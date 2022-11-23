Chainsaw Man Review: Is The Anime Worth Watching?

Chainsaw Man, the most eagerly anticipated anime series of 2022 according to MAPPA, is almost ready for release. The new anime series will follow the adventures of Denji, a poor youngster who enters into a contract with Pochita, the Chainsaw Devil, and is based on the renowned manga series by Tatsuki Fujimoto.

Tatsuki Fujimoto’s supernatural horror action comic Chainsaw Man has won fans and critics over with its outrageous action, macabre comedy, and deft balancing act between silly antics and sombre sentimentality.

Fans have been calling for an anime adaptation ever before the manga’s first chapter in Shonen Jump came to an end in December 2020.

The first episode of Chainsaw Man has finally been released to the public as of the 2022 New York Comic Con, more than a year after studio MAPPA announced that director Ry Nakayama of the Jujutsu Kaisen episode would direct the series. And it’s every bit as glorious and feel-bad fun as fans had hoped.

Chainsaw Man Anime Episode 7 And 8 Release Date

On November 22, 2022, at 9:00 AM PST, Chainsaw Man episode 7 will be released in its entirety. Fans in Japan can watch the most recent episode on TV Tokyo, while viewers outside of Japan can watch it on Crunchyroll.

On November 29, 2022, the eighth episode of the anime Chainsaw Man will air. There is no episode title or preview available. Chainsaw Man’s debut season will have 12 episodes total and last for one season.

The first episode of the anime, titled “Dog and Chainsaw,” will be released this week, and subsequent episodes will be released on a weekly basis. Every Tuesday, a new episode will be released, and the season will end in about three months.

Episode 7 Release Timing

Pacific Time – 9 AM PT (Tuesday, November 22nd)

Central Time – 11 AM CT (Tuesday, November 22nd)

Eastern Time – 12 PM ET (Tuesday, November 22nd)

British Time – 5 PM GMT (Tuesday, November 22nd)

European Time – 7 PM CEST (Tuesday, November 22nd)

India Time – 10:30 PM IST (Tuesday, November 22nd)

Philippine Time – 1 AM PHT (Tuesday, November 23rd)

Japan Time – 2 AM JST (Wednesday, November 23rd)

Chainsaw Man Characters And Cast

Ryuu Nakayama as the director (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Hiroshi Seko as the script director (Dorohedoro)

Kazutaka Sugiyama as the character designer (Mushoku Tensei)

Tatsuya Yoshihara as the action director (Black Clover)

Makoto Nakazono as the chief director (SSSS.Gridman)

Kiyotaka Oshiyama as the devil designer (Devilman: Crybaby)

Yuusuke Takeda as the art director (Vinland Saga)

Naomi Nakano as the colour designer (Sword Art Online: Alicization)

Youhei Miyahara as the layout designer (Scrapped Princess)

Kensuke Ushio is the composer (Devilman: Crybaby)

Keisuke Seshita as the animation producer (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Chainsaw Man Storyline

The main character, Denji, is a young man who is struggling with money problems at the beginning of the novel. Unfortunately, his father did not live long enough to return the debt that he owed to the Yakuza, an organised crime gang, before he passed dead.

Both the mortal world and the underworld in Denji’s realm contain their own versions of the devil. Pochita, who takes the form of a dog and embodies people’s irrational dread of chainsaws, provides assistance to Denji.

Therefore, the act of Yazuka betraying Denji ultimately leads to the latter’s death. Pochita then acts as his heart in order to revive him, making Denji, a devil-human hybrid who becomes known as the eponymous Chainsaw Man. Pochita then serves as his heart in order to resuscitate Denji.

Chainsaw Man Episode 7 Recap

To combat the Eternity Devil, Denji leaps to the ground. The fight intensifies as Denji loses a lot of blood. He is imprisoned by the Eternity Devil, who causes him excruciating torment.

Himeno is reminded of her conversation with her master, who informed her that her partners perished as a result of their straightforwardness and kindness, while she watches Denji go wild. The devils are skilled at manipulating men like that.

Himeno fears that because Aki is also kind, he may pass away soon. She asks him to work a private job with her, but he declines. She now understands that Denji might be the one who can kill the Gun Devil.

Denji successfully defeated Eternity Devil after three exhausting days of combat. They all leave the hotel with a piece of Gun Devil. To greet each new member of division four, Himeno has planned a feast. She believes that Makima is aware of Denji’s situation, which is why she has remained in Tokyo for such a prolonged period of time without leaving the country.

Makima is another person Akio wishes to invite to the celebration. The celebration starts. When one of the devil hunters tells Aki about a new member being killed, everyone is having a good time. Himeno, though, doesn’t let that dampen the celebration’s spirit.

Denji introduces himself to everyone and is eager for his first kiss. Makima shows up at the gathering. Denji strays from the subject because he doesn’t want Makima to hear about or learn anything about the kiss. Aki queries Makima about Denji’s devil. If he wants an answer, he must out-drink her. He has lost. Himeno stands up and kisses Denji while completely inebriated.

The kiss astounded Denji. But soon after realising anything is awry, Himeno throws up in his mouth. To settle his tummy, Denji uses the bathroom. Himeno and Denji leave before the rest of the guests after the party is ended. In Himeno’s chamber, Denji awakens. Himeno seduces him and harbours enmity toward Makima. Then she asks Denji whether he wants to do it.

Chainsaw Man Review

Watching Denji succeed despite living in squalor due to a debt he wasn’t liable for, which everyone loves an underdog narrative, feels good.

Watching him exact retribution on people who harmed him is utterly cathartic, but when you learn that his life’s priorities are as straightforward as eating jelly on toast with Pochita, “scoring” with a woman, and leading a nice life, you also see that he has a human quality to him.

With that in mind, the glimmer of optimism that Denji receives near the end of the first episode is very much appreciated. It appears that Denji will finally rediscover his people and the life he has been missing.

Overall, things aren’t much better in our world, but at least there aren’t any demons wandering around, so it’s nice to see Denji get a power that will aid him in fighting those who would take advantage of him. That naturally raises a tonne of other inquiries.

Will Denji be able to control his newly acquired power without letting it overwhelm him and his humanity? What does it mean to have a human and demon side to oneself? What is happening with Makima and the rest of her agency? The first episode sets up a great reward that raises many more questions, so it will be exciting for those who haven’t read the manga to see it all come to pass.

Chainsaw Man Episode 7 Review

The action in this part of Chainsaw Man was entertaining, and there were several humorous situations to behold. There were many positive aspects of this episode, from Denji’s never-ending chaos to the uplifting vibe created at the welcome party.

It also had some fascinating details regarding Makima’s place in the Public Safety section that are worth sharing with friends and followers. There have always been rumours because of Makima’s unceasing fascination with Denji.

It will make you question, though, what Makima is keeping from everyone after hearing Hayakawa and Himeno talk about Makima’s attachment to Denji. Denji, who is worth mentioning, was the week’s bright spot.

The animation and images that came from his battle with the Eternity Devil were excellent. Denji use attacks that were similar to animalistic attacks and see the blood splash over the screen. With the soundtrack playing over the fight, it brought to mind Doom Slayer’s bone-crunching moves from that game.

Unfortunately, this fight is shorter than the others in the series, despite being one of the best spectacles ever. Denji’s victory over the Eternity Devil was fantastic, but it felt like the conclusion came too quickly. There’s also a lot of talk that may have been supported by some horrifying surroundings.

A flashback image or two of previous Devil Hunter newcomers being killed, for example, would have been intriguing. If that had happened, the conversation Kobeni had with one of the hunters would have been more intense. In addition, the humour that was used in this chapter had a complicated history.

This episode seemed like a solid follow-up to last week’s mind-numbing chapter despite its odd visual humour and hurried boss fight. In order to further develop Makima’s character and push Denji to his limits, it would be ideal if the series could incorporate some devils.

