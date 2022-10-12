Brett Favre Scandal: The Veteran NFL Quarterback Is At The Centre Of A Big Welfare Scandal In His Native State Of Mississippi, And His Excuses Aren’t Helping

There has been an advancement in the investigation into Brett Favre’s suspected involvement in a welfare fraud case in Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Human Services’ John Davis was first charged on more than 24 state and federal counts for allegedly misusing about $70 million in welfare funding.

Davis has consented to a plea bargain and will assist the inquiry’s investigators. The only other person charged, except Davis, was Nancy New, who pleaded guilty to 13 offences in April. The nonprofit organisation used to move the monies and make it appear legitimate has a new director.

However, neither Phil Bryant, a former governor of Mississippi, nor Favre have been charged as of yet despite their alleged involvement in the case. Since the claims were made public, Brett Favre has been roundly denounced by both fans and experts.

What Is The Scandal About?

The Mississippi Department of Human Services filed a civil complaint in May against Favre, three former professional wrestlers, and a number of other individuals and organizations in an effort to recoup millions of welfare funds that were improperly spent.

A $20 million anti-poverty programme called Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) was allegedly “squandered” by the defendants, according to the lawsuit.

No criminal activity has been alleged against Favre in this case. Mississippi auditor Shad White claimed that Favre received $1.1 million for lectures but failed to appear.

Although White stated in October that Favre still owed $228,000 in interest, Favre had now repaid the money. When Favre paid back the initial $500,000, he wrote on Facebook that he was unaware the money originated from welfare funds.

The audit also revealed that $5 million in TANF funding had ultimately wound up at USM, the university where Favre’s daughter played volleyball from 2017 until the present. When his daughter was a member of the team, texts revealed that Favre lobbied for money to build a volleyball arena at USM.

“State agencies provided the funds to Nancy New’s charity, the Mississippi Community Education Center, which then gave the funds to the University, all with the full knowledge and approval of other State agencies,” Favre said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Including the State-wide Institute for Higher Learning, the Governor’s office, and the Attorney General’s office. I was informed that state attorneys and state personnel worked on the legal issues to make sure the university could receive these payments.”

Brett Favre’s Involvement In the Scandal

Early in the year 2020, an inquiry into the possible misappropriation of welfare monies in the state of Mississippi was initiated. Auditors were investigating into whether or not the Department of Human Services had misappropriated more than $75 million.

That money was supposed to be used to assist those who were struggling in Mississippi, which is the poorest state in the United States. Help with housing and food expenses was supposed to be covered by these funds.

After then, it came to light that Favre had been compensated $1,1,000,000 for making public appearances and delivering speeches. Even though he didn’t show up for the appearances, he was nonetheless paid for them.

Later, he decided to reimburse the $1.1 million, but as to this day, he has not repaid the interest that would have been earned on the monies had they been left unpaid. Text conversations exchanged between Brett Favre and the previous Governor were made public not long ago, just a few weeks ago.

The text texts accuse both parties for their actions in attempting to steal five million dollars’ worth of monies that were designated for the Department of Human Services. Favre planned to donate that money to the University of Southern Mississippi, his alma mater, so that it might be used to construct a new volleyball stadium there.

Additionally, it is where his daughter competed in collegiate athletics. According to the text exchanges, the former NFL quarterback wanted to make sure that the media wouldn’t find out where the money came from but he also wanted to keep it a secret.

As of this moment, he has not been charged in connection with the incident, and he maintains that he did nothing illegal. On the other hand, as a result of the recent plea deal that Davis agreed to in exchange for his help in the investigation, it appears that additional information regarding this case will be forthcoming.

Scandal Key Facts

According to the Mississippi state auditor, Favre received $1.1 million intended for welfare recipients as payment for lectures and appearances he never delivered. Favre claimed it was “past time to clear the record” in a statement to Fox News on Tuesday.

After text messages were made public in September as part of a civil lawsuit regarding the misuse of about $77 million in welfare funds in Mississippi in 2020, Favre claimed “no one ever told me, and I did not know that funds designated for Welfare recipients were going to the University or me,” as his daughter, University of Southern Mississippi, and he both attended, were the recipients of the $5 million in welfare funds.

On Tuesday, Favre stated that he had “tried to assist my alma mater [University of Southern Mississippi], a public Mississippi state university, raise funding for a wellness centre.” He also stated that his goal was, and would always be, to improve the athletic facilities at his university.

Additionally, he said that he had been “told that the legal work to ensure that these money could be accepted by the university was done by State attorneys and State workers.”

A Forbes request for comment from the Hall of Famer was not immediately answered.

