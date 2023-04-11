CHP Reopens Coronado Bridge After Man Jumps To His Death

On Monday, a guy committed suicide by jumping off of an overpass that was located above a freeway.

The Los Angeles Fire Department stated that firefighters got information about the tragic fall at approximately 1:45 p.m. at the transition from the eastbound/southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway to the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway.

On the spot, a medical examiner determined that the man had passed away. A witness reportedly told authorities that the man leaped off the overpass, according to officials with the LAFD.

According to the entry in the CHP incident log, around 7:10 in the morning, a guy driving a white pickup truck pulled over to the right shoulder of the midspan region of the bridge.

It appears that he reached the top of the wall along the right shoulder of westbound State Highway 75, and then leapt to his death in the water below.

According to the CHP, Harbor Police were called to the spot to remove the body, and the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office was also notified. Both agencies were dispatched to the location.

After the vehicle containing the victim was removed off the bridge, traffic was allowed to resume. Due to the need to notify his next of kin, his identity was withheld from public distribution.

