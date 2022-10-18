‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Danielle Maltby, Former Fiancé Nick Haag, Died Due To Drug Overdose

Danielle Maltby is a well-known American nurse, model, and TV personality. She is a wonderful model, TV personality, and nurse who has achieved the pinnacle of success and is regarded as a role model by many.

Danielle entered the Bachelor Nation for the first time in Season 21 as a participant. when Nick Viall was the main character of The Bachelor. It has been five years since competitor Danielle Maltby’s fiancé Nick Haag passed away.

She made it to Week 7 of that season before being eliminated. The 31-year-old model and former neonatal nurse had a nice time on their one-on-one date with Nick Viall, but it was obvious that telling the story of her Haag’s passing was difficult for her to do.

Also Read: What Is Urijah Faber’s Net Worth?

Who Is Danielle Maltby?

Due to her participation in the reality series “The Bachelor,” Danielle Maltby, an American TV personality, is well-liked by a variety of people. She subsequently made an appearance on “Bachelor in Paradise,” too.

But regrettably, she was dropped after only two weeks. Maltby dated actor Paul Calafiore when she was on the show. They split up, though, after Calafiore cheated on her behind her back. Maltby was born to her parents on October 6, 1985 in Wisconsin, the United States, and spent a lot of her upbringing there.

Calafiore left Maltby because he was infatuated with the television actress “Cara Maria.” Concerning her parents, they are Kevin Maltby; however, there is no online information regarding her mother or siblings. In the same way, Maltby is a new born nurse by profession. Watt attended Viterbo University and received a Bachelor of Science in nursing from there in 2007.

The internet does not have any information regarding her line of work, though. Because of her participation in reality TV, she rose in popularity. She originally appeared in “The Bachelor” on ABC and then “Bachelor in the Paradise,” two reality television programmes.

Read More: Winona Ryder’s Age, Height, Husband, Children, Net Worth 2022

Danielle Maltby: What Happened To Her Former Fiancé?

Danielle, 32, was quite forthcoming about her previous relationship when she made her reality television debut earlier this year. The blonde beauty told Nick about her tragic experience on their first one-on-one date of the season.

She remarked at the time, “I was engaged and he passed away five and a half years ago. Nick Haag, a “very talented musician,” passed away at the age of 29 just three months after proposing.

He moved to Nashville in 2005 to play guitar with the Wayne Mills Band until 2008, then joined Chasin’ Mason until fall of 2010, at which point he and friend “JJ” started playing acoustic shows under the name of “Barkeep” and had plans for a band.

Ironically, Nick V. and Danielle’s fiancé both grew up in Waukesha, Wisconsin, so after he passed away, Danielle went to Nashville and got the word “strong” tattooed on her left ring finger. Danielle still pays homage to her former love on Instagram, sharing a “Rest in Peace” shot on her social media page last year. As she stated in her ABC bio, she “went to Nashville and put herself back together.”

How Do Danielle Maltby And Michael Allio Know Each Other?

Michael was on the cutting room floor at the beginning of Bachelor in Paradise Episode 6 and he was hoping for a miracle in paradise before the rose ceremony. Just as Danielle was about to present him her rose, he struck up a conversation with her as she came down the stairs.

Wells Adams, the bartender at Paradise, greeted Danielle on the beach and told the cameras she was “the best person in the world,” adding that both she and Michael had been through a lot and deserved to find love again.

They should be paired up because they are the same individual. As the programme went on, Danielle and Michael disclosed that although they had never met in person prior to Bachelor in Paradise, they had a prior social media acquaintance and a very similar background.

The fact that Michael lost his late wife Laura to cancer and Danielle lost her fiancé Nick to a drug overdose allowed the two to relate to one another deeply.

Danielle remembered, “I lost my fiancé around 11 years ago, and you had written something, maybe it was an anniversary post or something, and I was like, Hey, as someone from the franchise…we have some things in common if you ever need anybody to talk to.”

She also revealed to Michael later in the programme that she wanted to be on the show because she could get to meet him in person.

Danielle and Michael shared a passionate kiss during an enjoyable night that included champagne on a boat, some time spent touring Mexico, and emotional heart-to-hearts. In the love that we might be able to share, he informed the cameras, “A bit of both Laura and Nick still exist. Maybe this is the last first date of my life.”

For More Trending & Entertainment Related News, Do Visit:- TheWhistlerNews.com