The Former Supermodel Cynthia Bailey And Famous Sportscaster Mike Hill Has Decided To Break Their Knot!

A large number of family members attended the wedding of Cynthia Bailey, a veteran Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member, and Mike Hill.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, the pair’s wedding preparations appeared to be in risk, but they stuck to their original Oct. 10, 2020 date, as reported by People Magazine.

The couple was married in front of 250 guests at a country club in Georgia. With some exclusions, Georgia, which has some of the laxest coronavirus regulations in the nation, has outlawed big gatherings.

Bridesmaids and RHOA cast members Kenya Moore and Kandi Burress, as well as previous cast member Eva Marcille, helped 53-year-old Bailey. About 30 miles north of Atlanta in Acworth, Georgia, sat the Governors Towne Club, where the wedding took place.

Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill’s Wedding Details

Some very well-known people attended Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill’s wedding on October 10, the day they became known as #CHill. In order to celebrate the couple’s marriage, Bravolebs from other franchises as well as friends from The Real Housewives of Atlanta dressed to the nines.

“Today has finally here, and Mike and I are overjoyed! Our ideal date is and always will be 10/10/20. Although we are not perfect, we are ideal for one another “.

On the day of her wedding, Cynthia told PEOPLE. “Since the world has changed so much, we are more aware than ever that life is too brief to take anything for granted. We are so happy that we connected. Love overcomes all things with the aid of God.”

In accordance with COVID-19, Bailey took sure to take safety measures because there were many people in the area. She gave visitors masks and face shields made by Jill Zarin, a former Real Housewife of New York, and her daughter Ally Shapiro, according to Bravo, the network that covers The Real Housewives franchise.

Prior to the wedding, Bailey also hired a cleaning crew to sanitise the location. Each visitor had their temperature checked when they arrived. Everyone needs to wash their hands before entering, and there will be hand sanitising stations set up all throughout the place, according to Bailey. And wearing a mask is a requirement for everyone at all times; it is not optional.

The newlyweds were worried that the pandemic would force them to cancel or scale back their ideal wedding plans, but Bailey argued that she had been persuaded by the virus that time is of the essence.

A group of more than 50 individuals is prohibited by Georiga’s health safety requirements “unless there is at least six feet between each person,” with the exception of activities that are a part of necessary critical infrastructure.

The pair had originally planned to exchange vows outside, where it is safer for big crowds to congregate, but owing to weather caused by Hurricane Delta, People says, the couple had to do it inside.

We are in a completely different era now, and more than ever, we are aware that life is too brief and that nothing should ever be taken for granted, she remarked.

“We are incredibly happy that we met. Love overcomes all things with the aid of God. Since Bailey and Hill spent months self-isolating from the outside world during the pandemic, their restlessness has prompted them to start their next chapter. Hill, a TV anchor for Fox Sports and Fox Soul, asserted, “If we could endure that, we can survive anything together.” “We’re content and prepared to go.”

Cynthia Bailey And Mike Hill Are Divorcing

After two years of marriage, Cynthia Bailey has decided to divorce Mike Hill. Since several months ago, the couple has been preparing to part ways. On October 10, 2020, they exchanged vows, and season 13 of the Bravo reality series also included footage of their wedding celebration.

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta included a scene about Hill’s proposal. Each of them had previously been married. Having made the decision to divorce amicably, the couple is appreciative of their time together and wishes to terminate their marriage on amicable terms. Their friendship will endure, and they are committed to supporting one another eternally.

Then, 55-year-old Bailey and 52-year-old Hill thanked their loved ones, friends, and supporters for their support both now and in the past. “I’m grateful for your prayers and kind thoughts. They said, “Cynthia & Mike. After dating for 14 months, the couple got engaged, according to People, in July 2019.

According to People, the sportscaster and model wed on October 10, 2020, in a ceremony in Georgia. 250 people were reportedly there, including “RHOA” co-stars Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore as well as past cast member and “America’s Next Top Model” winner Eva Marcille. They were all bridesmaids: the three ladies.

“RHOA” Season 13 included a scene from their wedding. The newlyweds talked about their love journey with People following the wedding. At the time, they declared, “Mike and I are thrilled that today has finally arrived.” “We’ll always choose to go on a date on 10/10/20.

Despite the fact that we are flawed, our compatibility is unmatched. Today, more than ever, we are aware that life is too brief and that nothing should ever be taken for granted because we live in a completely different era. We are so appreciative that we met. All things are overcome by love with the aid of God.

