Crypto Currency: Why Is Crypto Crashing?

The price of cryptocurrencies plunged once more on Friday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated his commitment to continuing interest rate hikes.

“Restoring pricing stability will take time, and it will involve using our instruments firmly to better balance supply and demand. Powell stated at the international central banking conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday morning that lowering inflation “is likely to need a sustained period of below-trend growth.”

Powell’s comments caused the cryptocurrency market to crash. Following his lecture, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) prices both dropped by roughly 4% and more than 7%, respectively. Other cryptocurrencies also fell, with Solana and Binance Coin (BNB) both losing around to 7% of their value.

Powell’s comments in Jackson Holeadditionally follow the Fed’s July meeting minutes, which were made public on August 17. “The Committee aspires to achieve maximum employment and inflation at a rate of 2% over the longer run,” the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) minutes noted.

The Current Level Of Inflation Is The Highest In Forty Years.

Even if the U.S. benchmark inflation rate decreased in July from a 40-year high of 9.1% in June to 8.5%, Powell and the rest of the Fed still prefer lower inflation rates.

U.S. markets fell in response to Powell’s comments, and cryptocurrencies followed suit, as investors worried that the Fed would be getting even closer to raising interest rates significantly at their next official meeting in September.

When this writing was done, According to the FedWatch tool from CME Group, the market is presently pricing in a 39.5% likelihood of a 50 basis point (bps) rate hike and a 60.5% chance of a 75 bps rate hike in September.

According to Powell, the decision to raise interest rates at the September meeting would be based on the available facts and the changing economic outlook. At some time, he predicted, “it probably will become prudent to slow the pace of increases as the stance of monetary policy tightens more.”

The price of the cryptocurrency has fallen recently as inflation has increased. With a current price of $20,700, Bitcoin has lost more than half of its value since the start of the year. ETH prices are currently trading at about $1,580, having fallen by more than 58% year to far. Offers from Featured Cryptocurrency Partners

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies may be used as a hedge against inflation in the digital era, according to some cryptocurrency investors. However, cryptocurrency price movement implies that the market does not appear to view these extremely volatile assets as trustworthy stores of wealth during times of economic turmoil.

Cryptocurrencies have started to move more in sync with the larger markets as institutional and retail investors have grown more interested in them as investment vehicles. Despite the fact that cryptocurrencies are often a riskier asset type, that is.

However, there is no justification for presuming that there is a natural association between cryptocurrencies and stocks. Despite the fact that both currently move in lockstep due to investor interest in both.

Investors are now looking for safety. They simply aren’t looking for it in the market for cryptocurrencies due to the adverse economic effects of the Fed’s monetary tightening.

What You Must Know About Investing In Cryptocurrencies

Early adopters of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others have profited greatly. However, investors are not looking for severe volatility in a volatile market, which the cryptocurrency market has a long history of exhibiting.

Throughout its history, Bitcoin alone has had many steep declines of over 80%, with the most recent one occurring in 2018. The majority of cryptocurrencies don’t generate cash flow, pay investors a dividend or interest, or have any connection to real property or intellectual property. Experts claim that because their pricing is solely based on supply and demand, it is challenging to determine what they are really worth. When discussing Bitcoin’s drawbacks during a Berkshire annual investor conference, legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Warren Buffett said he wouldn’t pay $25 for “all of the Bitcoin in the world.”

“I don’t know if it will increase or decrease over the next year, five years, or ten years. But I know for a fact that it doesn’t reproduce and doesn’t create anything,” he remarked.

It’s possible that over time, the volatility and connection of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to other risky assets will decline. However, the recent price movement in the cryptocurrency market indicates the choppy ride for crypto investors may continue in the near future.

Should You Buy The Cryptocurrency Dip?

Crypto investors should exercise extreme caution while buying the decline. When asset values fall as quickly as they have in the cryptocurrency market recently, it can seem like a great time to buy that coin you’ve been eyeing. However, veteran Wall Street traders have a maxim that perfectly captures situations like this: “Never try to catch a falling knife.”

You should be able to imagine that “buying the dip,” or catching a falling knife, almost invariably results in agony. That is not to imply that knowledgeable investors cannot profit quickly by trading during periods of increased market volatility. However, the key takeaway is that sudden, significant market movements can be uncomfortable for the average retail invest

