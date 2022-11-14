Raiders Vs. Colts: Jeff Saturday’s Indianapolis Colts Defeated The Las Vegas Raiders 25-20

The Las Vegas Raiders are returning home following their last two away games. They will play the Indianapolis Colts at 4:05 PM. AT ALLEGIANT STADIUM THIS SUNDAY AT ET. Both teams lost their previous game, so they will both be highly motivated to win this one.

Last week, Las Vegas lost by a score of 27-20 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. With ten catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns, WR Davante Adams made a commendable effort for the losing team.

This was a nice turnaround for Adams because two weeks prior, when his team played the New Orleans Saints, he didn’t do much to help his team. Last week, the New England Patriots handed Indianapolis a demoralizing 26-3 loss. Deon Jackson, the running back, only managed 23 yards on 11 carries in his rather forgettable game.

Raiders vs. Colts: When And Where To Watch

On Sunday afternoon from Allegiant Stadium, Week 10 NFL action will feature the Indianapolis Colts vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Colts have had a very difficult season and are attempting to end their three-game road losing streak under interim coach Jeff Saturday. The Raiders have won two of their last three home games at Allegiant, despite having a 2-6 record going into today’s game.

Here is all the information you need to watch and stream the game on Sunday’s great NFL football schedule. CBS, FOX, ESPN, along with NFL Network and NFL Network Redzone, provide comprehensive local NFL coverage on fuboTV.

You can watch every NFL game in your area on FuboTV because it has all the necessary networks. You can watch fuboTV on your phone, tablet, computer, TV, and connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and many others. Regional limitations apply.

The Raiders’ Offense vs. The Colts’ defense

The Raiders will be without wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller, while the Colts will be without linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who will miss the game due to an ankle/back problem.

Missing those two players takes away half of the Raiders’ established skill position playmakers, but wide receiver Davante Adams (48 catches, 658 yards, a league-leading seven touchdowns) and running back Josh Jacobs (138 carries, 743 yards, six touchdowns) are still effective, explosive players the Colts will need to slow down to win.

This year, Gus Bradley’s defence has only allowed six touchdown drives of 75 yards or more, which ranks third-lowest in the NFL. The Colts have also been strong against the run (3.8 yards per carry allowed, second-lowest in the NFL).

The Raiders are currently scoring on 46% of their possessions, which is the second-highest rate in the NFL and is only surpassed by the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Sunday afternoon, it will be fascinating to watch one of those traditional NFL good-on-good matchups take place. And the outcome of the game at Allegiant Stadium will be greatly influenced by how the Colts stop Jacobs and Adams.

According to me, Adams is one of the best in the NFL right now, if not the best, said cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. Just about everything he does needs to be respected.

Raiders vs. Colts: Results

The Colts’ defence took over, restricting New England to just 203 yards as the offence as a whole barely managed to keep up. Four sacks were recorded by their defensive unit. Five guys worked together on it as a group.

With a predicted 4.5-point victory margin, Las Vegas is the betting favourite in this matchup. But beware, they are just 2-4 against the spread when they are favoured.

When the two clubs first faced off in January, Las Vegas narrowly prevailed 23-20 over the Colts. Or does Indianapolis have a better game plan this time around? Will the Raiders replicate their success? We’ll find out in due time.

