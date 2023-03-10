    News

    Brandon Montague Was Arrested For the Deadly Shooting of a Man in Jersey City outside of the Firehouse, According to the Prosecutor.

    Brandon Montague Was Arrested For the Deadly Shooting of a Man in Jersey City outside of the Firehouse, According to the Prosecutor.

    According to a statement released by Suarez, Brandon Montague, 24, of Jersey City has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon. All three charges are related to the same incident.

    The United States Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Team and the United States Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force worked together to apprehend him earlier today in Newport News, Virginia.

    As a fugitive from justice, he is currently being held at the Newport News Jail while his extradition to New Jersey is being processed.

    On Saturday evening about 10:10 o’clock, the Jersey City Police Department received word of a shooting that had taken place in the neighbourhood of 2 Bergen Avenue.

    Police who responded found a man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper torso. The victim was later identified as Tyreef Robinson, 34, from Jersey City. At 10:27 p.m., a medical examiner judged him to be deceased at the scene.

    The manner of death was ruled to be homicide by the Regional Medical Examiner’s Officer, who determined that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the thorax and bilateral lower extremities, and that the wounds were caused by a firearm.

    Suarez attributed the investigation and arrest to the work of the HCPO Murder Unit, the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, and the Jersey City Police Department.

