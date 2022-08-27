Clerks 3 Release Date: A Glance At Kevin Smith’s Upcoming Series Ender

The upcoming American comedy movie Clerks III was written, produced, directed, and edited by Kevin Smith. It is meant to act as the third instalment in the View Askewniverse, following the 1994 and 2006 films. The movie, starring Brian O’Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Trevor Fehrman, Austin Zajur, Jason Mewes, Rosario Dawson, and Smith, centres on Randal Graves, a man who, after escaping a heart attack, decides to collaborate with Dante Hicks on a film about the Quick Stop workers’ daily life.

The original Clerks movie was out in 1994, and it featured the day-to-day activities of two video store employees who complain about love, life, and challenging clients. Smith directed Clerks II, which is regarded as a sequel to the cult hit. The sequel was not as well received as the first film, but in the considerable time that has passed since, Smith has been busy making what is most likely to be a touching and humorous third film, suitably titled Clerks III.

Also Read: The 12th Season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is here!

Release Date Of Clerks 3

The news that “Clerks III” won’t have to wait much longer for release will please both die-hard moviegoers and “Clerks” aficionados. But because of its unconventional release schedule, individuals who want to see the movie in theatres will need to make advance plans.

In general theatres, “Clerks III” will only have its world premiere on September 13 and 15, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which is published by Lionsgate and Fathom Events. Fans still have hope if they are unable to attend these initial showings. Later this July, at the 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego, further dates for the movie’s theatrical showings are expected to be revealed, according to Collider.

Cast Of Clerks 3

The first two “Clerks” movies gave birth to a large number of incredibly memorable characters, some of them even went on to become pop culture icons independent of the franchise. The good news is that the upcoming third instalment will most likely feature returns from a significant portion of the core cast from the prior two instalments. Both Jeff Anderson and Brian O’Holloran will reprise their roles as the lovable retail-working combo Dante Hicks and Randal Graves in the upcoming season.

Rosario Dawson will reprise her role as restaurant manager Becky Scott from “Clerks II” with Trevor Fehrman as the spiritually confused employee Elias Grover. Marilyn Ghigliotti will repeat her part as Dante’s ex-girlfriend Veronica Loughran from the original “Clerks” movie. Jason Mewes and Smith are going to make an appearance as the renowned petty criminal pair Jay and Silent Bob, which is sure to make a lot of fans very happy (via Deadline).

A number of well-known actors and actresses are going to make cameo appearances in the film as well. Ben Affleck, Fred Armisen, and Sarah Michelle Gellar all appear in the film as characters (or possibly just themselves) auditioning for a movie, and it is not too difficult to imagine that a few more surprises might be jammed in the cast list beyond who has already been revealed.

Read More: The Bad Batch is back with season 2 with surprising plot turns.

Clerks 3 Plot

“Clerks III” is expected to be Smith’s most meta-infused effort to date, according to the preliminary story information. In the movie, Randal had a heart attack while working, catching up with the Quick Stop team years later. The health scare forces the seasoned worker to confront his own mortality, and when he finds he hasn’t accomplished anything particularly noteworthy in his life, he is moved to make an autobiographical film centred on his and Dante’s escapades at Quick Stop.

In fact, “Clerks III” will effectively see the primary characters creating an alternate world “Clerks.” A major aspect of the picture also pulls from its creator’s past, in addition to the evident focus on parodying the making of the original movie. Early in 2018, Smith experienced a heart attack, and the event inspired him to rewrite the script for “Clerks III,” focusing on the characters’ struggles with ageing and related issues.

Yes, Smith’s health troubles gave him the inspiration to create a film about a character’s health issues giving them the inspiration to create a film. Layers are present in this. “After a heart attack, you can’t relax. Simple as that “In an interview with Vanity Fair, Smith said. That serving as the driving force in our narrative just provides a springboard for the concept that, at this point, there is less time ahead of us than there is behind us.

Clerks 3 Storyline

Following an almost deadly heart attack, Randal reflects on his life and decides to film a movie about his time working at the Quick Stop convenience store. This is according to a statement made by Kevin Smith to TheWrap in 2019. Randal suffers a heart attack and concludes that his life has been meaningless because no one will remember him, his family, or anything similar, according to Smith.

“And in the rehabilitation, while using fentanyl, he comes to the decision at midlife, having nearly died, having spent his entire life working in a movie theatre and viewing other people’s movies, and he says Dante, I think we ought to produce a movie. Therefore, Dante and Randal create Clerks. That is Clerks III‘s narrative. Smith’s own life served as inspiration for Clerks III, as he had a heart attack in 2018 only hours after filming his first stand-up special and started to reevaluate his priorities.

Clerks 3 Film Location

The third instalment of the Clerks series was filmed in the same New Jersey corner shop where Kevin Smith used to work before making it big in Hollywood. Many of Smith’s View Askewniverse movies feature the tiny store, with its aisles stocked with munchies, smokes, and toilet paper. The business, which is situated in the strip mall where Kevin Smith’s SModcast podcasting theatre now resides and where viewers can watch a monthly live recording of his intelligent, nerdy podcasts, was used for practically the entire filming of Clerks III.

To Know More, Visit Our Website: thewhistlernews.com