BMW Flip on Belt Parkway Kills 2 Passengers, One Is Just 16 Years Old

The driver of a fast BMW lost control of the vehicle while attempting to manoeuvre a turn on the Queens Belt Parkway overnight, which resulted to the vehicle flipping over and killing both of the passengers inside.

At about midnight, law enforcement officers who responded to a collision on the Belt Parkway near 150th Street in South Ozone Park discovered a severely damaged BMW. According to the authorities, both passengers were killed; a child of 16 years old passed away at a hospital a short time later, and a guy in his late teens or early 20s was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The driver, who is 19 years old, was brought to a hospital after the accident and is likely to survive, even though it was not immediately known what kind of injuries he had.

In the wee hours of the morning, a video that was uploaded to the Citizen app showed a large number of emergency personnel responding to the area. There were no other automobiles engaged in the incident.

The names of the people who were killed have not been made public yet.

The investigation is still going on at this time.

