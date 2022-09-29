Bonelab Release Date: An Immersive, Physics Based Action Adventure Game

The next physics-based action game Bonelab is a sequel to the popular bone works, which will be released as a virtual reality first-person shooter in 2019.

The objective of the game is for players to engage in violent conflict using a variety of different strategies. These include firearms, melee weapons, and even just one’s bare hands, and they are used in an effort to defend oneself against human or artificial adversaries.

Stress Level Zero is currently working on a new virtual reality game called Bonelab. This game is a sequel to the company’s previous smash success title, Boneworks, which was released in 2016.

At the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2022, which took place in Las Vegas on April 20, 2022, the brand-new game made its very first public appearance.

A newly released trailer provided information regarding the game’s release date, its gameplay, and other other things.

Bonelab Release Date

Bonelab is an action-adventure physics-based virtual reality game that takes place in the same world as its prequel, Bone works, which is scheduled to be released later in 2022.

If you follow the official Stress Level Zero Twitter account on Twitter, you will have access to additional information and updates as they become available.

Brandon J Laatsch of Stress Level Zero revealed via his Twitter account that the price of Bonelab would be $39.99 on all launch platforms.

Captured natively on a Quest 2 running at 90hz in headset! $39.99. Only 3 more days until #Bonelab. pic.twitter.com/k8CbvLBfDC — Brandon J Laatsch (@BrandonJLa) September 26, 2022

United States – September 29th at 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Europe – September 29th at 6pm BST/7pm CEST

Australia – September 30th at 3am AEST

Brazil – September 29th at 1pm BRT

China – September 30th at 1am CST

Japan – September 30th at 2am JST

Bonelab Storyline

You represent a death sentenced outcast escaping destiny. finding a route to a secret underground research facility There will be many difficult experiments and discoveries to make.

According to the game's description, "a road to the truth cries from the vacuum". After finding an underground lab in MythOS city, you'll get access to a range of game environments, including arenas, obstacle courses, tactical trials, sandboxes, experimental modes, and user-generated levels. To advance through the enigmatic plot, you must gather objects, avatars, and hints from various places.

Prior to applying its VR physics and object-handling skills to its new Boneworks universe, Stress Level Zero published the VR titles Hover Junkers in 2016 and Duck Season in 2017, with the latter being ported to flat-screen PCs in 2019.

The brand-new game advertises the capability of importing unique avatars along with a “layered narrative” and “game locations including arenas, obstacle courses, tactical trials, sandboxes, experimental modes, and user produced levels.” You can advance through the enigmatically written plot by gathering objects, avatars, and hints from various places.”

Bonelab System Requirements

The following hardware specifications are advised by BONELAB for high frame rates: RAM – 4 GB

Stress Level Zero advises that you have at least 8 GB of memory so that BONELAB can operate effectively (RAM).

The following is what we advise: 16 GB of memory available (RAM)

Graphics Card: Another name for a graphics card.

Stress Level Zero advises that you have a GTX 1070 / 1660TI (6GB VRAM) or greater graphics card in order to run BONELAB efficiently.

The following is what we advise: GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics processing unit from NVIDIA

Stress Level Zero advises that you use a processor with an Intel i5 7600 3.5GHz or higher to run BONELAB efficiently

Top recommendation is the Intel Core i7-9700K processor

Everything About Bonelab

The same team behind the fantastic VR first-person shooter Boneworks has created Bonelab.

As the developers are recognised for pushing the frontiers of technology, VR power users will undoubtedly be thrilled. With a selection of weaponry at your disposal, Bonelabs will make you visit a secret laboratory.

Physics at its very heart.

Realistic physics systems in Boneworks have been completely polished and improved. Be consistently confident in your interactions with the game world. brutal VR fighting.

Engage enemy confrontations with a full arsenal at your disposal with a choice of ranged, melee, and unique physics weapons.

Be whoever you want. You can play the game whatever you wish to look, with the physical stats to match, thanks to custom avatar import.

Narrative with layers.

After finding an underground lab in MythOS city, you’ll get access to a number of game environments, including arenas, obstacle courses, tactical trials, sandboxes, experimental modes, and user-generated levels.

To advance through the enigmatic plot, you must gather objects, avatars, and hints from various places.

