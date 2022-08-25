Can You Use Discover At Costco? (Updated 2022)

In-store and online shopping often necessitate different payment methods, but most stores allow a wide variety of payment options. You should familiarise yourself with the payment options allowed by Costco if you purchase there frequently.

Costco members are loyal to the store’s bulk pricing and rotisserie chicken, but only if they use the appropriate credit card. Visa is now the only credit card accepted at Costco.

Does Costco Accept Discover Card?

Due to a contractual agreement with Visa, shoppers in physical Costco shops are only able to pay with Visa credit cards. This implies that you can’t use your American Express, Mastercard, or Discover credit card in-store.

However, Mastercard and Discover cards are accepted on Costco’s website and mobile app. Using a Visa-backed credit card is a must if you plan on making any purchases in-store at Costco.

Costco gas stations also don’t take Discover cards for payment. Visa cards, however, are accepted. But both Discover and Mastercard are accepted for online and mobile transactions at Costco.

Why Can’t You Use Discover Card At The Local Costco?

When it comes to in-person purchases, Costco is among the most prominent merchants that refuse to accept Discover. Costco only accepts Visa credit cards due to an exclusive arrangement between the two companies.

The situation wasn’t always so stable, though. To shop at Costco, customers had to have an American Express card or American Express at first.

Customers could use these Visa credit cards at any Costco location in the United States or Puerto Rico and earn valuable benefits.

Stores incur higher fees when accepting Discover or American Express.

Retailers like Costco made the switch to Visa because of the reduced merchant fee and wider credit network offered by the company.

Discover Card Status At Costco in 2022

In 2022, Discover cards are only accepted for online purchases at Costco.com. However, due to an arrangement between Costco and Visa, all Visa cards are accepted by the store.

The majority of debit cards that require a PIN are accepted at Costco, as is Costco Shop Cards.

If you’d rather shop from the comfort of your own home, you’ll be happy to know that you can use your Discover card to buy stuff from Costco’s online store. Accepted Discover Cards include JCB and Diners Club.

In addition to Discover, you can use any Visa or Mastercard, the Costco Anywhere Visa Card from Citi, a Costco Shop Card, or most debit cards that need a personal identification number (PIN).

Is Discover Accepted At The Gas Stations Inside Costco?

At the present time, Costco gas stations do not accept Discover cards for purchases.

Costco accepts all Visa cards, the Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi card, Costco Shop Cards, and most PIN-based debit cards, as stated on the company’s website.

What Cards Are Accepted At Costco?

Here are the top credit cards for shopping at Costco:

Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi

Chase Freedom Unlimited

Wells Fargo Active Cash Card

PenFed Power Cash Rewards Visa Signature® Card

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

The use of Discover cards for Costco purchases is permitted. Costco members get access to perks like Costco Travel, where they can book and pay for trips, hotels, and cruises anywhere in the globe at a discounted rate.

However, Discover Cards cannot be used for purchases made through Costco Travel. Costco Shop Cards and Visa and Mastercard credit and debit cards, as well as American Express, are all accepted for payment of vacation packages, as stated on the website.

On the other hand, Costco does not take Discover, American Express, cheques, money orders, mileage payments, or the temporary Costco Anywhere Citi Visa Card.

It’s important to note that you can only use Discover cards while buying on Costco’s website. When making in-store or gas station purchases, Discover cards are not accepted at Costco.

