CTA buses were rerouted away from Lake Michigan because of “severe weather.”

According to the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), dangerous driving conditions on Monday caused the agency to reroute buses from four separate routes away from the outer lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Sudden losses in visibility

It is currently uncertain when the routes will resume their regularly scheduled service.

The redevelopment of the fog is anticipated to continue through the night on Monday and into the morning on Tuesday, with drizzle being likely in some regions throughout the overnight hours.

The fog will be at its densest closest to Lake Michigan, but it is expected to spread further inland. Both in the northwestern part of Indiana and in the east-central part of Illinois, drivers are being warned to be prepared for “sudden reductions in visibility.”

Overnight, in addition to the fog and the drizzle, there is a chance of “soaking rain,” and there is also a chance that thunderstorms will develop. Even stronger storms could form overnight south of Interstate 80, and then again Tuesday afternoon and into the evening southeast of Interstate 55, if the current forecast holds.

Data shows that CTA bus schedule changes happen more often on South Side routes.

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) attributes the disruptions in service to a lack of available workers as well as employee absenteeism. The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) currently has over one thousand unfilled opportunities across a variety of frontline roles; however, the vast majority of these roles are for bus operators.

According to the organisation, the most severe delays in service are occurring on routes that originate from garages with higher rates of unscheduled absenteeism among its drivers.

[Minor Delays / Reroute] Buses are being rerouted away from outer DuSable Lake Shore Drive because of conditions from severe weather. https://t.co/PUIrxseot3 More: https://t.co/n4PsywE8rS — cta (@cta) January 3, 2023

According to the data provided by the CTA, the unplanned absenteeism rate for bus operators across the entire system is 14.5%.

The CTA garages located on 77th and 103rd have the city’s highest absenteeism rates of any garages in the city. The 77th street garage has an occupancy rate of 18%, while the 103rd street garage has a rate of 17.6%.

In comparison, the absenteeism rate at the CTA North Park garage is 10%. This garage is located on the North Side.

Despite the fact that the disruptions in service are occurring in every part of the city, the impact may be more severe for customers who are unable to flag down a taxi or place a ride request with Uber or Lyft.

According to Gillard, “since the buses are late, I have to spend $10 or $20 on an Uber just to go up the block.”

“I can’t handle that much. Too much for my budget to handle. I can’t do Uber, “Lake said.

According to W. Robert Schultz III, an organiser for the Active Transportation Alliance Campaign, problems with CTA service influence more than just the ability of riders to go to work on time.

“It also affects people when they’re heading to medical visits, and when they’re planning excursions to the grocery store,” Schultz said. “It’s a vicious cycle.”

Passengers have requested that the CTA update its schedules, and the agency has committed to doing so within the next month. In the meantime, the CTA is working to increase the number of people it employs and to improve the reliability of its operation.

“They need to make the bus schedules precisely what they are supposed to be,” Gillard said. “They need to make them exactly what they are intended to be.”

Riders don’t want to be stranded in the chilly weather, thus they don’t want to be left behind.

