CPD:On Monday, Three People Were Shot In Chicago West Side, Including A Teenage Boy

January 4, 2023

On Monday, a gunshot occurred on the West Side of Chicago, according to the CPD. Shots were fired, injuring three people, the youngest of whom was only 14 years old.

At 7:44 p.m., multiple gunmen approached the victims as they stood on a sidewalk in the first block of South Springfield and opened fire. This data has been provided by official sources.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in both legs and sent to a local hospital, where his condition was said to have stabilized, according to the authorities. A man, 34 years old at the time, was shot in his left leg and transferred to a nearby hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Despite being wounded in the left calf, a female victim of unknown age declined medical attention at the scene.

Area Four detectives are looking into the situation, but so far they haven’t been able to apprehend any suspects.

