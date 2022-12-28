Buffalo death toll rises, making snow storm deadliest in more than 4 decades; military police enforces driving ban

After a historic and brutal winter storm buried the region and left deaths mounting as the blizzard became the region’s deadliest storm in over four decades, more snow fell in Buffalo on Tuesday. The blizzard was the region’s deadliest storm in over four decades.

According to the National Weather Service, western New York received another inch of snow on top of the historic death toll, widespread power outages, and driving ban that is being enforced by military police. All of these issues have already overwhelmed the region.

Mark Poloncarz, the executive of Erie County, was quoted as saying that the blizzard was “probably the worst storm in our lifetime,” and that it was not yet over.

In the past few days, Buffalo was hit with more than 50 inches of snow as a result of the storm system that started before Christmas. The National Weather Service reported that there were gusts of wind that reached more than 70 miles per hour while snow was falling on the city. Conditions went from bad to worse as the snow continued to fall as temperatures dropped to subzero levels.

As of Tuesday evening, Poloncarz confirmed that the number of storm-related fatalities in the county rose to 31. The bodies of the deceased were discovered in vehicles, homes, and snowbanks. The number of fatalities surpassed the total number of people who perished in the infamous Blizzard of 1977, which is remembered as the deadliest storm in the region’s history because it claimed the lives of 29 people in an area that is notorious for its severe winter weather.

Poloncarz stated that a driving ban was still in effect for the city as of Tuesday, but that many residents were disobeying the ban. As a result, military police from the National Guard were sent in to manage traffic. Crews were hard at work clearing roads that were still blocked off in order to make ways for emergency vehicles to get through.

People are simply ignoring the prohibition on driving. “At this point, I’m at a loss for words,” Poloncarz said. “I’m begging: Stay home.”

The conditions in the rest of the country were not much better, with severe winter conditions causing people to be stranded in their homes from Maine to Washington state and leading to the cancellation of a large number of flights. The death toll in the United States currently stands at more than 50.

Death Toll From Storm Exceeds That Of 1977 Winter Storm Hits Buffalo

Deaths in the Buffalo area have already surpassed those from the Blizzard of 1977, which was previously the worst storm in the area’s recent history.

According to The Associated Press, 29 individuals died during the four-day snowfall in January 1977. Twelve of these people were discovered frozen in their cars.

Surprisingly little snow fell as a result of the storm, only approximately 12 inches in Buffalo, but the area was plunged into lethal cold for weeks. Blizzard conditions lasted for nine hours, and there was complete whiteout for thirteen.

Instead, strong winds drove snow that had fallen during earlier storms that winter from frozen Lake Erie onto land, creating enormous snowdrifts that buried everything in their path.

AccuWeather senior meteorologist Brian Thompson told that “[the 1977] storm remains the benchmark storm for the Buffalo area.” Currently, this storm appears to be the deadliest storm ever recorded in the Buffalo area.

Thompson pointed out that blizzards have been a major cause of death in the United States for decades, citing the 1993 Storm of the Century as an example. This storm killed over 300 people spanning over a dozen states. According to government weather records, this storm was the second costliest winter storm ever.

“You don’t think these winter storms can kill so many people, but they’re just as devastating,” Thompson said.

On Wednesday, Temperatures May Begin To Rise, So “The Worst May Be Over.”

Some relief is in sight: Forecasters anticipate the movement of a warm front across the northern and central parts of New York State on Wednesday, which will result in temperatures that are higher than freezing.

Thompson, the warming will signal the beginning of the end of the depressing frigid conditions that have persisted across western New York. There is no indication that snow will fall in the near future, and the prediction is for temperatures to climb into the 40s during the course of the following week.

According to Thompson’s assessment, “it seems like the worst could be behind them.”

Forecasters and local officials have noticed a probable flood concern as temperatures continue to increase. This threat is posed by the combination of snow that is melting and the possibility of rain. According to Thompson, there was a possibility of minor flooding, but temperatures in the 40s for the entirety of the following week would allow for a “slow burn” of the more than 50 inches of snow that fell over the course of the previous four days.

He went on to say that conditions would continue to be generally dry, but a few showers over the course of the weekend might cause some small localised flooding.

According to Thompson, it was anticipated that conditions will become warmer across the country, with some regions experiencing temperatures that were ten to twenty degrees higher than typical.

He stated, “It’s going to be a big switch, which is excellent and I’d suppose welcome,” and went on to explain that the change would be positive.

As The Number Of Flight Cancellations Increases, Vice President Biden Has Pledged To Hold Airlines ‘Accountable.

As of Tuesday morning (about 8 a.m. Eastern time), more than 3,000 flights within, into, and out of the United States have been cancelled.

There are thousands of stranded passengers at airports around the country after numerous airlines cancelled flights due to the storm.

Vice President Joe Biden assured passengers that the government will pursue compensation from the airlines responsible for the widespread cancellations. Southwest Airlines‘ cancellations were the most common cause of delays, so the Department of Transportation has promised to look into them.

Kines warned that as temperatures climb east of the Rocky Mountains, fog might become a bigger concern, causing more problems for airlines later in the week.

In other words, “Keep an eye on that as the week goes on,” he warned. We won’t have to deal with snow this time, but the fog may cause problems for drivers.

A lot Of People Have Died Because Of The Storm And The Record Cold All Around The Country.

Thousands of flights were cancelled, hundreds of thousands of people were left without power, and a whole variety of other issues arose as a result of the storm and record cold that hit parts of the country over the weekend.

As a result of the storms, major cities across the South, including Memphis, Nashville, Atlanta, and Charleston, South Carolina, have had water supply issues. Broken water mains, a drop in system pressure, and ruptured pipes have left large portions of Memphis, Tennessee, and Jackson, Mississippi, under a boil-water advisory. Damage to the Ohio Statehouse from a ruptured pipe in the frigid temperatures was evaluated by officials.

Food boxes were brought by helicopter and trucks to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe’s South Dakota reservation over the weekend, and on Tuesday the tribe announced it was sending out snowmobiles to reach inhabitants.

At least 27 degrees below normal was recorded in central Florida over the weekend, and that was in the Sunshine State.

It is estimated that at least 50 people died as a result of the storm across the United States, some in car accidents, others from cardiac episodes while shovelling snow, and at least one from carbon monoxide poisoning inside a home.

Looters Emerge Amid Historic Storm In Buffalo

BREAKING: Buffalo Police release video to me showing the aftermath of break-ins in the City. These are all Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Stores on Broadway and Genesee. Police say they have an anti-looting detail- have made 5 arrests thus far in hours. @wkbw pic.twitter.com/msiyCakXIO — Hannah Buehler (@HannahBuehler) December 27, 2022

Local media stated that several people were arrested after looting broke out in Buffalo during the storm. People in Erie County shattered windows and posted images and videos of themselves inside establishments to social media.

Food and clothing were seen scattered about haphazardly on the floor in one video, and the shelves were nearly empty at numerous local dollar stores. A number of suspects were apprehended and at least one business was assisted in boarding up, according to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia’s interview with WIVB News 4.

The mayor of Buffalo, Byron Brown, has slammed the looters as “simply despicable.”

Brown expressed his incredulity at the perpetrators’ ability to “live with themselves,” adding, “I don’t know how they can even look at themselves in the mirror.” They are as low as it gets.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the state and the country should expect and be prepared for more weather like the one that devastated western New York.

On Monday, she said, “Historic storms are no longer historic to us.” Because of global warming, that is now the norm in our state.

