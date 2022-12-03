Celebrate Tree Dressing Day And Appreciate What our Trees Do For Us!

The start of Tree Dressing Day is the first weekend in December (4th December)! This day is celebrated every year to recognise the value of trees and to show them some love. It was created by the UK-based non-profit Common Ground.

Trees not only provide us with some shade and enhance our surroundings, but they also enhance the air we breathe. In the end, trees can improve our welfare by affecting our mood generally. For a very long time, trees have been revered for their spiritual significance. There is something timeless and universal about tying yarn or linen strips to trees.

In Japan, trees are decorated with strips of white paper called tanzaku that have wishes and poems written on them. The old Celtic ritual of hanging linen dipped in water from a holy spring to a “clootie tree” is similar to this technique.

Why Do We Celebrate Tree Dressing Day?

On the first weekend in December, Tree Dressing Day is observed. It was started in 1990 by Common Ground and has developed into much more than just a way to show one’s support for trees.

The opportunity presents itself for the entire neighbourhood to get together and honour the shared leafy neighbours. Additionally, it offers communities a chance to consider how their local area has evolved socially and culturally as well as the significance of the trees that have shaped this history.

The Buddhist custom of wrapping ribbons around the Bodhi tree in memory of Buddha and the Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan, when coloured strings are tied onto trees and plants to invoke nature’s protective power to protect loved ones, are similar to “yarn bombing” in Europe and North America.

These rich and varied cultural linkages serve as a foundation for worldwide tree celebrations. By decorating a tree, we strengthen our connection to it and recognise the special place that trees play in our communities.

A potent approach to convey our affinity with trees is through tree dressing. You may show your appreciation for the trees in your neighbourhood by planning a Tree Dressing Day. It is also the perfect time to tell friends, neighbours, and coworkers tales about trees.

Join the tens of thousands of UK citizens who celebrate Tree Dressing Day this year and every year, and ensure that your neighborhood’s voice is heard by thanking the trees in your neighbourhood.

History Of Tree Dressing Day

In 1990, Common Ground created Tree Dressing Day as a way for people to celebrate their appreciation of trees and to think back on the crucial role they have played throughout history.

Trees make our air better, brighten and beautify our surroundings, and offer shade from the scorching sun. Just having trees around can help us feel less stressed and happier.

Everyone has the chance to get together on this day and honour the common green companions we all have. It’s also a good moment to consider how trees have shaped the social and cultural history of our neighbourhood.

From Scotland to Japan to England, several civilizations around the world enjoy tree decorating. As we endeavour to fully appreciate them, it is a ritual that draws us closer to trees and emphasises the important role they play in our lives and in society.

Finding a tree or group of trees that are significant to our community and embracing them is one of the traditions associated with Tree Dressing Day, in addition to decorating them with ribbons, notes, outfits, lanterns, and other decorations.

During the day, you may also look into tree dressing in different cultures to get ideas and learn why trees are so important to both our planet and ourselves.

Why Should We Love Trees?

We must use trees as weapons in the fight against climate change. Trees reportedly absorb one-third of annual world emissions, according to Earthday.org. If more native trees were planted in the UK, we might promote genetically varied woodland that is resistant to pests, diseases, and the consequences of climate change.

Teach your kids about the many positive things that trees provide for us and the environment as they grow. Your children will hopefully learn the value of protecting and restoring our woodlands and forests if you plant the seed early.

Trees vary in their ability to live for thousands of years. It makes sense that they have long been honoured in mythology all around the world. Imagine the events that ancient trees may have seen.

The Ankerwycke Yew in Berkshire, which is believed to be around 2,500 years old, is rumoured to have served as the site of Henry VIII and Anne Boleyn’s 1530s courting. Today, read children’s books with a tree element to them.

If you have older children, encourage them to enjoy making up stories that trees could tell if they could talk. You can decorate them using extra Christmas ornaments or come up with your own theme.

Make your own decorations out of recycled items or utilise ribbons or yarn you already have lying around the house. At a time when we could use a little more cheer, your decorated tree is sure to bring smiles to onlookers. You might also create notes for your neighbours with words of encouragement or gratitude and attach them to your tree.

How Do People Dress Trees?

Many cultures throughout the world have long practised the practise of decorating living trees. According to Celtic custom, people would tie a piece of cloth to a tree and dip it in holy well water to send good luck and wishes.

This custom is comparable to that of Japan, where trees are decorated with strips of white paper, called tanzaku, that include poems and wishes. Yarn bombing, a recent craze in which people dress up trees with vibrant fabrics and yarns, is a popular example.

This mimics the Buddhist custom of honouring Buddha by wrapping ribbons around the trunk of the Bodhi tree. Similar to this, during the yearly Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan, coloured strings are attached to trees and other plants to enlist the help of nature in guarding loved ones.

During the Lunar New Year, people in Hong Kong go to two banyan trees and toss burnt joss sticks with an orange and a wish tied to them into the trees in the hope that the wish will come true if the paper manages to cling to a limb.

There are several trees in Glasgow that have been planted, and people are encouraged to attach white labels with their wishes on them. So, this year, expand your tree-decorating repertoire outside your living room.

Conclusion

Every year, on the first weekend of December, Tree Dressing Day is observed. In 1990, Common Ground established Tree Dressing Day to encourage communities to stop and enjoy the trees in their surroundings.

Nowadays, it is observed all across the world and is becoming more common in schools, nurseries, and pre-schools. Our green companions, who are typically taken for granted, have a national holiday on this day. It tries to emphasise the value of trees in our life.

Around the world, tree dressing is celebrated by various civilizations. It’s a custom that underlines how crucial a part trees play in our lives and draws people closer to them. Additionally, it’s a wonderful opportunity to give thanks to trees for all the advantages they offer.