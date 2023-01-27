Christa McAuliffe Day 2023: Remembering The Teacher In Space

Christa McAuliffe Day will be celebrated throughout New Hampshire on January 28, 2019, thanks to a proclamation by Governor Chris Sununu. former Concord educator who died tragically shortly after launch after being selected to travel into space with NASA scientists.

The 33rd anniversary of this tragedy was observed at this gathering. The formal proclamation states that the people of New Hampshire are pleased to honor Christa McAuliffe and her significant contributions to the state.

Sharon Christa McAuliffe

Taught in Concord, New Hampshire, Sharon Christa McAuliffe (September 2, 1948—January 28, 1986) was one of seven people who perished in the Challenger space shuttle explosion.

She earned a BA in education and history from Framingham State College in 1970 and an MA in educational supervision and administration from Bowie State University in 1978. In 1983, she became a social studies teacher at Concord High School in New Hampshire.

She was supposed to be the first teacher in space after being chosen from more than 11,000 applications for the NASA Teacher in Space Project in 1985. Mission STS-51-L was her opportunity to conduct experiments and teach two classes from the Space Shuttle Challenger. The shuttle disintegrated 73.124 seconds into its January 28, 1986, launch.

She was posthumously awarded the Congressional Space Medal of Honor in 2004, and several schools and scholarships were named after her after she passed away.

A Look Back In Time

With the Teacher in Space Project, President Ronald Reagan and NASA set out to do something extraordinary in 1984. (TISP). Educators were envisioned as payload experts, performing experiments in space thanks to their unique set of talents that set them apart from astronauts and required them to undergo specialized training for a single flight.

The selected educators were expected to share their expertise with their students and pique the interest of the next generation in space travel. Concord resident and social studies instructor Christa McAuliffe felt compelled to submit an application. In her application, she said that she was inspired to join because of her exposure to the space program.

She had always been interested in outer space, and she thought average people made crucial contributions to human history. Because of this, McAuliffe was selected from a group of about 10,000 educators and put through intensive training in anticipation of her trip to space.

The NASA shuttle exploded 73 seconds after liftoff on January 28, 1986. This was ultimately traced back to a mechanical failure, as later investigations showed. McAuliffe and her fellow passengers may have been lost, but their ambition endured. Because of this, the Teacher-Instructor-Student Program was phased out and replaced by the Educator-Astronaut Project.

Participants from the general public had to train to become Astronaut Mission Specialists, a subset of astronauts who specialize in a certain field and are given a mission.

Her life’s work and dedication to education served as an example for people all around the globe. All around the world, she is honored with the naming of schools and other educational institutions, the presentation of awards and scholarships in the field of education, and the imprinting of her name on science institutes. There is an asteroid named after her (3352 McAuliffe), and craters on both the moon and Venus (one named after her) bear her name.

Legacy

Legacy McAuliffe, who was born in Concord, was laid to rest in the Blossom Hill Cemetery. Since then, she has been recognized at a wide variety of functions, including the 1986 Daytona 500 NASCAR race.

The Christa Corrigan McAuliffe Center for Education and Teaching Excellence at Framingham State University, the McAuliffe-Shepherd Discovery Center in Concord, and the asteroid 3352 McAuliffe are all named after her. The Soviet Union also gave a crater on Venus the name McAuliffe in her honor.

The Christa McAuliffe Space Education Center in Pleasant Grove, Utah, is one of over 40 schools named after her throughout the world. In her honor, scholarships and other activities have been created. Since 1986, Nashua, New Hampshire, has played host to the Christa McAuliffe Technology Conference, an event focused on the integration of technology across the curriculum.

A teacher in the state of Nebraska is recognized annually for bravery and outstanding teaching with the McAuliffe Prize. The National Council for the Social Studies and the American Association of State Colleges and Universities both award grants in her name to recognize creative educators.

Karen Allen portrays her in the 1990 TV film Challenger. The children’s science fiction series Space Cases, which aired from 1996 to 1997 and followed a group of pupils who became lost in space, featured a spaceship named “Christa.” Christa McAuliffe: Reach for the Stars, a documentary film about her and Morgan, premiered in the CNN Presents format in 2006.

Filmmakers Renee Sotile and Mary Jo Godges made the documentary to mark the 20th anniversary of her passing. Susan Sarandon narrated, while Carly Simon composed and performed an original song for it.

Her family helped found the McAuliffe Center at Framingham State University. In 1992, after he had married again, her ex-husband Steven J. McAuliffe was appointed to the federal bench in Concord, New Hampshire, to preside over the United States District Court for the District of New Hampshire.

THREAD: Each yr I try to post my #ChristaMcAuliffeDay story. Many of us remember where we were when the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster unfolded & NH lost a hero. On this day, we remember Christa's bravery, passion and her lasting impact on each of our lives 1/10 pic.twitter.com/hdAVRON5Kn — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) January 28, 2021

Scott, her son, earned his master’s degree in marine biology, and Caroline, her daughter, followed in her footsteps and became a teacher. After her death, President George W. Bush posthumously presented the Congressional Space Medal of Honor to her and the other 13 astronauts who perished in the Challenger and Columbia disasters on July 23, 2004.

The Space Shuttle Challenger was celebrated once again on January 28, 2016, but this time in a style that would stand out in people’s minds. Dozens of educators, including Christa McAuliffe’s parents and siblings, gathered in Cape Canaveral, Florida, to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the tragedy.

Christa McAuliffe was joined during the event by her son Scott and her husband Steven. Steven noted that it had been 30 years since the events of “Challenger,” yet he argued that they felt much more current. Christa will forever be in our hearts and minds, and it is a source of great solace.

