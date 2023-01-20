Celebrate Life Day 2023: Let’s Live Life Meaningfully!

Happiness and sadness coexist in life. While there are certainly instances when we wish there was a blueprint to follow or a simple off switch, the experience just wouldn’t be the same without the element of the unexpected.

The initial intention of January 22nd’s Celebration of Life Day was to honor the children in our lives. For better or worse, it has come to represent everything that is wonderful about being active and living. Gratitude for the here and now is the first step toward achieving success in any endeavors you pursue.

History

Celebration of Life Day was originally founded by Ronald Regan to express an anti-abortion message, but it has now evolved into a day to honor all forms of life, including that of children and adults alike. In January 1984, Ronald Regan declared what is now known as Celebration of Life Day to be National Sanctity of Human Life Day.

President Reagan commemorated the 11th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by declaring January 22 to be National Sanctity of Human Life Day.

Pro-life activists felt that this occasion gave voice to their beliefs that all human life is valuable. Donald Trump’s comment from 2019 reflects this view. The day was criticized by groups like Planned Parenthood that advocate for women’s freedom of choice because they saw it as an attempt to restrict women’s bodily autonomy.

Unfortunately, National Sanctity of Human Life/Celebration of Life Day has a troubled past. In contrast to the eight years it was ignored during Bill Clinton’s presidency, the holiday was kept alive by both Bush administrations.

Some religious institutions have even designated the day as a holy day in honor of Donald Trump, who has kept the holiday going during his presidency. For this religious purpose, the holiday always falls on a Sunday, but Donald Trump changed it to a Monday this year.

A lot of people now use Celebration of Life Day as an opportunity to hang out with their kids, whether they’re their own or the kids they babysit. Today is a day to reflect on how fortunate we are to be alive and to have the lifestyles we do. There is always something to be thankful for and something wonderful to be found, no matter how difficult things may seem, and what better day to do it than on Celebration of Life Day?

How To Celebrate

The most important thing to do on Celebration of Life Day is to spend quality time with your children, no matter how far apart they may be or how old they may be. On the other hand, it’s a chance to unwind and reflect on the simpler pleasures of life that adulthood has deprived you of. It’s a time to think back on the simple joys of life that we so rarely get to enjoy these days, like getting a new toy from your parents or having the freedom to not worry about mortgages and taxes.

One of the finest ways to celebrate Celebration of Life Day is to make a list of everything you’re thankful for in life. It doesn’t have to be something huge; simply the simple pleasures of everyday existence.

Considerable value can be placed on such things as “being in excellent health” and “having a roof over my head.” Think about all the positive aspects of living that you can focus on. Put an end to the negative thoughts plaguing your head. Finally, life is meant to be enjoyed and filled with laughter. The drawbacks shouldn’t be a barrier.

You might also try reliving some of your favorite childhood activities. Most of an adult’s waking hours are devoted to work, household tasks, managing money, and making connections with others. We tend to lose sight of the original purpose of our actions from time to time. It’s not for their own good in the end. It’s for our own amusement, so that we’ll have more time to ourselves.

Consider what you enjoyed doing as a kid and make time for those pursuits today. You can think back on the past while doing things like riding a bike, jumping rope, or playing a video game. Simply put, fun is an end in and of itself. It’s a great way to live in the present moment without stressing out over what might happen later.

At long last, you have earned the right to experiment with living out your perfect day. The activity could be anything from climbing a mountain to munching on a pizza in front of the television.

Five Wonderful Facts About Life And Joy

Being Happy Makes You Healthier

According to the results of a study in the field of psychosomatic medicine, those who are happy have a lower risk of catching a cold.

Be Thankful, And Get A Better Night’s Rest

Practicing appreciation on a regular basis, not only on November 30, will help you sleep better every night.

A Grateful Attitude Can Boost Your Confidence

Those who regularly express gratitude for their fortunes in life are more likely to be able to take pleasure in the success of others and to have higher levels of both self-esteem and happiness themselves.

Express Your Emotions With Color

While studies have shown that exposure to the color yellow increases emotions of happiness and satisfaction, exposure to the color grey is commonly linked to feelings of fear and despair.

Pain-Free

It has been demonstrated that people who experience more positive emotions, such as happiness or enthusiasm, experience less pain overall.

