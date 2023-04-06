“Chicago Ground Stop Causes Flight Disruptions At Dayton International Airport.”

Flights at Dayton International Airport are being impacted due to a ground stop that was issued at airports in Chicago.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reports that thunderstorms have caused departures from both Chicago Midway Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport to be canceled.

This morning in Dayton, six flights that were supposed to proceed to Chicago were either rerouted or had already been rerouted. In addition to that, a United flight that was scheduled to land in Chicago was canceled.

According to FlightAware, there has also been at least one flight that has been rerouted to land at the Dayton International Airport. A flight that was originally scheduled to depart from University Park Airport in Pennsylvania and head to Chicago was rerouted.

Over the whole day, the passenger waiting facilities at Dayton International Airport were consistently full of irate passengers.

According to Kim Humberd of Pennsylvania, “we were extremely excited to be without children for a bit, despite the fact that this was not part of the plan.”

Both Humberd and her husband Luke were working hard to maintain their composure. The fact that they were able to make alternative arrangements with United Airlines was quite helpful.

In spite of the delay, Luke said that they were able to secure seats, made all effort possible, and provided a positive overall experience.

There are problems at airports all throughout the country due to the weather, and Chicago’s airports aren’t the only ones. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reports that departures from Austin-Bergstrom International in Texas have been halted due to the weather.

There are problems at airports all throughout the country due to the weather, and Chicago’s airports aren’t the only ones. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reports that departures from Austin-Bergstrom International in Texas have been halted due to the weather.

