area was bright and pleasant, which surprised some people. However, city dwellers weren’t taken aback. On Twitter, Robert Au wrote, “Too cloudy today, couldn’t see anything.” Karl the Fog, the city’s dreary weather’s Twitter incarnation, became the target of some people’s resentment.

Some people, on the other hand, rejoiced in the cancellation and enjoyed the resulting calmness. A video of a standing ovation was used by Claudia Mar Ruiz to support her tweet, “Bravoooo!”

Some people used social media to make political statements, denouncing the Blue Angels as a display of military force and a tool for recruitment. Others claimed that the noise scares their dogs and them.

Although the city’s notoriously erratic fingers of fog have previously forced the Blue Angels to be grounded, the skies are often clear for Fleet Week. Information on the number of cancellations could not be immediately provided by officials.

For More Trending & Entertainment Related News, Do Visit:- TheWhistlerNews.com