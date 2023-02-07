When officers from the Chicago Police Department were attempting to make an arrest of a man who was armed on the West Side of the city on Monday night, they were attacked by a group of suspects, which led to a situation that required the deployment of the SWAT team to deal with the crisis.

Where Did The Event Occur

The event occurred on the 4400 block of West End Avenue at approximately 7:56 o’clock in the evening. According to the report filed by the police, an unspecified number of other suspects came up to the officers in an effort to assist the primary suspect in evading arrest.

Also Read: A Man Was Shot In A Parking Lot On The South Side



According to the police, a second suspect who has not been identified took cover inside a nearby house and fired bullets from there before fleeing the scene.

It was reported that the event took place in the 4400 block of West West End Avenue on Monday evening at approximately 9:41 p.m.



According to the police, they were in the process of trying to take an armed man into custody when other individuals intervened and attempted to prevent him from being taken into custody.

Also Read: National Fettuccine Alfredo Day 2023

Since then, a SWAT squad has arrived, and as of ten o’clock at night, the scenario was still unfolding in other ways.

There were no newly discovered facts or pieces of information to report at this moment.