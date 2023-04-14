“Christine Brown Finds Love After Leaving Polygamous Lifestyle: Sister Wives Star Gets Engaged”

Christine Brown, who stars in “Sister Wives,” divulged the news that she is engaged on Thursday.

According to the rumors, she has been dating her future husband, David Woolley, for around four months already.

Christine, who ended her polygamous relationship with Kody in 2021 and subsequently stopped practicing the religion, said that David treats her like a “queen.”

According to an article that was published by Entertainment Tonight, Christine Brown announced that she is engaged to her boyfriend David Woolley in an Instagram photo that was posted by both TLC and Christine. The couple has been dating for approximately four months.

Fans had their first encounter with Christine in the first episode of the “Sister Wives” series, which aired in the fall of 2010, when she was presented as the third wife of polygamist and businessman Kody Brown.

Over the course of more than a decade, Christine and Kody have made it possible for cameras to document their everyday life. During this time, they have raised their six children together, in addition to Kody’s three other wives and his 10 other children who live with them.

After more than 25 years of a “spiritual” marriage, Christine and Kody made the decision to end their union in November of 2021. Despite the fact that Kody and Christine were never actually married, Christine was the first of Kody’s wives to formally separate from him and consider herself divorced from him.

In February, Christine made her connection with David public by posting an Instagram story in which she praised her partner at the time, describing him as “wonderful and romantic.”

In an interview with People to announce her engagement, Christine said the following about David: “He treats me like a queen and tells me every day that I’m beautiful.” “I’ve never felt love like this before, and the world is a better place because he’s in it,” she said.

She referred to the time she would spend with him for the remainder of her life as a “wonderful adventure.”

