Who Is Chance the Rapper, The Grammy Winner, Married To?

Chancelor Johnathan Bennett’s identity and line of work may escape your knowledge, but you’ll always remember him as Chance the Rapper. American musician from Chicago, known for songs like “10 Day,” “Acid Rap,” “Coloring Book,” “The Big Day,” and many others.

Additionally, Chance the Rapper is regarded as one of the elite members of the American hip-hop ensemble “Savemoney.” This group was founded by well-known rapper “Vic Mensa.” Nico Segal, Towkio, Joy Purp, Kami, Brian Fresco, Dally Auston, Caleb James, and Sterling Hayes are among the other members of the group in addition to Chance the Rapper and Vic Mensa.

And one of the main reasons to adore Chance the Rapper is that, in contrast to other rappers, he released the majority of his songs on streaming services so that everyone could listen to them. Chance (real name Chancelor Johnathan Bennett) has maintained a degree of privacy in one area of his life despite having a prominent career: his nearly ten-year marriage to Kirsten Corley.

Corley is a model-turned-entrepreneur-influencer who initially connected with Chance when they were both young. The couple started dating in 2013 after getting back in touch ten years later, and they were married in Newport Beach, California, in 2019. With their two kids, Kensli and Marli, they currently live in their hometown of Chicago.

Who Is Chance the Rapper?

On April 16, 1993, in West Chatham, Chicago, the United States, Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, the future Chance the Rapper, was born to Ken Williams Bennett. Currently serving as Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s deputy chief is his father, a former advisor to both the mayor and senator of Chicago. Taylor Bennett, Bennett’s younger brother, also performs hip-hop.

Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, better known by his stage as Chance the Rapper, is an American hip-hop recording artist who first gained notoriety for his rap music. From an early age, Bennett, who was born in Chicago, Illinois, was passionate about singing.

Although his father preferred that he find a white-collar position, he aspired to be a musician. ‘Instrumentality’ is the name of the hip-hop group Bennett and a friend founded. Bennett is a lover of jazz and soul music, and his interest in hip-hop was first piqued by Kanye West’s debut album, “The College Dropout.”

Bennett abandoned his academics and started a career in music. Although he put out a mixtape and a number of tracks, it was his second mixtape, “Acid Rap,” that actually gave him a big break in the music industry. With his third mixtape, “Coloring Book,” which received three “Grammy” nominations, Bennett’s career reached a new high.

Additionally, it made history as the first album available entirely via streaming to be nominated for a Grammy. Bennett has performed in bands in addition to being a solo artist. The Social Experiment’s lead singer helped him create the well-known album “Surf,” which was the result of their collaboration.

In 2013, Kirsten and Chance the Rapper started dating. In September 2015, the couple welcomed their daughter Kensli as their first child. The pair quit cohabitating after having a falling out in 2016. They eventually made amends, and on March 9, 2019, they were wed. In September 2019, the parents revealed the birth of their second child, Marli.

Who Is Chance the Rapper’s Wife?

Former model Kirsten Corley Bennett, who is now a real estate agent, rose to fame after it was revealed that she was Chance The Rapper’s girlfriend. The rapper and she are now married, and they have two kids together.

On March 9, 2019, the pair exchanged vows at the Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, California. Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Dave Chappelle were among the famous guests who attended the wedding of their daughter, Kensli. Chance looked sharp in a black-and-white tux, while Corley donned the Alma gown by Galia Lahav.

There was a time when Kristen Corley and Chance the Rapper’s relationship went through a difficult patch. A year after the birth of their first kid, the couple, who had formally started dating in 2013, decided to end their relationship.

According to The Chicago Tribune, in February of 2016, Corley initiated legal proceedings in order to request child support from the artist. At the time, Corley was the primary caregiver for the couple’s daughter, Kensli.

The complicated legal struggle went on for quite some time; however, the pair finally reached a conclusion in March of 2017, and shortly after that, they started dating again.

One year later, the rapper made his proposal, and since then, the two have been together continuously. During an appearance that Chance made in 2019 on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Chance discussed the exact moment that he realised he wanted to marry Corley.

“When I was nine years old, he told me that because her children enjoy dancing so much, they performed a choreographed dance at a real estate party that I had attended. “When I saw her dancing, I immediately thought, ‘Let’s get married!'”

Who Is Kirsten Corley?

On May 31st, 1993, under the astrological sign of Gemini, Kirsten Katrina Corley Bennett was born in Chicago, Illinois, in the United States of America. She is a former model, real estate agent, and freelancer, and she is currently 28 years old.

She came to the attention of the world when she married Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, better known by his stage name of Chance the Rapper. Kirsten Corley is a personality with a wide range of skills, taking into consideration her work life.

Previously, she was based in Chicago and worked as a part-time fashion model there. and after that did some time working in the real estate industry as an agent. In addition to this, she was self-employed and worked as an employee of an advertising and marketing company for a period of two years.

Kirsten Corley Business

World of BOBY, a line of children’s clothes, was started by Corley, who also serves as CEO. The World of BOBY website states that the company was “formed out of the desire to see more representation and diversity in the kids’ wear sector.”

With a series of images showing children sporting the outfits, Corley announced the brand’s debut on Instagram on July 8, 2021. “A special thanks to my husband who supports and pulls me up in everything I do,” she wrote in the post, giving Chance a little shout-out.

Chance tagged Corley on Instagram on September 5, 2021, in a sweet photo of him and his two daughters wearing the brand. According to Durk, he captioned it, “‘World Of BOBY I’m just advertising my wife,'”

In May 2022, Corley spoke about BOBY’s role in advancing diversity, representation, and mental health awareness on WGN News. She also expressed gratitude to Chance for his help, adding, “He has been crucial in helping me simply find my path and run my business, so that has been incredibly beneficial. He is really supportive. He is a great listening ear, and I appreciate that.”

