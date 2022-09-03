Dancing With The Stars Season 31 Release Date: From ABC To Disney Plus, The Reality Dancing Competition Makes A Significant Transition

A new season of Dancing with the Stars will soon be on television, filling our fall evenings with entertainment. With a new co-host in the ballroom and a few minor modifications, the reality competition show’s 31st season is now under production.

The largest shift, though, may be in how to watch it. This fall, ABC will transfer the venerable programme Dancing with the Stars to Disney+. This will be the platform’s first live event. The competition for the top prize, the famous Mirror Ball trophy and bragging rights, brings a fresh group of celebrities and seasoned ballroom dancers to the stage each season.

The dance competition debuted on ABC on June 1, 2005, and it just finished its 30th season. However, the show will return next month with new contestants, a new streaming service, and a new co-host.

Dancing with the Stars Season 31 Release Date

On Monday, September 19, the 31st season of Dancing with the Stars will begin. Monday airings of the show will carry on, but only on Disney+ this time. Since the programme will be broadcast live, its online debut will probably take place at 8 p.m.

The DWTS launch date was announced on the August 3 Television Critics Association summer press tour. Dancing With the Stars broadcast on Mondays from 8 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET prior to its move to Disney+.

Fans should still be able to vote online and by text for their favourite couple in the DWTS competition when it airs on Disney+. There is no confirmation yet regarding whether Dancing with the Stars will air in the UK. Before, the series wasn’t available in the UK, but now that it’s on Disney Plus, that may change.

Dancing With The Stars Season 31 Cast

There will be a new co-host for Dancing With the Stars this season. Tyra Banks will be on the mike in addition to Alfonso Ribeiro, who won Season 19 with professional-Witney Carson. For the past two seasons, Tyra has presented the competition alone on a stage intended for a hosting duo.

Even without commercial breaks, if another host is present to share the load, Tyra might have more time to sprint to the top of the stairs for interviews or to finish those difficult costume changes. Along with Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough, the judges are also coming back.

Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Brandon Armstrong, Daniella Karagach, and Pasha Pashkov are just a few of the professionals competing this season. Sharna Burgess and Lindsay Arnold have said they won’t be back for the future season.

On September 8, the cast will officially be revealed, including the contestants. We are eager to see which fresh faces will exhibit their buried rhythmic abilities in Season 31. There are reports that Season 31’s cast will include Charli D’Amelio, a TikTok star, and her mother, Heidi.

Robert Irwin, the son of the late crocodile hunter Steve Irwin, and RHOBH cast member Sutton Stracke have also been suggested. Bindi Irwin, Robert’s sibling, won the 21st season of DWTS in 2015. However, there have been no confirmed participation as of yet. ABC will release the list the following week.

Dancing with the Stars season 31 Series

Dancing with the Stars, now in its 31st season, is the equivalent of Strictly Come Dancing in the United Kingdom. Since it first aired, international variations of Dancing with the Stars have appeared everywhere.

The following is a summary of the reality dancing competition on Disney Plus:

The popular television programme “Dancing with the Stars” features celebrities partnered with professional ballroom dancers competing in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of well-known ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

Dancing with the Stars season 31 Judges and Hosts

Even though the show is moving from ABC to Disney Plus, it appears that all other aspects, such as the judges’ panel and the hosts, will remain the same.

Along with Derek Hough, the original Dancing with the Stars judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli are back. Hough used to be a professional dancer on the programme.

When Goodman was unable to travel because of COVID-19 requirements, he filled in for season 29. In season 30, he started serving as a fourth judge on a regular basis.

Alfonso Ribeiro, who was selected the program’s co-host earlier this summer, will co-host the show with Tyra Banks, who previously served as its host for America’s Next Top Model.

Dancing with the Stars is moving to Disney Plus

The show is heading to Disney+ after almost 20 years with ABC. According to the channel’s chairman, Kareem Daniel, “We are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series,” and he continued, “The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ while continuing to expand our demographic reach.”

Be our guest and take the leap to #DisneyPlus with #DWTS! The new season is streaming LIVE on September 19, only on @disneyplus ✨ pic.twitter.com/B7bx9iCaN5 — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) August 11, 2022

Disney was naturally thrilled to welcome the new show to the lineup, but ABC also seemed to suggest that it already had plans for the show’s customary time slot. The channel announced that it would air NFL football in place of “DWTS” during that time.

While many may be surprised by the decision, fans may remember a funny Disney moment from a previous season. Disney Heroes performances were the theme night for “DWTS” Season 30 competitors, according to TV Line.

The couples appeared to be having a great time while performing their routines, and they were decked out in their finest animation costumes. For extra points, they also had to finish the Mickey Dance Challenge.

The powers-that-be may have already been attempting to predict the audience’s response at the time. It’s undeniable that “DWTS” will always rank among the most enduring shows. There is currently another mirrorball trophy up for grabs, so it’s time to dust off those dancing shoes!

