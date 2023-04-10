“Brutal Act Of Cruelty: Los Angeles Suspect Throws Puppy Out Of Moving Car During Police Chase.”

The puppy that was tossed out of a moving car during a police chase in Los Angeles on Friday has been found safe and sound, according to the police. The chase took place in Los Angeles.

About noon on Friday, the pursuit started in South Los Angeles and continued for another two hours, during which time it went via Inglewood and Westchester. It was believed that one of the accused had attempted to kill someone.

The 8-week-old puppy was reportedly placed inside a Michael Kors bag before being released onto the street at one point.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) announced in a statement that “miraculously, the dog emerged unhurt and was recovered by responding LAPD officers.” “The dog was saved by responding LAPD officers.”

While the pursuit went on, the suspect’s car ended up colliding with another vehicle. After that, the driver abandoned their Chevy pickup and jumped into the second car that was trying to get away.

The pursuit came to an abrupt and exciting conclusion when the driver and passengers of the second getaway car jumped out of the vehicle. After some time, the three suspects turned themselves in to the police.

The suspect, 27-year-old Gustavo Alvarez, was taken into custody for the attempted murder and carjacking that took place on March 26.

Lynette Moreno, age 27, was detained for allegedly setting up the second getaway vehicle, and Michelle Zamudio, age 25, was arrested for allegedly driving the second getaway vehicle. Both of these women were taken into custody by law enforcement.

The canine companion of unknown breed has been put on hold at the Los Angeles Animal Services shelter until an inquiry into the dog’s owner is carried out.

“Everything is good as you can see—this little puppy is doing just fine,” an animal care professional will tell you.

According to the authorities, the puppy is not available for adoption at this time.

