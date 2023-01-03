Chicago Police: A 73-year-old Man Was Hit In The Head With A Screwdriver During A Robbery In Lakeview

CHICAGO (WLS) – Chicago police say a 73-year-old man was injured during a robbery on Thursday at an apartment building in the Lakeview neighborhood. The guy was struck in the head with a screwdriver.

The police said the incident occurred at 8:30 a.m. in the 700 block of West California Terrace.

According to the victim’s account to the police, the robber approached him from behind in the apartment building’s lobby and demanded his stuff.

Read More:

CPD:On Monday, Three People Were Shot In Chicago West Side, Including A Teenage Boy

On I-95 In Miami-Dade A Woman In Maserati Shot By Gunman: Know More

A Teenager Was Shot In Downtown Atlanta During A Celebration, Police Say; He Is Hospitalized

The victim was attacked with a closed fist to the back of the groyne in addition to being hit over the head with a screwdriver, as stated in the police report. The thief took the victim’s possessions and bolted.

The victim arrived to Illinois Masonic Hospital in “good” condition.

The investigation is being handled by Area 3 detectives.