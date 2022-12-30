Boston ICE Arrests Brazilian Murderer Wanted in Brazil.

On Wednesday, members of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency of the United States apprehend Jaconias Rosa Pereira, a Brazilian criminal fugitive who is wanted for murder in Brazil. He is currently detained in Worcester, Massachusetts.

According to the authorities, Rosa Pereira, 50, a citizen and national of Brazil, entered the United States on an unknown day and in an unknown location without being inspected by an immigration official. The date and location of her entry are unclear.

A court date has been set for Rosa Pereira.

ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in Boston received word in August 2022 that Rosa Pereira was the subject of an active arrest warrant that required him to serve a 15-year sentence for a murder conviction brought on by Brazilian law enforcement authorities. The authorities in Brazil had Rosa Pereira convicted of the murder of another individual. Rosa Pereira was taken into custody by ICE ERO Boston fugitive operations officers without arousing any controversy near a residence in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Rosa Pereira is expected to appear in front of an immigration judge of the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) of the Department of Justice. In the meantime, she will continue to be held in custody by ICE pending the outcome of the immigration proceedings.

“Thanks to the work of our dedicated officers and the assistance of our Brazilian law enforcement partners, ERO Boston has taken this dangerous fugitive off the streets of the Commonwealth,” said ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd Lyons.

"ICE has not wavered in its dedication to apprehending and expelling dangerous criminal fugitives like Rosa Pereira, who continue to endanger the safety of the American public,"

Case enforcement decisions are made by ICE agents.

Officers of ICE make decisions regarding enforcement on a case-by-case basis in a manner that is professional and responsible. These decisions are informed by the officers’ prior experience as law enforcement officials and are made in a way that provides the greatest level of protection against the most significant dangers to the homeland.

During the fiscal year 2021, ERO was responsible for the arrest of 12,025 persons with prior convictions for serious felonies. During the fiscal year 2021, there were 1,506 offences linked to homicide, 3,415 sexual assaults, 19,549 assaults, 2,717 robberies, and 1,063 kidnappings that were associated with noncitizens who were apprehended.

The ERO directorate of ICE is responsible for enforcing the immigration laws of the United States both inside and outside of our borders. ERO operations target individuals who pose a threat to public safety, such as convicted criminal noncitizens and members of gangs, as well as individuals who have otherwise violated our nation’s immigration laws, such as those who illegally reentered the country after being removed and immigration fugitives ordered removed by federal immigration judges.

In addition, ERO operations target individuals who have committed other types of immigration violations. ERO deportation agents who are assigned to Interpol also help in the pursuit of international fugitives and in situations involving the arrest and removal of fugitives who are wanted for crimes committed outside the United States but are now at large in the United States.

ERO is responsible for managing all parts of the process of immigration enforcement, including identification and arrest, detention, bond administration, supervised release, transportation and removal, and other related activities. In addition, ERO is responsible for transporting non-citizens who have been ordered removed from the United States to over 170 nations all over the world.

Final Words:

On Wednesday, a Brazilian wanted person was taken into custody by agents from the Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston field office of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement. ICE ERO Boston is the more popular name for this office. This individual is currently the subject of an Interpol Red Notice and is being investigated for attempted murder in Brazil.

On January 31, Eduardo Rocha-Dos Santos, age 41, illegally entered the United States. As a result, an immigration judge initiated the process of removing him from the country. ERO Boston made the discovery in July that Rocha was the subject of an attempted murder warrant issued by the Court of Descanso-Santa Catarina in Brazil and was also the subject of an Interpol Red Notice.

On the 14th of December, officers from the ERO’s Fugitive Operations team apprehended him outside of his former residence in Revere. There was no incident. ICE currently has Rocha in custody as they process her removal.