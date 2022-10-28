Everything You Need To Know About The Professional Ballet Dancer And Actor Collen Reed From Love Is Blind Season 3!

Netflix has just released the first episode of the third season of their show “Love is Blind.” On October 19, 2022, the first four episodes of the popular reality TV series were made available online. There were thirty newly single people that entered the pods, all of whom were prepared to take the plunge and fall in love without before meeting their potential partners.

Colleen Reed, a ballet dancer who is 26 years old and is originally from Dallas, Texas, is one of these individuals. During the programme, she and Matt Bolton exchanged their vows and get engaged. The newest season of Love Is Blind can be seen streaming on Netflix, and one of the primary roles on the show is Colleen Reed.

The 2022 cast member is from Dallas, Texas, which is where the show, presented by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, has moved to for the new episodes. She has been seen forging a connection with her co-star Matt Bolton. Nick and Vanessa Lachey are the hosts of the show.

Colleen Reed Early Life

American ballet dancer Colleen Reed became well-known in 2022 after it was revealed that she will be appearing in Netflix’s Love is Blind as a reality star and digital PR specialist (Season 3). Colleen Reed, a Pennsylvania native born on October 26, 1995, spent her childhood in Easton.

The reality TV star’s passion for ballet developed early on when she began her training under the direction of Oleg Briansky and Mireille Briane before enrolling in Karen Knerr’s class at Pennsylvania Youth Ballet. The Rock School in Philadelphia, Boston Ballet, Orlando Ballet, Carolina Ballet, and Nashville Ballet were more summer companies that Colleen performed with.

Colleen enrolled in the University of Oklahoma in 2014 and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in public relations in 2018 while also being a member of the Alpha Phi Society. Her pursuit of a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Ballet Performance was ongoing at the time (also completed in 2018).

Mary Margaret Holt, Michael Bearden, and Austin Hartel were Colleen’s professors throughout her time in college. She also went to Barcelona, Spain, where she danced at the Centre de Dansa de Catalunya Gala. She has also performed in the Contemporary Dance Oklahoma and Oklahoma Festival Ballet.

Colleen Reed Career

The Ballet North Texas organisation claims that Colleen, who is originally from Easton, Pennsylvania, began dancing as a young child and has essentially never stopped. She received her training at the Pennsylvania Youth Ballet and participated in “summer intensives” at the Boston Ballet, Orlando Ballet, Carolina Ballet, and Nashville Ballet in addition to The Rock School in Philadelphia.

Basically, Colleen has been passionate about ballet for a very long time. According to the website for Ballet North Texas, Colleen attended the University of Oklahoma after high school and received her bachelor’s degrees in public relations and ballet performance from there.

Colleen began working as a social media coordinator for Discover Oklahoma in June 2017, however she departed the company the following month. Then, in August 2018, she joined Ballet Frontier as a Social Media Account Manager, where she worked until September 2019. Interesting enough, Colleen even performed in a professional dance company under the direction of Chung-Lin Tseng.

Additionally, she started working as an administrative assistant at the law firm of Dunham and Jones in August 2018 and is still there as of this writing. In September 2019, Colleen accepted a position as the Oklahoma International Dance Festival’s Freelance Marketing and Public Relations Coordinator, and she hasn’t left the company since.

The reality TV star joined Fractl in December 2019 as a Media Relations Strategist and rose through the ranks to Senior Digital PR Strategist by June 2022. In addition, Colleen performs with Ballet North Texas and has been in “The Nutcracker,” “Mizrah,” and “Night on the Trinity.”

Does Colleen Get Engaged In Love Is Blind Season 3?

Even though Colleen got engaged to Matt Bolton in episode 4, her love story was anything but a perfect fairytale. Her attraction to Cole and Brennan Lemieux begun long before she started dating Matt, when she was first drawn to them.

On the other hand, neither of the males experienced any sort of emotional connection to her. Later on, Cole popped the question to his fiancée Zanab Jeffery, while Brennan asked his fiancee Alexa Alfia to marry him.

Fans should prepare themselves for some awkward encounters and juicy drama as Colleen will continue her journey with fiancé Matt on Love Is Blind alongside pod-exes Jeffery and Brennan.

Are Colleen And Matt Still Together?

The truth of the matter is that we won’t know for sure until the Love Is Blind season 3 conclusion, but the answer is probably yes. Colleen and Matt do not follow one another on Instagram, and they have not liked any of the other person’s posts or photos.

Nevertheless, they are pals on Venmo, despite the fact that Matt’s Venmo transactions are kept private. Colleen maintains friendships with a number of the contestants from the third season of Love Is Blind, including Raven Ross and Alexa Alfia.

Around the time they went on a ladies’ trip to Scottsdale, Arizona, for a girls’ vacation that seemed to be Alexa’s second Bachelorette party, she was involved in a number of transactions involving the women.

Colleen And Matt On Love Is Blind Season 3

Since it was well known that Colleen and Cole hit it off right away in the pods, Matt’s defences were raised when the Love Is Blind cast members finally met. Later, the cast of Love Is Blind season 3 went to a pool party. While Raven Ross rejected Bartise’s advances, Colleen didn’t respond in the same way to Cole’s advances.

Cole claimed that Colleen met all of his physical requirements; he has been likened to Matt Barnett from the first season of Love Is Blind. Cole’s response was that Colleen thought he was cute and would do well in the real world. Unsurprisingly, Matt was upset to learn about this exchange.

In the discussion that followed, Matt accused Colleen of playing with his feelings and threatened to leave the moment it began. Fortunately, Matt and Colleen were able to resolve their disagreement and seemed to be moving in the right direction again. Tensions increased as the third season cast of Love Is Blind gathered in a bar.

The two reached an understanding when Matt told Cole about his conversation with Colleen. But it was obvious that Matt was still bitter against his fiance. Later that evening, Matt called Nancy and Bartise and demanded to know Colleen’s whereabouts because she was still absent from the house.

When Nancy revealed that Colleen and the other Love Is Blind members were in a different club, Matt lost his cool and charged that Colleen was more concerned with partying than with their relationship. Hurricane Matt, who said he was finished and “couldn’t f****** marry this woman,” could not be stopped, despite Bartise’s best efforts to be the voice of reason.

It’s difficult to say whether Matt and Colleen from Love Is Blind will stay together or break up permanently because he previously threatened to leave her but chose to stay. The dissolution of Matt’s previous marriage fuels his fears and anxiety, while Colleen’s outgoing and effervescent nature only serves to further impede their ability to communicate.

Fans will have to wait until November 2 to learn if Matt and Colleen can get beyond their most recent obstacle in Love Is Blind season 3, even though Alexa and Brennon are nearly guaranteed to wed like fan favorites Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, who are relationship goals.

