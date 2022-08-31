Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Release Date: This is it, the ultimate clash between Good and Evil.

The creation of Edgerunners has been ongoing for some time. Prior to Cyberpunk 2077’s launch in 2020 (which didn’t go quite as planned, albeit the game eventually became a hit), it was initially revealed. While game adaptations for television and the big screen are becoming more and more popular, Edgerunners stands apart for a number of reasons, not the least of which is the team behind it: Company Trigger, the renowned anime studio responsible for such works as Kill la Kill and Promare.

The season will consist of 10 episodes, each lasting 30 minutes. Hiroyuki Imaishi, who directed Gurren Lagann and Kill la Kill, will direct the show at Trigger. Yoh Yoshinari of Little Witch Academia joins him as character designer and animation director, Hiromi Wakabayashi of Kill la Kill is his creative director, Masahiko Otsuka and Yoshiki Usa of Star Wars: Visions are his scriptwriters, and Hiroyuki Kaneko is his assistant director.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Release Date

It was revealed that Cyberpunk: Edgerunners will be available on Netflix in September 2022 during the event known as Netflix Geeked Week 2022. A specific release date hasn’t been announced. On the first of August in 2022, the official trailer for the anime was made available for viewing. The clip demonstrates, once again, why anime is the ideal medium for the adaptation of the world of Cyberpunk.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Plot

A kid living on the streets of a city of the future that is preoccupied with technology and modifying people’s bodies struggles to make it. Despite the fact that he has nothing left to lose, he makes the decision to become an Edgerunner, which is a Mercenary outlaw who is also known as a Cyberpunk. Although it has already been established that the storyline of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is distinct from that of Cyberpunk 2077, it has been revealed that the action of the new game will take place in Night City.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Details

The new trailer has been appropriately marked as containing stuff that is not suitable for work, but it demonstrates how “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners” maintains the same feel as the video game, which has some gory and bawdy moments in it. The release date of the new anime series on Netflix was revealed to be Tuesday, September 13 at the end of the latest trailer. Since “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners” is a spin-off of “Cyberpunk 2077,” fans of video games can anticipate the introduction of new characters in this game.

Of 2020, when the series was announced, CD Projekt Red stated that each of the 10 episodes in the series would have a “standalone” tale. This was before to the release of the game. Despite the fact that the series will focus on new characters and a new storyline, it will still take place in Night City. As a result, those who participated in the role-playing game should find the television adaptation to be instantly recognizable.

Hiroyuki Imaishi is in charge of the direction of “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners,” which was developed by the Japanese animation studio Studio Trigger. Their original works “Kill la Kill” and “Promare” are what brought them widespread renown. Both pieces were a critical and economic triumph. Therefore, even if anime viewers are not familiar with “Cyberpunk 2077,” the body of work produced by the studio may be enough to convince them to give the upcoming series a shot.

CD Projekt Red is not just a developer but also a producer for this series. The official synopsis for the show was provided by Netflix and CD Projekt Red when the series was first announced. According to this synopsis, the series would tell the “story about a street youngster fighting to live in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future.”

The primary protagonist makes the decision to live by becoming an Edgerunner, which the synopsis defines as “a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.” Concerning the computer game, CD Projekt Red has declared that it is already hard at work on the “Cyberpunk 2077” expansion pack, which is going to provide a new narrative for the game. The expansion is expected to be made available to players at some point in the year 2023.

