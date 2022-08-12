David Alan Grier Net Worth 2022: Does He Have A Wife And Kids?

American actor and comedian David Alan Grier rose to fame for his role on the hit sketch comedy series In Living Color, which ran from 1990 to 1994 on Fox. His role as Carl Bentley in the film Jumanji (1995) also brought him widespread renown. He participated in both Dancing With the Stars and The Adam Carolla Show.

Early Life And Biography Of David Alan

Psychiatrist and author William Henry Grier and educator mother Aretas Ruth gave birth to their son David Alan Grier on June 30, 1956, in Detroit, Michigan. His father’s claim to fame is that he co-wrote the era’s bestselling novel, titled “Black Rage.” After graduating from Magnet High School in Detroit, he attended the University of Michigan and earned a degree in radio, television, and film.

In addition, he graduated with a Master of Fine Arts in 1981 from Yale University’s Department of Drama. When he was young, his family joined the marches that Martin Luther King, Jr. led in Detroit in response to the city’s worsening poverty. King addressed the crowd and delivered an early version of “I Have a Dream.”

Personal Life Of David Alan

In 1987, David tied the knot with his first wife, Maritza Rivera. Their marriage didn’t last long, and in 1997 they filed for divorce. A decade later, he wed Christine Y. Kim, an associate curator at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. She gave birth to their daughter Luisa Danbi Grier-Kim in 2008 at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Hospital.

They had a rocky marriage and Kim filed for divorce in 2009. Grier is a motorcycling aficionado who proudly rides a one-of-a-kind Yamaha YZF-R1 Limited Edition. In addition to being a dedicated actor, he is also a talented chef who began his food vlog while the play Race was in production.

Age, Height, And Weight Of David Alan

As of the 11th of August 2022, David Alan Grier has reached the age of 66 years, having been born on the 30th of June 1956. He stands at a height of 1.87 meters, and he weighs 85 kg.

Career Of David Alan

David’s professional life kicked off in 1980, when he obtained a job at NPR on the Star Wars radio adaption. The voice of the unidentified X-wing pilot who participated in the Battle of Yavin was provided by him. When he was cast as Jackie Robinson in a short-lived Broadway musical called “The First,” he earned his big break.

He received a Tony Award nomination for his portrayal in the same. On Broadway, he played the lead role of James “Thunder” Early in the musical “Dreamgirls.” He also made few TV appearances, which boosted his profile. When casting for the FOX variety show In Living Color, he was among the potential candidates. After the success of the TV show, he was cast in the lead part of a cum police officer in a shoe factory in the box office hit “Jumanji” (1995).

Awards & Achievements Of David Alan

David Alan Grier is well-known for his work in both the film and television industries. His acting skills have been recognized throughout his career with a number of nominations and awards. What follows is a short summary of some of his accomplishments.

Black Reel Award nominee for Outstanding Actor, Television Movie or Miniseries (2015)

Among the nominees for the Critics’ Choice Television Awards’ Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series was (2016)

Presented with the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture, Miniseries, or Dramatic Special on Television (2017)

Winner of the TV Land Award for Most Innovative Series (2012)

Western Heritage Award victorious in the Feature Film on Television category (2003)

Actor in TV Movie/Miniseries category nominee at the Women’s Image Network Awards (2005)

Net Worth & Salary Of David Alan Grier In 2022

Working in the film and television industries, David Alan Grier has amassed a fortune that is believed to be approximately $5 million as of August 2022. He’s been in several critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. He has also acted in commercials, for which he was paid more.

David Alan Grier is a well-known actor in Hollywood who has contributed to multiple Oscar-winning films. Most people recognize him from his role as Officer Gary Prescott in the 1995 film Jumanji because of his appearance on the hit television series In Living Color. He participated in both Dancing With the Stars and The Adam Carolla Show.

