Crime rising near East New York officer shooting: 7 On Your Side investigations

Officers had previously reacted to the area when they rushed to the site Saturday night to look into the shooting of one of their own, an off-duty officer who was shot while attempting to purchase a car.

A surge in violent crime there is being monitored by 7 On Your Side Investigates.

Using the ABC7NY Neighborhood Safety Tracker, an online resource for tracking crime in your neighbourhood, investigative reporter Dan Krauth looked around the vicinity of Ruby Street and Linden Boulevard where the shooting occurred.

It demonstrates that while homicides have decreased about 7% citywide compared to the same period last year, they have increased significantly in the 75th Precinct.

In fact, homicides in that part of Brooklyn have increased by 150%. According to the tracker, 10 occurred in 2019 as opposed to 25 over the previous 12 months.

And the local crime rate is rising in other ways as well. Compared to 2019, grand thefts have grown by 2%, while auto thefts have increased by 78%.

At the same time, there have been fewer robberies and sexual assaults in the Brooklyn area.

