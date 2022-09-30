Craig Conover Net Worth: How Much Is His Pillow Business Worth?

American actor Craig Conover has appeared on the hit series “Southern Charm.” A native of the United States, Craig Conover was conceived in Fenwick Island, Delaware. After growing up in a middle-class family, he decided to make his way to sunny Southern California. The American reality television series “Southern Charm,” on which Craig appeared, premiered on May 3, 2014. Furthermore, Craig Conover is the proud owner of a successful cleaning service.

Even if you consider yourself an expert on Craig Conover, do you know his age, height, and wealth in the year 2022? For those who are unfamiliar with Craig Conover, we have included some basic information here about him, such as his short biography-wiki, career, professional life, personal life, current net worth, age, height, weight, and more. In that case, if you’re prepared to begin, I’m ready to do so.

Early Life And Biography Of Craig Conover

Celebrated Name: Craig Conover Real Name/Full Name: Craig Conover Gender: Male Age: 33 years old Birth Date: 9 February 1989 Birth Place: Fenwick Island, Delaware, United States Nationality: American Height: 1.91 m Weight: 78 kg Sexual Orientation: Straight Marital Status: Single Wife/Spouse (Name): N/A Children/Kids (Son and Daughter): No Dating/Girlfriend (Name): N/A Is Craig Conover Gay?: No Profession: TV Actor

U.S. citizen Craig Conover entered the world on February 9, 1989, in Fenwick Island, Delaware. He completed his undergraduate degree in Finance at the College of Charleston in 2009 and his graduate degree in Law at the same institution.

In his legal practice, he advocated for abused and neglected kids who had been taken from their homes by social services. During his time at the high school level, he was also a tremendous success, earning a number of prestigious awards and even a National Championship in a business competition. He was on the high school baseball team.

Personal Life Of Craig

Family: Craig Conover junior (Mother) and Craig Conover sr. (Father) (Mother). His mom is an elementary school teacher, and his dad runs a cleaning service. Craig’s other sibling, Christopher, is a soccer player. Having recently ended his relationship with co-star and actress Naomie Olindo, Craig is currently available for new relationships. On 18 April 2016, Craig and Naomie confirmed their engagement, only to break it off on 22 September 2017.

Craig multitasks as a TV actor, attorney, and businessman. Craig is a member of the Triton Relief Group, through which he provides food, water, and other necessities to those in need in the aftermath of natural disasters, and he is involved in a number of other social service organizations as well. He fought for children who had been taken from their homes and represented them in cases of child abuse.

Age, Height, And Weight Of Craig

As of the 30th of September 2022, Craig Conover is 33 years old. He was born on 9 February 1989. He stands 1.91 meters tall and weighs 78 kilograms.

Career Of Craig

Craig Conover has acted on TV, practiced law, and started his own business. After making a splash on the “Southern Charm” TV show, Craig became a household name. On March 3, 2014, he made his first appearance on the program.

He had a background in finance and law from the University of Charleston. Following this, he became involved in a number of social services, including one that aided children who were being taken from their homes. In the aftermath of natural disasters, he helps deliver supplies as a member of Triton Relief Group.

Craig’s father started a cleaning service, but eventually passed it on to his son.

Awards & Achievements Of Craig

Craig was named the National Champion in a high school finance competition. As a member of Triton Relief Group, he is also the owner of Apex Principal Inc.

Net Worth & Salary Of Craig Conover In 2022

As of the month of September 2022, Craig Conover has a net worth of $500,000 USD. The show is a major contributor to his financial stability.

Charming in a Southern way, and he runs his own cleaning company. This is where the bulk of his money comes from. As Craig continues to work on new projects, his income will undoubtedly rise.

Craig Conover has worked in television, business, and law. It’s his own cleaning company that he runs. Because of his role in the hit show “Southern Charm,” he became a household name. And he’s a lawyer who’s represented kids whose families have been torn apart by child welfare reform.

FAQs – People Also Ask

How much is Craig Conover’s business worth?

According to sources, American lawyer and reality TV star Craig Conover earns $400,000 per year.

How much is Craig’s pillow business worth?

Screen Rant claims that Craig has a million dollar net worth and isn’t slowing down any time soon. However, his pillows are quite pricey, with the average costing over $50. Nonetheless, Conover has expanded his name recognition thanks to the Southern Charm TV series.

