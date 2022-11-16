The Passes For Civilization 6 DLC Has Been Leaked: Everything You Need To Know About The New Passes

An official announcement is anticipated at some point today regarding a new DLC pass for Civilization 6. The breach was discovered a few days ago on the Sid Meier’s Civilization official website’s mobile version.

After a while, the website removed the image, but not before several users downloaded and screenshotted it. According to an image posted to social media sites like Reddit and ResetEra, the new DLC will be called Leader Pass.

Following a leak late last week, 2K Games has now officially unveiled the Civilization 6: Leader Pass, a new season pass that expands the game’s playable leader roster by 18 new figures.

In six DLC packs, the Leader Pass includes six new leader takes in addition to 12 new leaders. Owners of the Civilization 6 Anthology on Steam and the Epic Games Store receive it without further cost.

Civilization 6 DLC Release Date

In the upcoming months, Civilization VI will get a tons of brand-new content. Twelve new Leaders and six variants of existing Leaders will be added to the game through the packs. These Leaders will be accessible to individuals who own the Civilization Anthology or who purchase the new Leader Pass for the game.

With three equivalent Leaders in each pack, each one follows a different theme. The official website for the game states that the new Leaders will provide “a range of unexpected new or upgraded skills and imaginative new agendas that’ll revolutionize the way you play when pursuing world dominance.”

Return to rule in 𝗖𝗜𝗩𝗜𝗟𝗜𝗭𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗩𝗜: 𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗗𝗘𝗥 𝗣𝗔𝗦𝗦



🤴🏻 12 NEW LEADERS, 6 NEW PERSONAS



🌎 Included in Civilization VI Anthology on Steam & Epic



⏰ First pack launches November 21, 2022



🤴🏻 12 NEW LEADERS, 6 NEW PERSONAS

🌎 Included in Civilization VI Anthology on Steam & Epic

⏰ First pack launches November 21, 2022

Given their enormous number, it will be intriguing to see how these Leaders alter gaming. Fans won’t have to wait long, as the Great Negotiators pack will be available on November 21! Regrettably, there has been no mention of whether these Leaders would be made available for the console versions of the game.

Publisher 2K Games has only revealed content for the versions of the game available on iOS, Mac App Store, Steam, and Epic Games Store as of this writing; understandably, this has left some players disappointed.

Fans must currently express their opinions to Firaxis and 2K Games in the hopes that something will be announced. On the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, Civilization VI is presently playable.

Civilization 6 Leader Pass

Pack 1: Great Negotiators

Abraham Lincoln (United States)

Queen Mbande Nzinga (Kongo)

Sultan Saladin (Arabia)

Pack 2: Great Commanders

Tokugawa (Japan)

Nader Shah (Persia)

Suleiman the Magnificent (Ottoman Empire)

Pack 3: Rulers of China

Yongle (China)

Qin Shi Huang the Unifier (China)

Wu Zetian (China)

Pack 4: Rulers of Sahara

Ramses (Egypt)

Ptolemaic Cleopatra (Egypt)

King Sundiata Keita (Mali)4

Pack 5: Great Builders

Theodora (Byzantines)

Sejong (Korea)

Ludwig II (Germany)

Pack 6: Rulers of England

Elizabeth I (England)

Varangian Harald Hardrada (Norway)

Victoria- Age of Steam (England)

The Leader Pass Leak Explained

On November 9, a visual along with the moniker Leader Pass was posted on the Civilization website, showing four leaders who are absent from Civilization 6. The visual was unusable, and the website has subsequently taken it down.

Prior to being taken down, it was accessible to lots of Reddit users, and ever since then, rumours have persisted. Many people think that this is confirmation of another wave of Civilization DLC even though there has been no official comment from Firaxis.

Four new leaders were shown in the picture, each of whom stood for an existing Civilization 6 civilization. Identified by Reddit users are Queen Elizabeth I, who appears in all Civilization games save Civilization 6, and Abraham Lincoln, a playable leader in Civilization 5. Nzinga of Ndongo and probably Ramesses of Egypt are also thought to be the other two leaders, according to users.

While everything here is purely speculative, several of these leaders have been sought by the community for a while and would undoubtedly change the game a little if they were made available.

If the Leader Pass is legitimate, players may anticipate a number of new leaders being published over the course of a few months, similar to how the New Frontier Pass content was distributed. Players may be able to purchase each leader separately or the complete pass altogether if Firaxis follows the same model it did for the New Frontier Pass.

Firaxis kept much of the New Frontier Pass a secret, so even if the graphic only depicts four leaders, there is a slim potential that there may be more in store. If so, gamers may have numerous reasons to restart the game.

Many Civilizations 6 fans are disappointed that Civilization 7 may not be released for some time due to the addition of extra DLC for the game. While fresh material is always welcome, the series has not seen a significant instalment since Civilization 6 was launched in 2016, which is now six years ago.

Since Firaxis is attempting to keep the game alive for the time being, this DLC may indicate that there are no signs that a Civilization 7 is in the works and that it is even further away. Although the prospect of new DLC at this time is ambiguous, fans are nonetheless anticipating it with bated breath.

Civilization VI- Leader Pass DLC Features

More historical figures are introduced to Civilization VI in the leaked “Leader Pass” DLC, including Abraham Lincoln, Queen Nzinga of Ndongo and Matamba, and possibly Elizabeth I.

And even though the post has since been deleted, there is currently no confirmation of these characters, many fans are optimistic that it is true given the post’s resemblance to previous Civilization content announcements.

The developers’ previous statements in interviews that the final DLC for Civilization VI would be the final “for this season” serve as additional support for this. This could imply the release of additional seasons for Civilization VI, which would support the development of new DLC.

To stay informed about any updates to this leaked DLC, we advise players to keep an eye on the official Civilization Twitter page for the time being. And of course, make sure to come back here soon for more details on this DLC as they become available.

