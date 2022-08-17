Cabinet Of Curiosities Release Date: A Universe That Is Both Stunning And Terrifying At The Same Time

In a brand new first look along with the one-of-a-kind release details for the anthology, famed director Guillermo del Toro promises that his new series, “Cabinet of Curiosities,” will feature frighteningly gorgeous monsters in the near future. The Mexican director is responsible for a number of critically acclaimed films, including “Pan’s Labyrinth,” “The Devil’s Backbone,” “Crimson Peak,” and “the Hellboy flicks.” Even more impressive is the fact that he was awarded the Academy Award for Best Picture for his work on “The Shape of Water.”

Since then, he has pleased with the gothic noir Nightmare Alley, but audiences will undoubtedly be thrilled to see that he is delving back into the horror genre for Cabinet of Curiosities, which is an anthology series. Guillermo del Toro is using his short tale of the same name as the basis for the project, and he has recruited some of the most fascinating personalities in the horror industry to direct some terrifying material.

Cabinet Of Curiosities Release Date

Finally, Netflix has revealed a confirmed date, and perhaps no one should be surprised that it is close to Halloween. Cabinet Of Curiosities is anticipated to premiere on the streaming service by at least the end of 2022. It is known that the series has been in post-production since February 2022. Netflix has officially confirmed that the programme will be available on the platform on October 25 at 8:00 AM (BST).

Schedule:

Episodes 1 & 2: Tuesday, October 25th 2022

Episodes 3 & 4: Wednesday, October 26th

Episodes 5 & 6: Thursday, October 27th

Episodes 7 & 8: Friday, October 28th

Cabinet Of Curiosities Cast

The Netflix television series has an impressive cast that includes several well-known figures, Crispin Glover (Back to the Future), Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead), Rupert Grint (Harry Potter), Eric André (Jackass Forever), and Sofia Boutella (The Mummy) are the biggest names on the list of actors who have already been confirmed to appear in the series.

Several actors have been cast in the show, including Ben Barnes, Chloe Madison, Charlyne Yi, David Hewlett, Demetrius Grosse, Diana Bentley, Elpidia Carrillo, Essie Davis, F. Murray Abraham, Glynn Turman, Hannah Galway, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Kate Micucci, Luke Roberts, Peter Weller, Sebastian Roché, and Tim Blake Nelson.

Cabinet Of Curiosities Episodes

Each episode will adapt one of the short stories from the book, and as a result, each episode will be directed by a different person. Much like the host of acting skill, the host of directorial talent is astounding. Jennifer Kent, an Australian director who has won multiple awards in the past, will be in charge of the first episode. The Babadook, which Kent directed, is widely regarded as one of the best examples of contemporary horror cinema.

8 chilling stories. 4 nights of double features. 1 Netflix Halloween event.



Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities begins October 25.

The following individuals will each helm one of the remaining eight episodes of the series in their respective capacities as directors: David Prior (Voir), Guillermo Navarro (Cocaine Godmother), Keith Thomas (Firestarter), Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), Catherine Hardwicke (Thirteen), Vincenzo Natali (In the Tall Grass), and Ana Lily Amirpour are some of the directors who have been nominated for the award (A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night).

Cabinet Of Curiosities Episode Details

Episode 1: “The Murmuring” Jennifer Kent (The Babadook) directed and wrote “The Murmuring,” which was adapted from a short tale by Guillermo del Toro. Essie Davis from The Babadook, Andrew Lincoln from The Walking Dead, Hannah Galway, and Daniel Henkel will all appear in the episode. Episode 2: “The Autopsy” – “The Autopsy” is directed by David Prior (The Empty Man) and written by David S. Goyer based on the short story by Michael Shea. Kim Horsman, F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus), Luke Roberts (Ransom), Glynn Turman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), and others will appear in the episode. Episode 3: “Lot 36” Guillermo Navarro directed and Regina Corrado wrote “Lot 36,” which was adapted from a Guillermo del Toro novel. Tim Blake Nelson (The Balad of Buster Scruggs), Sebastian Roché (The Man in the High Castle), Elpidia Carrillo (Predator), and Demetrius Grosse will all appear in the episode (Rampage). Episode 4: “Pickman’s Model” is based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft and is directed by Keith Thomas (The Vigil). It was written by Lee Patterson. The episode will feature Crispin Glover (Back to the Future), Ben Barnes (Prince Caspian from The Chronicles of Narnia), Oriana Leman, Seamus Patterson, and Laurie Murdoch. Episode 5: “The Viewing” was written by Aaron Stewart-Ahn and directed by Mandy’s Panos Cosmatos. The episode will feature Saad Siddiqui, Peter Weller from RoboCop, Eric André from The Eric André Show, and Sofia Boutella from The Mummy. Episode 6: Based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft, “Dreams in the Witch House” was written and directed by Red Riding Hood actress Catherine Hardwicke. The episode will feature Ismael Cruz-Córdova, Kate Micucci, and Rupert Grint from The Harry Potter series (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power). Episode 7: “Graveyard Rats” Vincenzo Natali (Cube) directed this episode, which was adapted from a short story by Henry Kuttner. The episode will feature David Hewlett (The Shape of Water), Ish Morris (Killjoys), Julian Richings (Man of Steel), Kevin Keppy, and Alexander Eling. Episode 8: “The Outside” – “The Outside” is directed by Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night) and written by Haley Z. Boston and Emily Carroll. Diana Bentley (Frontier), Chloe Madison, Kylee Evans (Good Witch), Shauna MacDonald, and Charlyne Yi will appear in the episode (This is 40).

