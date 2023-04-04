China Announces ‘Renaming’ Of 11 Places In Arunachal Pradesh, Including One Close To Itanagar

China has standardized the names of 11 locations within the state of Arunachal Pradesh, which it refers to as “Zangnan, the southern section of Tibet.” This step is being interpreted as a reiteration of China’s claim over Arunachal Pradesh. This new development takes place less than a week after India hosted a G20 conference in Arunachal Pradesh, which China decided to skip.

The Mandarin, Tibetan, and Pinyin versions of the names were all published by the ministry of civil affairs of China on Sunday. According to an article that was published Monday by the state-run Global Times, this is in conformity with regulations on geographical names that were issued by the State Council, which is China’s cabinet.

According to government officials in Delhi, this wasn’t the first time China had carried out such an operation, and assigning fake identities won’t improve the situation on the ground either, according to the sources. According to one of our reliable sources, “Arunachal Pradesh has always been and will continue to be an integral part of India.”

This new information comes just a few weeks before the Chinese minister of defense is expected to travel to India for a conference of the SCO, an organization in the Eurasian region whose chairmanship is now held by India. It is anticipated that Chinese President Xi Jinping will travel to India for the SCO summit in the month of July.

The first list was published in the same year that a standoff between Indian and Chinese troops occurred in Doklam; however, the second list and the most recent one were both published after the LAC standoff between the Indian Army and PLA forces began in April of 2020.

There have been allegations of Chinese attempts to violate the limits, despite the fact that there have been multiple rounds of official discussions and military commander-level talks that have resulted in disengagement in specific regions following the massacres in Galwan in the year 2020.

Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers had attempted to capture a post in the Yangtse of the Tawang Sector in December 2022, but they were successfully pushed back to their side of the Line of Actual Control by Indian Army soldiers.

In December 2022, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced in Parliament that Chinese PLA soldiers and Indian Army soldiers had been in a physical scuffle (LAC).

The most recent announcement comes in advance of upcoming trips to India by China’s newly appointed Minister of Defense General Li Shangfu, who is scheduled to attend meetings of the SCO Defence Ministers, and by China’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Qin Gang, who is scheduled to attend meetings of the SCO Foreign Ministers in May. Both trips are scheduled to take place in April.

India has significantly increased its firepower along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh in recent years, particularly since the standoff in eastern Ladakh in the year 2020.

Additionally, India has increased its infrastructure in forward areas in the region, particularly in the Tawang sector. An extensive improvement project for the region’s infrastructure is currently under way in eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

